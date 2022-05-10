Kanye West Accused Of Missing Son’s Birthday To Vacation With New Girlfriend

Fans are accusing Kanye West of skipping out on his son, Psalm's, third birthday party on Thursday.

Kim Kardashian threw a lavish "Hulk"-themed celebration last week, posting several photos and videos from the party, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that West was nowhere to be seen in any of Kardashian's posts.

Kanye West and Chaney Jones were reportedly together and not at Psalm's birthday.

Instead of West celebrating Psalm's birthday with Kim Kardashian and the rest of their children, the rapper opted to spend time in Japan with his girlfriend, Chaney Jones.

The couple was spotted walking the streets of Shibuya near the famous Harajuku street, with fans sharing photos of West and Jones on social media.

Kanye West spotted in Japan yesterday with his girlfriend Chaney Jones



Jones even posted a photo on her Instagram story of her and West standing on a bridge overlooking Omotesandō, a street in Tokyo known for its high-end retail stores, as she rested her head on his shoulder.

Kanye West and Chaney Jones do appear to have returned to the US.

After spending some time in Japan, West and Jones flew back to Miami to surprise her parents for her mother's birthday. Jones posted a picture of her and her parents to her Instagram story, writing, "Flew back to Miami to surprise my parents for my mom’s birthday” followed by a heart emoji.

“My heart is so full. 18 hours of traveling and this was [the] reaction," Chaney continued in another clip.

West and Jones were first romantically linked back in February after being photographed shopping together in Miami's Bal Harbour.

West then confirmed his relationship with the 24-year-old model on Instagram the next month, commenting on photos of the two of them together with a black heart emoji.

The couple was also spotted sitting court-side together at a Los Angeles Lakers game in March, and Jones even congratulated her boyfriend on his Grammy wins that same month for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Many fans on social media were surprised that West skipped out on Psalm's birthday, especially with how much of a big deal he'd made it when he hadn't been invited to his daughter, Chicago's, birthday back in January.

After West accused his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, of not inviting him to the party she'd thrown for their daughter's fourth birthday, West then crashed the event and later threw his own party for Chicago.

Multiple sources told Page Six at the time that Kardashian had been shocked after West claimed he “wasn’t allowed to know where her party was” in a video posted to his social media account— seemingly searching for answers while on his way to the party.

