Jamie Lynn Spears Defends Daughters From Disturbing Threats After Britney Spears Put Her On Blast

Jamie Lynn Spears is calling out social media trolls who are making disturbing comments aimed at the actress's two young daughters.

Spears, who is the mother to 13-year-old, Maddie, and 3-year-old, Ivey, clapped back at a bully saying she could not “brush off” the threats made against her “innocent underage children.”

The initial message that was sent to Spears that elicited her response had said, “White trash b****. I hope your daughter gets raped. Both of them.”

In the screenshot of the message, Spears can be seen responding with, “Man that’s awful.”

“You may not love me, and that’s fine, but THIS shouldn’t be tolerated under any circumstances, much less about innocent underage children,” Spears wrote in a lengthy message shared to her Instagram story.

In a separate Instagram story post, Spears recognized that she is “blessed beyond measure” and that there are “more important things to focus on in today’s world” ending off her message by encouraging her followers to be more kind to people.

Jamie Lynn Spears response comes after Britney Spears unfollowed her on social media.

The younger Spears sister likely became the target of increased social media bullying after her older sister, Britney Spears, called out their entire family for the pain they’d caused her during her decade-long conservatorship battle.

In July, the pop singer had shared on Instagram that her conservatorship had “crushed her dreams” and called out her sister specifically.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!," Britney wrote.

Following the jab, Jamie Lynn posted a response on her own page, but instead seemed to write about peace in the caption of her mirror selfie.

"May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit,” Jamie Lynn wrote. She later deleted the words of the caption, only leaving two emojis in its place.

Britney seemed to mock the caption in another post, writing, “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today," on a video of her dancing. She later deleted the line.

In a more recent display of indifference, Britney unfollowed her younger sister on Instagram, despite Jamie Lynn still following Britney.

Back in June, Jamie Lynn offered her sister support after speaking during Britney’s court hearing.

“Since the day I was born, I've only loved, adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls***. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere," Jamie Lynn said in a video on her Instagram story.

"This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

Britney has continuously blamed her family for the abuse she suffered during her conservatorship, especially at the hands of her father, Jamie Spears.

Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny officially terminated Britney’s conservatorship back in November, finding that the conservatorship of the person and the estate were “no longer required.”

It was also revealed that Jamie Lynn will be releasing her memoir, ‘Things I Should Have Said,’ which will be available for the public to read on January 18.

Jamie Lynn said she would not be addressing her relationship with Britney in the book, instead opening up about her own rise to fame along with the birth of her first child, Maddie, in 2007 when Jamie Lynn was only 16-years-old.

The actress also said “for the first time” she will be talking about her “mental health” and will “face a lot of hard things” that she would normally have “glossed right over.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.