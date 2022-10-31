Britney Spears Reportedly Not Married And Not Living With 'Husband' Sam Asghari

Fans are claiming Britney Spears and Sam Asghari may have some questions to answer regarding the legality of their marriage.

The rumors, as shared in the TikTok video below, stem from a recent episode of the Deux U Podcast where the topic of Spears came up.

Sources claim Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are not legally married.

According to DeuxMoi’s “Deux U” podcast that the TikToker referenced, Spears and Sam Asghari might not be legally married.

DeuxMoi is a gossip profile on Instagram which posts anonymous submissions about celebrities.

The mysterious owner of the account also hosts a podcast that covers news and information she hears from so-called insiders. The account and the podcast share information that is all alleged and unverified.

When asked about the status of Spears’ relationship, DeuxMoi suggested that Asghari and Spears had not filed the necessary paperwork to finalize their marriage.

“Sam is not fully removed from the situation,” the podcast host says of their relationship.

“He’s definitely not living in the same house and is giving her a ton of space. That’s what I heard.”

DeuxMoi claims Spears is still working through her trauma after ending her conservatorship last year, so her team suggested Asghari give her time to recover.

Spears’ fans are split on their feelings about Ashghari, who has been with the singer since 2016.

On one hand, they love how he supported her during the fight to end the conservatorship she was under.

On the other hand, it has been alleged repeatedly that the man is using Spears for financial gain.

Sam Asghari has been accused of 'using' Britney Spears for money.

Given Spears’ relationship history, fans and onlookers can’t help but be concerned that Ashghari may be trying to take advantage of the star.

Spears met Ashghari in 2016 while filming a music video for her song, Slumber Party. They quietly began dating before finally tying the knot in 2022, or so it seemed.

During her court battle to end her conservatorship in 2021, Spears said she wanted to have kids and get married again.

After it ended, she apparently realized part of that dream when she wed Ashghari in June 2022. Rumors surrounding the marriage soon began to emerge.

The first red flag for fans was surrounding the details of the prenuptial agreement the pair had signed.

Ashghari had allegedly asked for large financial increases every five years the couple is married.

The negotiations reportedly took longer than expected as he wanted to make sure he didn’t end up broke in the event they divorced.

Fans found this laughable since Ashghari is an aspiring actor and the only person with money in the relationship is Spears.

There was also speculation that 28-year-old Ashghari was cheating on Spears. The accusation was partly due to a woman named Morgan Osman claiming that she was his girlfriend.

Those are just a couple of the reasons fans believe that Spears’ hubby is not there for love. They believe he is only there for the financial security she can provide.

Fans also noticed that Ashghari had unfollowed his wife and then refollowed her bringing on more speculation.

Viewers are all on the same page, hoping that Spears has not been set up for more hurt and heartbreak.

One person added, “She just needs to take time to be ALONE with herself. I know marriage shouldn’t be a “prison,” but it can definitely become one with the wrong person.”

Another user thought the news was good and lamented, “This makes me happy that they're not officially married!!! She’s going through a lot but is still being smart. THANK GOD!!!”

Everyone can agree that Spears has been through enough and doesn’t need anyone else to come into her life and turn it upside down.

We are all looking forward to seeing her mentally healthy and surrounded with love and people who care about her.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment & news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.