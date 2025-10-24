Considering layoffs are at an all-time high in many industries, leaving workers fending for themselves, struggling with financial turmoil, and trying to navigate into a new career with little to no notice, finding a new job is a critical skill. Of course, having connections and the privilege of emergency savings is often helpful, but many seriously high-paying jobs that actually mean it when they say "no experience required" can also be an option for some workers.

So, even if you thought you'd be in the same career forever, are still clinging onto the idea of getting a job in alignment with your degree, or simply not believing that you're able to change careers at your age, there are always opportunities for professional shifts. Even in industries that seem intimidating, like healthcare or tech, there's room for you. And who knows? It could be the "dream job" you never even envisioned.

Here are 11 seriously high-paying jobs that actually mean it when they say 'no experience required'

1. Sales representative

The key to getting into sales as a true entry-level professional is to build up your skills and start making connections. Even if you're not in the same industry or leaving a job in an entirely different field, use job boards like LinkedIn or personal connections to start spreading the word.

While there may be a lot of competition for these roles, especially in the current state of the economy and job market, the average base salary is incredibly lucrative, landing at just above $70K a year, with extra room for compensation. On top of that, many sales positions are hybrid and remote, giving people the freedom of personal time and autonomy during the workday as well.

2. Help desk technician

Even though being a "help desk" technician or working as the "problem-solver" in the tech industry seems overwhelming and impossible for most of us, the truth is that these jobs are often equipped with internal training programs. Depending on the industry, whether it's a position at a hospital or with a start-up remotely, trainers will teach you the system, and employers will offer you a mentor and give you room to grow.

According to Indeed reports, the base salary is also somewhere between $47K and $66K, depending on experience, industry, and skills.

3. UX designer

While UX (User Experience) designers and graphics experts often need a sense of innate creativity to thrive in these industries, many industries and employers have internal training programs that can allow entry-level professionals to grow. For UX designers, who tend to be responsible for user experience on platforms, websites, or a company's tools, the average salary is just over $125K — an incredibly lucrative entry-level compensation, especially without much experience.

From learning the software to building off of design principles, there are many skills a great UX designer needs to thrive, but those are all things a company can easily teach a candidate with the right level of commitment or effort.

4. Data analyst

Many data analyst positions require some kind of education, but sometimes, employers can offer that training, education, or funding for entry-level workers. Especially if you already have some kind of experience or knowledge about the industry you're going into, it's much more beneficial for a company to hire and teach the frameworks of data and analytics.

Considering the average salary for a data analyst is right around $100K, with tons of options in various industries, this is one of the perfect, seriously high-paying jobs that actually mean it when they say "no experience required."

5. Warehouse worker

Especially in high-paying industries like healthcare or technology, getting your foot in the door with a relatively entry-level position in a warehouse or production can often promote a more lucrative career in the future. While there's often a level of manual labor and physical demand in some of these jobs, the lower-paying jobs offer more than $20 an hour, with room to scale, be promoted, and learn on the job.

So, like many of these other jobs that actually mean it when they say "no experience required," there may be room for you to move into industries or positions that seem to be out of reach with on-staff trainers and company-sponsored training programs that offer you a ton of experience.

6. Construction worker

Many trades and blue-collar jobs, from construction to plumbing, are incredibly high-paying, even for entry-level positions, and often have built-in training programs and funding for their new hires. So, if you're looking for a career change or just hoping to get a job with some kind of financial security, this could be the perfect opportunity.

Of course, most of these positions require a certain level of physical ability, but there are even fewer physically demanding options in the industry for beginners, like project management, out there. With high-paying positions lingering right under $100K annually, and steadily increasing in recent years, it's one of the perfect options for someone looking for stability.

7. Commercial driver or trucker

According to data from the American Trucking Associations, the average salary of a truck driver was around $80K in 2023, and has only continued to rise since then. Of course, you need a driver's license to become a professional driver, and often the willingness to travel, but for the most part, specialized training and education are provided and funded by employers.

On top of a lucrative entry-level salary, many companies also have hefty sign-on bonuses and raises for people who commit to sticking around.

8. Real estate agent

There's a reason why so many people try being a real estate agent and often transition into the industry after struggling to settle into their original career. Not only is it possible to teach yourself, gain a certification, and start a job without committing to a formal degree, it's often high-paying, depending on your own control and work ethic.

So, for people who are looking to make a better use of their time, connections, and knowledge of their community, this could be one of the seriously high-paying jobs that actually mean it when they say "no experience required."

9. Air traffic controller

While you might be immediately turned off by a job like this, believing that you need many degrees to get into the airline industry, the truth is that many of these employers have built-in training programs.

Not only will you still be paid a lucrative salary to engage in these funded programs, you'll have the skills and experience to keep growing in the industry if you choose to. With an average annual salary of around $150K, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, it's one of the best high-paying jobs out there where experience isn't necessarily a barrier to entry.

10. Insurance agent

While there is often a lot of emotional baggage and risks of burnout that come with insurance positions, according to a 2024 study, especially in the current context of our society, they are high-paying. With the average salary lingering around $100K, depending on the company and industry, it's one of the best jobs that has training and education typically on-site.

Especially with the opportunity to work in a hybrid office or entirely remotely, the stress and emotional fatigue might be worth it for someone who's yearning for more financial security and control over their time.

11. Radiation therapist

While some experts suggest that certain radiation therapist jobs need a degree to start, others have training programs and apprenticeships that provide opportunities for acquiring skills on the job. And with an average salary of over $100K annually, the extra on-the-job training and education might be well worth it, even if they're paying for you to eventually go back and get extra degrees.

Like many of the other jobs, they aren't high-paying without effort or education — they just take on a non-traditional form that's more accessible to people who can't afford university or are making a career change later in life.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.