Nearly everyone who has worked in corporate America for any amount of time has a bad boss horror story to tell. It's a cliche at this point. So, it's easy to assume that truly good bosses just don't exist — that something changes when you transition from employee to employer, and your morals go out the window.

Yet there are a few distinct signs that indicate you are working for the sought-after “great boss” of every employee’s dreams. Maybe this is your wake-up call that it's time to leave a toxic boss behind or a sign that you’ve found your dream job with outstanding leadership.

Here are 8 rare signs you work for a truly great boss:

1. They’re approachable and make themselves available for honest and open conversations

The best bosses cultivate an atmosphere in which their employees feel comfortable bringing up any concerns without fear of repercussions. They make themselves available for honest conversations and take their employee's problems and critiques seriously.

Bosses who lead with kindness, work on their emotional intelligence, and center compassion are most approachable to their employees, whether it be a work issue, a personal conversation, or simply a quick chat in the hallway.

Ultimately, work culture starts at the top — when employees feel supported, valued, and comfortable, they do their best work.

2. They give honest, productive, and helpful feedback

Great bosses ensure that everyone is given helpful and constructive feedback on their performance in a kind and respectful way.

Not only does feedback help employees improve individually and on teams, but it also helps them to remain motivated to pursue their own goals, cultivating a happy and productive atmosphere.

3. They admit when they make a mistake

Toxic perfectionism and unrealistic expectations are often the main drivers of poor workplace culture, especially when leadership is perpetuating them.

The best bosses know that they aren't perfect and are able to acknowledge when they make a mistake and learn from their failures. They know that mistakes are human nature, and just as they occasionally misstep, their employees will too.

4. They protect their employees’ well-being and happiness.

The worst bosses prioritize productivity above all else, promoting a toxic environment in which employees are overworked and burnt out. The best bosses, on the other hand, protect their employees’ well-being and work-life balance.

According to CNBC, a balance of accountability and compassion is the key to the “best kind” of bosses.

They push employees to grow and excel at their jobs, but never to the detriment of their own well-being. They want them to do better but also to take time off. They advocate for their mental health, encourage them to stay home when sick, and never fail to check in when they’ve been struggling.

5. They are empathetic towards their employees’ needs and personal struggles.

Oftentimes, the biggest burden in boss-employee relationships is a lack of empathy. Employees don’t feel valued, and even sometimes feel dehumanized, by their leaders in a way that genuinely impacts their well-being, anxiety, and productivity at work.

Whether it’s dealing with a personal struggle, requesting time away, or negotiating their workload, it’s essential to have a leader who truly has your back. The best employers show empathy and understand that work isn't the be-all and end-all.

6. Great bosses know and utilize their employees' strengths.

The best bosses know where their employees shine and utilize their unique skill sets to create a productive and thriving team.

They offer learning opportunities and relevant projects when appropriate, understand their workers' goals, and are willing to help them get there in whatever way they can.

7. They maintain a calm persona during chaotic situations.

Not everything at your job is urgent all of the time. It’s not on fire, you’re not on “crunch time,” and it’s surely not “life or death.” Any boss who suggests otherwise is not a healthy one.

Even when things are not going as planned, it is up to leadership to remain calm. When they bring chaotic, negative, and toxic energy, it’s just a matter of time until that bleeds into the lives, productivity, and relationships of their peers and employees.

