The number one reason people leave their jobs isn't necessarily work-life balance, a poor working culture, or undercompensation —, it’s their boss. People almost always make the decision to "quit their bosses," according to a 2017 employment study, because they hold the most power in influencing the areas of employees' professional lives that they find most important — but still don't.

Of course, while they can be flexible and promote all these important things, most are inherently harmful. There's several signs you work for a boss that creates a false sense of urgency at your job for no reason — one of the biggest traits of a micromanaging boss who fails to take control in other places. If everything is urgent, a fire, or an "all hands on deck" project, nothing truly is, but teams are sure to burn out and grow resentful.

Here are 11 signs you work for a boss that creates a false sense of urgency at your job for no reason

1. They 'check in' on projects way too often

Working for a micromanager is oppressive, as Rebecca Knight, a Senior Correspondent at Business Insider, argues, and ultimately crafts an unhealthy and toxic work atmosphere where everything is unnecessarily urgent, employees feel dehumanized, and peers are forced into a competitive environment sparking higher rates of burnout and dissatisfaction.

Micromanagement is one of the most influential signs you work for a boss that creates a false sense of urgency at your job for no reason, as it directly relays a mistrust between bosses and their teams. Their constant check-ins and second-guessing is only a reminder that you're a pawn in the greater scheme of validation and productivity.

2. They say your peers are 'your family'

While a "family culture" at work might be outwardly beneficial as a group of tight-knit peers working together with their shared interests in mind, the majority of these ideals in practice are inherently toxic, according to business coach Kathryn Gunnarsson, bleeding all the worst family dynamic traits into work life relationships.

Not only are boundaries more likely to be blurred — from work-life balance, to taking time off, and putting in extra hours at the end of the day — in these kinds of workplaces, but the hierarchies that typically aren't present in true "families" are introduced in a strange way in practice. Fueling burnout, resentment, and strange power dynamics, many employees are left feeling more disappointed, disconnected, and burnt out in these spaces.

3. They constantly change your job description

Be wary of organizations that don't have job descriptions or are constantly changing them to best suit their needs. They're not only more likely to take advantage of you, they're likely run by bosses who believe everything is urgent and needs to be done immediately.

From adding extra projects to an employee's workload to shifting responsibilities onto already burnt out co-workers when someone resigns, these kinds of companies aren't worried about safeguarding the health and well-being of their workers, only pumping out work and being "most efficient."

4. Their efficiency standards are unreachable

Many bosses who have the kind of skewed perception of their workplace that affects their ability to accurately delegate projects and set realistic timelines also bring that ignorance into their team's dynamic and interacting with their employees.

According to management consultant and executive coach Liz Kislik, these kinds of bosses have a tendency to draw on previous workplace environments or old traditional expectations to motivate their teams, even if those expectations are unrealistic and the regulations they uphold are misguided.

5. They hardly ever hire extra hands, even when they're needed

Despite the tendency for burnt out co-workers to resign when their boss disregards their pleading for support, the culture in many offices only grows more tumultuous when a peer leaves — as they're hardly ever replaced.

Instead of preparing for a replacement or training a new hire, these kinds of toxic bosses, who feel like they don't have time for anything outside of ever-urgent tasks, instead delegate that person's workload onto their already overworked teams. That's exactly why no job descriptions benefit toxic bosses, they can easily delegate new work to their teams without direct repercussions or backlash.

6. They're dismissive

Many dismissive bosses, according to "community builder" and employment expert Adriana Quaranto, aren't necessarily distrusting of their teams; they're overcompensating for their own insecurities by relying upon "tried-and-true" measures for success. Even if that means turning down innovative ideas from employees or stifling productivity over fears of new attitudes, bosses are more concerned with themselves than the wellbeing of their teams.

If you're struggling to get that validation from your boss, or even just feel heard in professional settings, and feel overwhelmed by the chaos your boss seems to spark, consider looking for a new job. This managerial style will not only hold you back from professional growth, it will spark resentment in your work life that's difficult to unlearn.

7. All their project deadlines are 'ASAP'

One of the hallmark signs you work for a boss that creates a false sense of urgency at your job for no reason is their constant "ASAP" deadlines. Nothing is ever presented to you at a reasonable time as an employee, giving you little to no time to utilize task management techniques or healthy work load preparations.

Setting up their employees for failure, they continuously express a sense of anxiety and urgency, keeping their office from maintaining a healthy and balanced atmosphere and motivated attitudes.

8. They expect late nights and weekends from employees

Great bosses prioritize their employee's work-life balance, not just objectively with time off policies and work boundaries, but leading by example — prioritizing their own breaks and personal time by leaving work on time, taking their vacation days, and staying home when they're sick.

On the other hand, toxic bosses who assert anxiety-inducing auras onto their teams, will often pass blame and frustration onto their employees, simply for prioritizing their personal time or taking time away from work. Because they view their work as the center of their lives, filled with "family" peers, and constant stress, they can't help but resent their employees for taking a step back.

9. Their teams are overworked and burnt out

Managers and bosses are only as good as their teams. When the employees they're supposed to be supporting are feeling burnt out, that's a reflection of their boss's prioritization of work-life balance and a healthy work culture, not necessarily the team's work ethic or boundaries.

Despite 85% of bosses agreeing they "recognize" the employee burnout crisis and the toll it's taken on workplace dynamics, according to a survey from Fiverr, most aren't equipped with the self-assuredness, confidence, and leadership it takes to truly support their employees.

10. They guilt employees who take time off

According to a survey from CalendarLabs, 75% of employees feel guilty for taking time off work, despite having plenty of vacation hours or sick time to use. Nearly 66% also admit they put in extra hours and time at the office before going on vacation to "make up" for taking a break.

When everything is "a priority" or "urgent" to a boss, it's not surprising that their teams would feel ashamed for taking a step back and investing into their personal time. They're always missing out, seemingly putting their job and advancement at risk, and disappointing "their family" at work.

Of course, great bosses actively work to ensure neither of these experiences or emotions happen on their teams, making it a priority to not just make time off accessible for employees, but celebrated.

11. They discourage creativity

In a work environment founded on flexibility, the beauty of innovation and creativity on work teams thrives. However, in an environment where everything is unnecessarily urgent, employees feel rushed, constricted, and unfairly supported to think outside the box when it comes to projects, workloads, and their jobs.

While worker creativity is largely under-researched, according to a study from the journal Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, there is a tendency for innovation and creativity amongst peers at work to spark envy-driven relationships, especially if there's a toxic boss who cultivates a negative working environment for this resentment to grow.

They're more focused on an unrealistic standard of productivity and efficiency to consider how a healthy work environment, supported and happy employees, and fulfilling relationships at work can actually help them achieve those success-driven metrics faster.

