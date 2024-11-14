10 Things Gen Z Wishes Gen X & Millennial Coworkers Would Stop Doing

With Gen Z entering into the workforce, it's unsurprising that the older generations need some time to adjust. From the way they talk to the way they act, it's been a bit of an adjustment for everyone involved.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that by 2030, Gen Z will make up approximately 30% of the workforce. As they begin their careers, it's probably not too surprising to anyone who knows someone in that age group that there are certain things Gen Z wishes their Gen X and millennial co-workers would stop doing certain things. It's well known that Gen Z feels that they are quite different from the previous generations, and because of that, feels they have needs that people in older generations aren't currently addressing.

So, what does Gen Z wish Gen X and millennials would stop doing during working hours how do they feel these things impact them?

These are 10 things Gen Z wishes Gen X and millennial coworkers would stop doing

1. Dismissing their mental health

One thing Gen X employees wish their Gen X and millennial coworkers would stop doing is dismissing their mental health. Many people in older generations think Gen Z is too sensitive, that they don't know how to deal with their own problems, and they're constantly anxious. In some respects, those who think that way are right. A 2018 survey conducted by the American Psychological Association found that Gen Z is more likely to be anxious and depressed.

It's important for Gen Z's mental health issues to be acknowledged. The Mental Health Foundation explains that poor mental health leads to poor motivation, difficulty concentrating, insomnia, digestive problems, and so much more. Dismissing mental health concerns and chalking them up to hyper-sensitivity will only lead to increasing declines and poor performance in the workforce.

2. Resisting change

Another thing Gen Z wishes their Gen X and millennial coworkers would stop doing is resisting change. The ideas and methodologies Gen Zers bring to the workforce will often be different than what Gen Xers and millennials are used to. Being open to those differences and learning to adjust is key to creating harmony and prosperity in the office.

One study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that openness is a key component in group dynamics. Both openness and mutuality are needed for decision-making. The authors of the study defined mutuality as shared goals and openness as the ability to engage in frank discussion. Researchers found that a balance between the two is important in creating the best group learning environment.

If Gen X and millennials want to have a great work environment, they should embrace change. It's important to understand that shying away from change will hurt everyone, not just Gen Z.

3. Promoting toxic work culture

Expecting Gen Z to grind hard and hustle after hours is a toxic work practice that must be stopped. It shouldn't need to be said, but Gen Z is already hustling as it is. ADP Research Institute's People at Work 2023 report found that 18- to 24-year-olds are putting in an extra eight hours and 30 minutes of unpaid overtime.

Pressuring them to go above and beyond what they already do will only worsen things. So be a bit more considerate of their time and stop pressuring them to go further than what they're already doing.

4. Disregarding their need for work life balance

Another thing Gen Z wishes Gen X and millennial coworkers would stop doing is disregarding their need for work-life balance. People often forget that their coworkers have lives outside of the workplace. They have families, friends, partners, or kids to attend to. Expecting a Gen X employee to disregard their personal life in favor of work is a insensitive and counterproductive.

A study published in the Kansas Journal of Medicine found that increased stress leads to lower work productivity. This was especially true for overall work satisfaction.

So, if Gen X and millennials want to increase work productivity, it's best to ensure that Gen Z has a good work-life balance. Otherwise, pushing them might just backfire.

5. Not taking their ideas seriously simply because of their age

Approaching their older coworkers, many Gen Zers may feel discouraged if they passionately express an idea only to be met with, "Mhm, okay." The older generation must understand that Gen Z needs to feel appreciated and heard. Like anybody else, feeling rejected is a sting that never goes away.

A study published in Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience found that real, anticipated, or imagined rejection leads to feelings of hurt, jealousy, shame, guilt, social anxiety, and embarrassment. This considered, it wouldn't be surprising if Gen Z has a hard time opening up to their coworkers since they now fear their rejection.

So, avoid this complicated mess and be open and willing to take their ideas into consideration. And who knows, their ideas might just bring more traction.

6 Saying no to remote or hybrid work

Another thing Gen Z wishes Gen X and millennial coworkers would stop doing is refusing to allow for remote or hybrid work.

Concerns about remote work are understandable. Employers may fear their employees will slack off and accomplish zero things at work. However, this couldn't be further from the truth. The New Jersey Institute of Tachnology Human Resources notes that remote and flexible schedules provide employees with better job satisfaction, increased health, work-life balance, and less stress. Moreover, they say productivity levels actually increase while turnover rates decrease.

So, if you're a Gen X or millennial employer, consider switching to hybrid! It'll likely save the company tons of money in the end.

7 Using jargon words instead of being blunt

The next thing Gen Z wishes Gen X and millennial coworkers would stop doing is using jargon words instead of being blunt. Gen Z can't stand the hyper-professional tone they encounter in the workplace.

Clear communication is essential for Gen Z to understand what their coworkers and employers want. Without clear communication, Gen Z won't understand and might do the opposite of what was asked. Gleb Tsipursky, CEO of the future-of-work consultancy Disaster Avoidance Experts, notes that unclear communication robs teams of focus and dilutes the quality of their output.

This is why Gen X and millennials should do their best to keep it real with Gen Z. Not only will it help them understand each other better, but it will increase their respect for them as well.

8. Focusing too much on dress code

This doesn't mean companies shouldn't have a dress code. Looking professional and put together is important. But when the older generations begin to hyper-focus on the length of a skirt, Gen Z employees grow uncomfortable.

If someone looks presentable and appropriate, it shouldn't matter if their skirt or dress reaches their fingertips, and honestly, it's a pretty strange thing to hyper-focus on when people think about it. Unfortunately, some of the strict, outdated standards of dress code are still prevalent to this day. This is problematic, as a study published in the International Journal of Educational Research found that dress codes may normalize misogyny, transphobia, and racism, as these dress codes only adhere to specific societal norms.

9. Promoting competition over collaboration

This should go without saying, but while some kinds of competition can be healthy and beneficial in the workplace, it can easily turn into a recipe for disaster. Older generations need to understand that competition will destroy companies, as coworkers will not be able to get along. Not only that, but if people can't work in groups, then how do employers expect anything to be done in the workplace?

To avoid this, older generations should help Gen Z and be mentors for them. Train them and be positive with them. Always be encouraging and never belittle their accomplishments. Though actions like these are small, the older generations can help the workplace flourish as Gen Z grows more optimistic and helpful.

10. Using the thumbs up emoji

The final thing Gen Z wishes Gen X and millennial coworkers would stop doing is to stop using the thumbs-up emoji.

Falling on the lighter side, Gen Z doesn't like people who use the thumbs-up emoji because it can come off as passive-aggressive. Gen Z will assume that their employers are so annoyed that they can't even be bothered to send a proper response.

Not only that, but using the thumbs-up emoji is a bit out of style.

The Daily-Mail did a recent polling that found that 2000 participants ages 16-24 said that this emoji use was typically done by old people.

To avoid these awkward misunderstandings (and to be up-to-date) it's best to respond properly with a simple yes. It'll save everyone the confusion and embarrassment.

