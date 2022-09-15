Kanye West Sparks Romance Rumors With Candice Swanepoel — Who He Reportedly Tried To Date In 2011

Fans have started speculating that Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel are dating after spotting certain clues.

The rapper shared a series of photos of the Victoria's Secret model on his Instagram story, sparking rumors.

Are Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel dating?

There is no indication that West and Swanepoel are dating and appear to be hanging out in a professional capacity because she is currently starring in a new campaign for his clothing line.

The two have also been attending the same New York Fashion Week events, which has only added to the rumors.

Candice Swanepoel and Kanye West worked together on a new YEEZY Gap campaign.

Celebrity gossip site Deux Moi shared a message they received from an anonymous tipster who claimed that West and were together after initially sharing a photo of West with model Vinetria, who the rapper had sparked dating rumors with back in November 2021.

Fans started theorizing that West and Swanepoel were an item after noticing that they were both wearing the same jacket. However, others argued that Swanepoel was probably gifted the YEEZY jacket after starring in the brand's new GAP campaign.

Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls, Kanye West and Ali Kavoussi via Ali's Instagram. pic.twitter.com/F6mmmbsfsE — Divine Candice (@DCandiceCom) August 16, 2022

Kanye West reportedly tried to pursue Candice Swanepoel in 2011.

In 2011, the New York Post reported that West had his eye on the supermodel, and was allegedly having his team calling around "desperately" trying to secure her number after the two first met at the Victoria’s Secret VIP Swim event.

Swanepoel ended her long-term relationship with Brazillian model Hermann Nicoli, whom she had first met in 2005, in 2019. The pair got engaged in 2015, and share two sons, Anaca, 5, and Ariel, 5.

Their breakup was confirmed by Swanepoel during an Instagram Q&A with fans in mid-2019, though she didn't offer any further details into why the two had split, according to Elle.

For West, the rapper was recently linked to model Chaney Jones, who he started dating shortly following his breakup from 'Uncut Gems' star Julia Fox.

Jones and West were first linked in February 2022, and dated for five months before eventually splitting in June 2022. The two were often spotted sitting court-side at NBA games, photographed together in public, and even took a trip to Tokyo in May 2022.

Soon after their vacation to Tokyo, the couple split, with a source close to the 'Flashing Lights' rapper telling Page Six that their relationship became "choppy" once they returned home.

There were also rumors that West was trying to win back his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, following her split from Pete Davidson back in August 2022.

"This split is only driving Kanye to push harder to win Kim back and have her call off their divorce," a source told The Sun.

"For months he told his wife that she and Pete were not destined to last. And while Kanye was not Pete’s biggest fan, he focused in recent weeks on showing Kim that they were compatible and a solid family.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.