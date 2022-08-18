Kim Kardashian Admitted To Using Pete Davidson Because She Was ‘DTF’ Before He Reportedly Dumped Her

Theories and headlines continue to fly as the celebrity gossip world tries to wrap its head around the Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian breakup — where did it all go wrong?

Fans have started to dissect the relationship from its very roots and judge whether or not it was meant to last based on the reason they got together in the first place.

Kim Kardashian claims that she originally pursued Pete Davidson because she was 'DTF.'

During an episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, the SKIMS founder revealed her original reason for pursuing the “King of Staten Island” star.

“I wasn’t even thinking, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking like, ‘heard about this BDE, need to get out there,” she said. “I was just basically DTF.”

Kim Kardashian is DTF with Pete Davidson’s BDE. I’m so done #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/GAj3Ddzg6C — RHENZ (@rhenz17) June 2, 2022

Thank you, Ariana Grande, for revealing what Davidson’s apparently working with and setting the precedent for his reputation when it comes to the dating scene.

However, Kardashian's casual attitude to their relationship may have shifted as sources claim it was actually Davidson who had to call it quits with the star — not the other way around.

The pair met when Kardashian hosted an episode of SNL and performed an Aladdin skit alongside the SNL-alum and comedian.

Their relationship was seemingly kept under wraps at first and that’s because she didn’t want it to be a relationship in the first place.

Unfortunately for Kardashian, she got an entire nine-month-long relationship out of what was supposed to be a one-night stand with the comedian.

At the time, Kardashian was the subject of reconciliation rumors with her ex-husband, Kanye West so it makes sense that she wanted to distance herself from the rapper.

In fact, recent reports have claimed that the reality star is now completely over West after dating Davidson and has no intention of ever reconciling with the father of her four children.

“Kim is so glad that Kanye is dating again and that he has not tried to win her back after she split with Pete,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“One of her biggest worries was that Kanye was going to think that her breakup meant that he had a chance to make up with her. Everyone asked her about it. She told them that that would never happen, and she meant it.”

As the second season of The Kardashians rounds the corner and Kardashian has decided to move forward with her divorce from West, she’ll have plenty of opportunities to make the most out of her newly-single life.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Since graduating from Rutgers University, he spends most of his free time gaming or playing Quadball. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.