Source Reveals How Much Kevin Federline Was Paid For Tell-All Interview Slamming Britney Spears

Sources have revealed the amount Kevin Federline was paid for his tell-all interview with '60 Minutes: Australia,' where he slammed Britney Spears once more.

Federline, who shares two sons with Spears, discussed his and his children's relationship with his ex-wife in a sit-down interview with '60 Minutes: Australia,' which was originally commissioned for ITV.

The interview, which aired on September 4, featured Federline alongside his two sons, Sean Preston, and Jayden James, as the three of them discussed Spears' conservatorship and mental health.

Kevin Federline was allegedly paid $2 million to talk about Britney Spears.

According to a clip on Exhale, via Mirror, Federline was paid an estimated $2 million by the network — a deal that comes just a year before the child support payments he receives from Spears will drastically reduce when their oldest son turns 18.

Federline and Spears were married from 2004 to 2006, and following their divorce was when Spears was placed under a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears.

Despite that, Federline and Spears continued to co-parent their children, with the former backup dancer securing a larger percentage of custody than Spears.

Recently though, Federline has taken to publicly speaking about his sons' relationship with their mother, even sharing videos of Spears getting into arguments with her children.

“I was mortified for her. I really was,” Federline revealed in his '60 Minutes: Australia' interview. "I still feel bad. The boys, the boys, the boys. I had to worry about them. I couldn’t get involved.”

During the interview, Federline was asked how Sean and Jayden felt about Spears' conservatorship being terminated, something he claimed may not have been "right."

"Both of them were super happy for her," Federline said. "You know... because it's not always about what's right, it's about this is what mom wanted, you know, what mom got."

He also revealed that it's been a few months since Spears has seen her sons.

"Yeah, so the boys have decided that, you know, they're not seeing her right now," Federline said of Jayden and Sean's choice. "It's been a few months since they've actually even seen her."

Federline and Spears' sons were also present for the '60 Minutes' interview, where Jayden, the youngest, opened up about his relationship with his mother, saying that it could be "fixed" if she gets "better mentally."

“I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again,” he said.

Jayden also spoke about his grandfather, Jamie Spears "doesn't deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media" for putting Spears under the conservatorship that the singer herself dubbed as being "abusive."

Following the interview, Spears responded to her youngest son's claims, admitting that it deeply upset her that she “wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother” in a lengthy Instagram statement.

"I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!! Maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!!” Spears wrote.

In a now-deleted voice message from September 5, Spears directly called out Federline and the payments that she sends him for their children.

"Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40,000 a month? Or is the reasoning behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"

