10 Protocols The Kardashian Family's Security Guards Must Follow

With how famous the Kardashain-Jenner family is, they are very diligent when it comes to having security around.

Much like every other employee that the family has, their security guards also have a set of rules to follow to make sure everything is running smoothly.

Here are 10 security protocols the Kardashian family's security guards must follow.

1. Kanye West once banned his security guard from talking to Kim Kardashian.

According to Daily Mail, Kardashian's ex-husband once allegedly fired a security guard after he caught him trying to talk to Kardashian back in 2016.

West was thrown into a fit of rage and fired the guard, Steve Stanulis, after he was seen chatting to Kardashian outside of her hotel room at the Waldorf Astoria right before the Met Gala in New York City.

"This isn't right," West reportedly yelled after noticing the interaction. Stanulis, who had previously worked on the New York Police Department, was fired a few laters, but has since put the rumors that he was flirting with Kardashian to rest.

"I'm a happily married man with three children and I have no comment," he told the publication.

2. The Kardashians need 24/7 security.

Since Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris robbery, the entire family made drastic changes to their security details.

“Security and privacy issues have changed not only for her but for the whole family,” a source told People. “They have security guards most of the time when they go out."

Besides the Paris Robbery, Kendall Jenner also had a few frightening incidents happen to her, including a stalker, and a robbery that took place at her home while she was away.

“The robbery changed their lifestyle going forward,” the source continued, speaking of Kim and her then-husband Kanye West.

“They have to live in a bubble and have security with them especially for international travel. The safety of North and Saint is the most important thing to Kim and Kanye.”

3. They use armored vehicles.

After the birth of North West, Kanye invested in two high-performance armored vehicles to protect Kim Kardashian and their daughter, according to Daily Mail.

The two vehicles were inspired by former President Obama's Limo One, and West reportedly spent $1.2 million each for two Prombron Iron Diamonds by Dartz Motorz.

The Iron Diamond is said to prevent kidnapping, hijacking and "other problems which can meet rich and lonely lady on the street."

"Kanye is fully aware that his new family is so high-profile they attract the attention of weirdos and psychopaths," a source told the Daily Star.

4. Security can refuse entry to anyone – even Kylie Jenner.

Back in 2016, Kylie Jenner told a story on her Snapchat account, sharing that she had tried to pull into her Calabasas home and had to tell the guards who she was.

“So, I just pulled up to my gate and I was like, you know, normal routine, ‘Hey, it’s Kylie Jenner'," Jenner said, according to People. “You know, waits for the gate to open, and he was like, ‘Are you with Kylie Jenner?'"

“I was like, ‘Oh no. It’s the Kylie Jenner.’ And it’s just the first time I was able to say that in a proper conversation,” she continued. “I never thought I’d be able to say that.”

At the time, Jenner was 19, and explained to her followers that she wasn't trying to brag about what had happened, adding that she's known the guards "since, I was, like, f**king born."

"Maybe it's the hair," she concluded, pointing out her blonde hair. "I don't know. I've lived here all my life."

5. Kim Kardashian’s security are required to stop Kanye West from coming to her home.

Amid the divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian hired an all-new security team to ban West from coming to her home and to stop him from ruining her romance with Pete Davidson, according to The Sun.

Since intially filing for divorce against West in February 2021, Kardashian has been the subject of the rapper's frequent outbursts on social media, especially after she started dating Davidson.

West even publicly claimed he was barred from attending events such as his daughter Chicago's birthday party.

Now, Kardashian is taking matters into her own hands and allegedly not allowing West access to her home.

"Kanye has never been allowed free access to the house since they split. That's always been very clear and agreed upon verbally," a source told The Sun.

"She's hired a new security team - so there was no one with any previous connection to Kanye," the source added. "She does not want to be drawn into any battle with him, but she's had enough now."

6. The Kardashian’s security must be willing to fight off attackers.

While in Paris in 2016, Kim Kardashian fell victim to an aggressor while walking into a building, according to US Weekly.

The attacker ran up to Kardashian as she was walking with her security guard, and had tried to kiss her butt before getting tackled to the ground as Kardashian rushed into the building.

Shortly after the incident, Kardashian tweeted in appreciation for her bodyguard, writing, "My security [Pascal Duvier] is a G.”

7. If anything goes wrong, their jobs are on the line.

After Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery in 2016, she ended up firing her security guard, Pascal Duvier, who had been charged with watching the reality star while she had been in Paris.

According to Page Six, a source said, "He was let go because they are bringing on an entirely new team."

Despite letting Duvier go, Kardashian doesn't blame him for not being there when she was robbed.

“Kim 100 percent does not blame Pascal,” a source said after the robbery. “Kim put Pascal with Kourtney that night.”

The source also added, “When she’s home [in Paris], she doesn’t feel the need to have a security guard outside her door at all times.”

8. No expenses are spared when it comes to protecting the Kardashians and Jenners.

While Caitlyn Jenner was on an episode of the British reality series 'I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!', she revealed that the Kardashian-Jenner family has a security team with them "everywhere" they go.

According to People, Jenner said that her youngest daughter, Kylie, spends thousands of dollars per month in protection.

“I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between [$300,000] and $400,000 a month,” Jenner said. “A ton of money.”

Aaron Jackson, the president of Finest Execution Protection, told Hollywood Life that this price is much higher than even the average celebrity spends.

“Most celebrities don’t spend that much” Jackson explained. “I would say [an average amount] is $75-100,000 [per month]. $400,000 is extremely high. I mean, there are some wealthy families who don’t spend that much money.”

“$400,000 a month….that covers your drivers, your security escorts, your personnel at home,” he added. "And then, one or two gofers — the odd person that might work closed-circuit TVs, or fill in or people that aren’t there, and things of that nature."

9. The Kardashian’s security must evacuate them if an emergency occurs.

According to Page Six, following Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery, her security guard's duties will drastically change, including evacuating them if an emergecy occurs.

Kardashian had felt that she didn't need security while staying in her apartment in Paris.

“She did not. It sounds crazy, but understand she’s in her own home, in an apartment with only one entry point which is coded with two keys and keypad. If a guard was there, what would have happened differently. Her guard doesn’t carry a gun. They had five guns; most likely more," a source told Page Six.

"In Bel Air they have a 24-hour, four-person security detail. Plus state-of-the-art motion sensors and security cameras. So when she’s in her primary residence, she’s got everything; when she’s in New York, she’s got more. But when she’s in Paris, there’s five family members."

10. The Kardashian’s security are not allowed talk to the press.

When the Kardashian's hire new security guards, they are allegedly not allowed to take to the press, and are also rumored to be given NDAs to sign as well.

Few security guards that have worked for the Kardashian-Jenner family have spoken out, or given interviews, except for Kim Kardashian's former security guard Steve Stanulis, who spoke to the Daily Mail after being fired by West.

In his interview, Stanulis claimed that he had several run-ins with West before being let go, also calling the rapper the most “self-absorbed person” he’s ever met.

“I don’t think he ever said two words to me. I would go to a restaurant with him and watch him to make sure nobody was bothering him. Not once was I offered a glass of water or a soda. That was never in his mindset,” Stanulis told the publication.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.