Britney Spears’ Ex-Assistant & Former Friend Reveals Why They No Longer Speak

Britney Spears' ex-assistant has spoken out about her relationship with the pop singer.

In an interview with Page Six, Felicia Culotta, who worked with Spears during the early years of the singer's career, opened up about their relationship following the end of Spears' conservatorship.

Felicia Culotta said she and Britney Spears "haven't spoken in a while."

Culotta explained that she and Spears' haven't been in contact in some time, but despite that, she's continued to try and reach out in hopes of speaking with her.

"I write all the time," Culotta told Page Six. "I love handwritten notes."

“I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very hopeful that she gets them [now]," she continued, referring to Spears' strict conservatorship.

"I am entitled to tell my stories which I have great stories! No amount of feeling could have held all the stories I have to tell." - Felicia Culotta, Britney Spears' long time friend and PA #freebritney pic.twitter.com/PZlR5cctnu — Britney in Manila (@BritneyinManila) July 16, 2021

The pop singer had been under the restrictive order from February 2008 to November 2021.

During those years, her father, Jamie Spears, controlled all of Spears' finances and personal affairs, including who she was allowed to communicate with.

Culotta maintained that all of the criticism and retaliation that Jamie has endured since the emergence of the #FreeBritney movement has been well-deserved.

"It does feel like karma,” Culotta said of Jamie. “Karma will get every single thing that was bad — karma will take care of [it]. I have faith in that.”

Culotta was involved in both documentaries made about Spears.

Culotta, who had been a long-time friend of the Spears family, appeared in both the FX/Hulu documentary 'Framing Britney Spears' and the New York Times follow-up documentary, 'Controlling Britney Spears.'

"I've known [Britney] since she was five," Culotta explained in Framing Britney Spears. "By then, we all knew her talent was just extraordinary."

After Spears' career began to take off, the pop singer's mother, Lynne Spears, asked Culotta to be a "chaperone" since Lynne wasn't able to be around while her youngest daughter, Jamie Lynn, was still in school.

Culotta had been coined as Spears' "assistant" based on her role in the singer's tight-knit circle.

However, Culotta explained that she didn't "know that I really ever had any definition on what I was supposed to do with Britney."

Culotta eventually left Spears' team in 2007, explaining in 'Controlling Britney Spears' that Jamie and others in Spears' circle were trying to drive a wedge between them.

"It slowly became where I wasn't allowed by her side and wasn't allowed to have a conversation without other people present, which was very odd," Culotta said.

Culotta who routinely expressed her support for the end of the conservatorship said that she doesn't have Spears' number anymore to speak with her.

"I don't have any way of getting in touch with her at this point. All the numbers that I have [for her] are now changed."

Spears previously spoke about Culotta's involvement in the documentaries.

After Culotta appeared in both 'Framing Britney Spears' and 'Controlling Britney Spears,' the 'Circus' singer noted that much of what her ex-assistant said was "not even true."

“The best part to me was when my old assistant talked about how I went through the neighborhood passing out 100 dollar bills when my first song came out !!!” Spears wrote in a now-deleted post on Twitter.

“I wish I could go inside the heads of people like my dad and her and really try to understand why people lie and make up such things like that!!!”

In response to Spears' comment against Culotta, the former assistant told Page Six that she hopes the 'Toxic' singer is "happy."

"I’m very grateful that Brit has gotten her own words back, and her own voice,” Culotta said. “That makes me happy.”

She added, “I just hope that her wedding and all the good things that are happening in her life make her as happy as we want her to be.”

