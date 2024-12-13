Study Predicts 3 Ways Gen Z Will Continue To Change The Workplace In 2025 — Including Bringing Back The 'Cheesy Office Christmas Party'

Just recently, Gen Z overtook boomers in their percentage of the workforce, and in 2025, the generation born between 1997 and 2012 will account for 27% of all workers. With them, they bring new ideas and expectations, dramatically shifting workplace culture.

From their distaste for the standard 9 to 5 to their unwillingness to accept traditional office norms, it's clear that Gen Z is looking to shake things up. A recent survey conducted by Indeed highlighted a few ways they will do just that in the coming year.

Here are 3 ways Gen Z will continue to change the workplace in 2025:

1. Increased flexibility and prioritization of work-life balance

Gen Zers are outspoken about their distaste for the 40-hour work week and are unwilling to sacrifice their well-being for a job. They use their sick days and PTO without guilt and confidently enforce workplace boundaries.

With this comes an appreciation for job flexibility. They want a position that adds to their life — not consumes it.

Many have found this desired flexibility in remote and hybrid work. In fact, one in four workers aged 18 to 34 has never worked in a traditional office, many having joined the workforce during or post the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Indeed, many young workers take full advantage of the flexibility that remote work offers. Thirty-eight percent of 18-34-year-old employees have hit the gym or a workout class during the workday, while 21% admitted to taking a mid-day nap.

Thankfully, 42% of these younger workers have lucked out, reporting that their employer encourages them to create their own schedules. It seems this trend will continue if Gen Z has anything to say about it.

2. Increased honesty

Gen Zers aren't afraid to speak their minds, even about once-taboo subjects and even at work.

Indeed found that among younger employees, 64% are comfortable sharing medical and health information, and 63% are comfortable sharing political views. A vast majority, 84%, are happy to discuss hobbies and vacation plans, 68% will discuss family information, and 57% are open about cannabis use.

Some believe, however, that Gen Z takes their honesty a tad too far, at least for the corporate world. If they aren't at work because they "didn’t sleep as well as usual," they will unapologetically say so.

3. More socialization and connection.

Perhaps the most surprising find from Indeed's survey is Gen Z's desire for community at work, including bringing back the office holiday party, which 95% said boosts engagement.

Harbucks | Shutterstock

Younger workers are yearning for opportunities to connect and build a social life at work. They want more opportunities to socialize with their coworkers in the form of office mixers that are often deemed "cheesy" and unwanted.

Considering Gen Z is the loneliest generation — 19% of 16 to 24-year-olds report “often” or “always” feeling lonely — it makes sense that they are looking for connection at their job where they presumably spend the majority of their day-to-day.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.