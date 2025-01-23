It Was The Great Resignation. Now It's The Great Exhaustion — 'What Happens When An Entire Society Has Nothing Left To Give?'

I encouraged my Wife, Claire, to put on her jacket and boots and take a 15-minute walk with me. It was a mild winter day, and we had been on our computers since 9 am as work-from-home tech employees.

Somewhere recently, I read an article (or saw something on Instagram) about how just 22 minutes a day of exercise — for those of us who otherwise sit on our butts in front of our computers — could add back years to our lives. Considering we are that key sedentary demographic, I figured it was worth a shot.

Advertisement

She was especially stressed today, so I knew getting fresh air and moving her body might help. It didn’t.

The entire walk, she vented about work and expectations that were put on her to complete projects within timelines that were not at all feasible, the lack of boundaries her team had with her outside of office hours, the incessant need to prioritize project after project, with no focus to bring any particular one through to completion. She was fed up and exhausted.

“It’s got the possibility to be the best job,” Claire declared, “except it has become the worst.”

As we neared our driveway after a full loop around the neighborhood, her stress level hadn’t changed. It might have been worse, as her energy had amplified even more.

Advertisement

It was naive to think that 15 minutes of self-care could cure a systemic issue that has undergirded our society for decades. After all, her company and situation aren’t unique. In 2023, isolved’s 2024 HR Trends Survey reported that 65% of employees suffered from burnout. So, Claire is in the majority.

The Great Exhaustion

Inside Creative House / Shutterstock

I just read Emily Ballesteros’s article in Time magazine, “Why We’re More Exhausted Than Ever.”

Advertisement

“Most people aren’t surprised to hear about ‘The Great Exhaustion.’ We know that we are tired, and we see it in the choices we make every day: ordering dinner because we don’t have the energy to make it, trying to find ways to work from home so we don’t have to add a two-hour commute to our day, infrequent social outings because it is impossible to coordinate busy adult schedules, complete de-prioritization of hobbies, the list goes on and on. — Emily Ballestero

In the past, working hard meant better pay and opportunities for advancement. But, nowadays, despite working harder than ever, those rewards are out of reach for many.

Finding a higher-paying job requires leaving your current company, yet the job market for white-collar work is now fiercely competitive with so many recent layoffs. Companies often favor external hires over internal promotions, making internal career advancement difficult. Blue-collar jobs are becoming less attractive despite a very open job market because the younger generation is no longer willing to be overworked for little pay or extreme conditions.

Advertisement

The housing market is daunting, particularly for those who haven’t purchased a home before 2020. Salary increases are meager, failing to keep up with rising inflation. You didn’t get your 3% raise this year, but your grocery bill is now $650 weekly, and you’re only buying cereal and milk now.

Many workers feel drained and overworked, seeking solace in the small acts of micro-rebellion they can bring into their day without massive ramifications, like WFH more often, slower Fridays, and not going above and beyond their pay grade at work.

Burnout is pervasive but extends beyond the workplace. The expectations to keep doing more and more while getting little in return are also around us in our everyday personal lives.

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred reevaluation, leading to an increased value in personal time, a deeper desire to know life’s purpose, and a rejection of out-of-control expectations. For real change to happen, these shifts must continue evolving. But we still have a ways to go.

Advertisement

Reversing American Burnout

Yuri A / Shutterstock

I wrote in a recent article about reversing American burnout. Burnout in our culture is a symptom of the cultural mindset of productivity over leisure. We’ve deprioritized leisure to such an extent that it’s now demonized, viewed as lazy, and difficult to maintain.

Advertisement