Kim Kardashian Speaks On Pete Davidson For The First Time Since Breakup

Following the surprising reports that emerged last month claiming Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson called it quits after nine months of dating, the stars have been radio silent on their relationship.

However, Kardashian recently broke that silence when she sat down for an interview as part of her cover for Interview Magazine this month.

Kim Kardashian spoke about Pete Davidson for the first time since their breakup.

Editor-in-chief, Mel Ottenberg, brought up Kardashian's relationship with the "SNL" comedian.

“Okay. Men. I had some questions written down, but they seem boring now,” Ottenberg says, disclaiming that he’s going to bring up the most recent man in her life. “Pete is really cute. We want to put him on the cover sometime. BDE.”

He jokes with Kardashian, referencing the previous statement she made about why she wanted to hook up with him in the first place, claiming that she heard about his “BDE” and was just “DTF.”

Kim Kardashian is DTF with Pete Davidson’s BDE. I’m so done #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/GAj3Ddzg6C — RHENZ (@rhenz17) June 2, 2022

Kardashian laughs, and Ottenberg continues, saying “It’s just a prompt, really.”

“He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person,” she said about the “King of Staten Island” star, “they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

Vague as can be, “The Kardashians” star reveals nothing about her breakup with Davidson, but makes her best attempt to show that they ended on good terms and have no bad blood between them.

In fact, it doesn’t even sound like they broke up at all.

With how highly she speaks of him, it sounds like they could still be together after everything, but that’s likely not the case here.

Sources have conflicting claims about why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up.

With both parties vying for their own celebrity to come out on top, varying explanations for the breakup have felt like a concerted effort to confuse the populace into not knowing who to believe.

"[Kardashian] felt like Pete was the extreme opposite of Kanye and it was good for her then," a source told ET Online back in August. "She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together. Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet."

This makes it appear as though Kardashian was the one who ended things, but an inside source told DeuxMoi that it was actually Davidson who broke it off.

“The word is that Pete did the dumping and he’s actually been trying to end it for a little while now,” the insider said.

Allegedly, Davidson was becoming increasingly “irritated” with how their relationship was portrayed in the media.

The final straw was when the trailer for season 2 of the Hulu show “The Kardashians” was released and included that viral clip of the pair heading to shower together.

“He was irritated that it makes their romance seem like a centerpiece in season two when, in fact, he was barely on camera because he refused,” the insider continued.

Davidson allegedly felt like their relationship was “forced and contrived” for the show.

Since neither party is likely to spill the beans on who broke up with who, we’ll just have to settle for understanding that Kete KarDavidson is no more.

