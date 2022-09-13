Khloe Kardashian Drops Clues About The Name Of Her New Baby With Tristan Thompson

Following the birth of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son, fans have started theorizing what name the former couple might've chosen for their newborn.

The reality star has only added to this speculation with some possible hints about the baby's name.

Kardashian and Thompson made headlines after reports broke in July 2022 that they were expecting their second baby via a surrogate. It was later revealed that the surrogate had already been pregnant when Thompson's cheating scandal surfaced in December 2021.

Kardashian and Thompson's son then arrived in August 2022, though neither parent has shared the baby's name or an image.

Kardashian, however, did speak about her son in a recent interview with Elle. "Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift," she said.

"I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting]. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously."

What did Khloe Kardashian name baby number 2?

Kardashian and Thompson have not revealed their son's name.

The couple share a daughter named True and Thompson also has two other children — a son named Prince from his relationship with Jordan Craig and another son named Theo, who he has not met, from his affair with Maralee Nichols.

Much like with Kardashian's younger sister Kylie Jenner, who has also not yet revealed the name of her son that she welcomed with rapper Travis Scott back in February 2022, fans have been theorizing about what the little one is called.

Khloe Kardashian previously said she would name her baby 'Tristan Junior' if it is a boy.

Some people pointed out that Kardashian may have named her son after Thompson based on an appearance she made in 2018 on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where the reality star opened up about possible names for her future son.

At the time of the interview, Kardashian had been pregnant with her daughter, True, but hadn't yet publicly announced the gender.

"Do you need help naming a baby?" DeGeneres asked Kardashian.

"I think, if it's a boy, I'll go with Junior. But I don't know what to do," she replied. "Tristan Jr."

However, following Thompson's lengthy history of cheating on Kardashian, many fans hoped that the Good American founder wasn't still thinking of naming her son after his father.

“God, I hope not,” one user commented under the TikTok video. “Not a Jr. Tristan we need to name him Loyal [sic],” another wrote. “If her sisters haven’t talked her out of that one, no one can lol [sic].”

Fans think Khloe Kardashian's new baby could be named 'Robert.'

Other fans speculated that maybe Kardashian could potentially stick to tradition and name her son after her late father, Robert Kardashian, especially since she named her daughter True after her great-grandfather.

“Just name that baby Robert please lol [sic],” one fan wrote, whereas another chimed in, “I feel like she’s traditional in that way, so, maybe. Isn’t Rob a Jr.?” referring to Kardashian's younger brother, Rob.

In a recent post that Kardashian shared on her Instagram story, the reality star showed off baby gifts sent to her for her newborn son, and some fans think the photo dropped a hint of his name.

Other fans think Khloe's son is named 'Bear.'

After showing off a Moschino diaper bag with a bib and onesie covered in teddy bears, some fans took to Reddit to predict that the child could be named "Bear" or even "Toy Thompson."

According to InTouch, a source claimed that Kardashian is letting True have a "say" in the name of her new brother.

"Khloé is going to extreme measures to ensure True doesn’t feel excluded and has let her have a say in the baby’s name," the source said, adding that the baby's name "will be announced when the time is right."

