Kevin Federline Shares Videos Of Britney Spears Allegedly Arguing With Their Sons In Heated Exchange

Kevin Federline has shared videos allegedly showing evidence of Britney Spears’ strained relationship with her children.

Federline, who was married to the popstar from 2004 to 2007, shared three now-deleted videos on his Instagram page which he claims were filmed by his sons when they were 11 and 12 years old.

In Kevin Federline’s videos, Britney Spears appears to yell at her sons.

“This is my house,” Spears, who seems to be unaware she is being recorded tells them in the clip.

“If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse … you all better start respecting me, are we clear?”

“You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth,” she continues, “I am a woman, okay, be nice to me, do you understand?”

In the second clip, Spears is sitting in a car with sons Sean Preston and Jayden, who are now 16 and 15 respectively.

In the clip, Spears can be heard saying, “Have you lost your f–king mind? Have you lost your f–king mind?”

“I’m scared of you because you’re weird because you’re going through puberty. And I don’t know what to say. But I do care more than you know,” she adds.

Spears seems to be arguing with Sean Preston after he removed his shoes in a store and punished him by taking away his phone.

Kevin Federline claims the videos are not the ‘worst of it.’

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Federline wrote alongside the clips.

“This isn’t even the worst of it,” he continued. “The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.”

Federline’s post comes just hours after Spears accused her sons of being “hateful” while visiting her home in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with … but COME ON,” the Grammy winner, 40, wrote.

“There’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL,” she continued. “They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!!”

These comments are the latest in the ongoing back-and-forth between the exes which began when Federline opened up about his children's relationship with their mother in a tell-all interview.

Kevin Federline’s tell-all interview is due to air in parts next week.

Ahead of the interview, which airs in the UK on ITV, snippets of Federline’s comments were released in which he claimed Spears’ nude Instagram posts are part of the reason her children do not want to see her.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself,’” he said.

"But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

He also revealed his sons have not seen Spears in months and defended the singer’s controversial 13-year conservatorship saying it “saved her life.”

