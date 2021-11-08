Kanye West Pictured With 22-Year-Old Rumored Girlfriend After Saying He Wants To Get Back With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West reportedly has a new girlfriend after being spotted with the model over the weekend.

Despite saying he still wants to get back with Kim Kardashian in a recent interview, West has been seen with a new love interest, Vinetria.

The model joined West at Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis, showing support for the LA private school established by the rapper.

Pictures of the pair sitting courtside at the game emerged prompting many to speculate on whether West has a new girlfriend.

Who is Vinetria?

The 22-year-old captured attention after posting Instagram stories at the basketball game and since then, more details have emerged about her rumored romance with West, or Ye as he is now known legally.

Vinetria is a model.

She is signed to Public Image Management, a modelling management firm with agencies in Montreal, New York and Paris.

According to her modeling profile, Vinetria is 5-foot-9. She also keeps a low profile on social media with just 12 posts on her Instagram.

Vinetria has reportedly been dating Kanye West for ‘a while.’

Sources say that model Vinetria has been “hooking up with” West “for a while now.”

They also noted that she was in Miami with the 44-year-old rapper prior to his Drink Champs interview in which he insisted Kardashian was still his wife.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I never have seen the papers,” he said before expressing his desire to reconcile with the reality star.

She attended Kanye’s Sunday Service.

One weeks before the basketball game, Vinetria shared an Instagram story at West’s weekly ‘Sunday Service’ concert and worship event.

She included a video of the event in her Instagram story highlights and captioned it with an angel emoji.

Vinetria has a YouTube channel.

The model has been sharing vlogs, makeup tutorials and more on her channel since 2019.

In one Q&A she spoke about her ethnicity, which she says is Korean and Black, discussed dealing with insecurity and explained that her career simply began with posting Instagrams.

Vinetria previously dated Levi Bent-Lee

She was linked to the restauranter, who was 30 when the pair began dating, but it is believed that they broke up in 2020.

Vinetria is the second woman West has been linked to since separating from Kardashian.

The rapper was previously linked to Irina Shayk after being spotted together in Paris however they split earlier this year.

Kardashian has recently been linked to SNL comedian Pete Davidson after a rumored night in a hotel together.

West and Kardashian share North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.

In his viral podcast interview, West claimed both he and his children want their parents to stay together but it looks like, in reality, both him and Kardashian are moving on.

