7 Demanding Rules Kylie Jenner Makes Her Assistants Follow

With Kylie Jenner's extravagant and busy lifestyle, it's no secret that she often relies on her assistants to make sure everything runs smoothly.

It's definitely a demanding job considering Jenner has multiple businesses to run, public appearances, photoshoots, and her expansive social media presence — all things which require an assistant to be on top of 24/7.

While there are many benefits to working for Jenner, especially as her assistant, including traveling to different places, helping her with clothing options for A-list events, and testing out her makeup products, there are some aspects of the job that can be overwhelming.

Here are 7 rules Kylie Jenner has for her assistants.

1. To get the job, you must stand out.

In a 2016 video titled "What It's Like to Be My Assistant," Jenner's former assistant turned best friend, Victoria Villarroel shared what it was like working side-by-side with Jenner.

“I started working at Kris’ company, Jenner Communications, and I would see Kylie there all the time because it was her mom’s office," she said.

After finding out that Jenner needed an assistant, Villarroel reached out and stood out enough to be hired as Jenner's personal assistant.

At first, Villarroel says she was only in charge of “house stuff” like taking care of all the groceries and the cars, but after gaining Jenner's trust, she soon found herself running more personal errands.

Villarroel also admitted that being the makeup mogul’s assistant comes with a healthy balance of work and play.

"It’s fun though, it’s like, fun," she said. "It’s work but it’s fun."

2. Kylie's assistants must be available 24/7.

According to Daily Mail, Victoria Villarroel, who had been working as Jenner's assistant for a year and a half, spoke in a video on Jenner's now-deleted paid app about her experience, including the hours of availability.

"To be a personal assistant, you have to be 24/7. I don't know how you could just be nine to six," she admitted.

"I'm always open," she said. "She'll call me at 2 a.m., I'll answer. I don't really have set hours. It's pretty much whenever duty calls."

3. Her drinks have to be at the right temperature.

Back in 2016, two of Jenner's assistants took over her Snapchat and revealed their boss's strange requests, according to Hollywood Life.

One of her assistants shared that Jenner is the craziest when it comes to drinks.

"You are particular about your beverages,” she said, explaining that Jenner requires a certain temperature. “If the smoothie's gotten too warm, forget it."

Jenner seemed to be a good sport about the debacle, laughing and replying, “You guys make me seem so bougie!”

4. They have to be friends with Kylie.

Even though Victoria Villarroel no longer works for Jenner, the two have remained pretty good friends, and the friendship even started back when she was still her assistant.

"One time, we were in her room and we were talking, and she told me — and I remember, I think this is, like, word by word — she said, "Close the door, I want to tell you my deepest secrets,"' Villarroel said, according to Daily Mail.

"And I was like, "OK," and I closed the door and we just talked forever. I think that's where we bonded."

5. Assistants must help care for Stormi.

According to Elle, following the birth of Jenner's daughter, Stormi, the makeup mogul hired multiple nannies and assistants to care for the newborn.

“With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” a source told People. “She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal.”

It was reported that at first, Jenner did not want to hire a nanny after giving birth.

"At first, she only wants [Kris Jenner] and her sisters to help with the baby,” the source said. “She is worried about new people around the baby.”

6. Assistants must be willing to test out Kylie's makeup.

With the release of any new products for Kylie's makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, she often tests out the products on her Instagram story, where her assistants are often in frame helping out as well.

It would definitely make sense that Jenner would have her assistants be the test subjects for any new product that might be coming out.

Jenner even gave her assistant, Victoria Villarroel, a makeover using Kylie Lip Kits back in 2015.

7. You have to keep her secrets.

When it comes to working for someone as famous as Kylie Jenner, you must be prepared to keep certain things she might tell you a big secret.

Fans remember when Jenner kept her entire pregnancy with Stormi a secret, something that Jenner's personal assistants had to keep quiet from the media until the makeup mogul was ready to announce it herself.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.