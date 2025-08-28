Remote Workers Who Actually Feel Like They’re Accomplishing Something Do These 7 Things On A Regular Basis, Says A CEO

Remote work has completely reshaped our working lives, and the benefits are, of course, innumerable. But there are a few downsides, namely the gaps that can be created by the lack of face-to-face interaction.

Especially if you're early in your career, this lack of feedback, guidance and mentorship can leave some workers feeling a bit lost, and a confidence killer is often ready and waiting to fill that vacuum: impostor syndrome.

7 remote work habits that fight impostor syndrome, according to a CEO:

The lack of guidance inherent to remote work and the reduction in confidence it can sometimes cause is one of the key reasons often cited by business leaders for issuing return-to-office mandates, though it's important to note that most data says this concern is overstated (and most RTOs are about real estate anyway).

Be that as it may, that gap is real, and there is data to suggest it is hitting workers' confidence increasingly hard. One study found that online searches for "impostor syndrome" surged 75% in 2024 alone, and the prevalence is, of course, far higher for those who are part of marginalized groups.

It's not conclusively known what's causing the surge, but it's easy to surmise that the way work has changed in recent years is having an impact, especially on younger workers. “The shift to remote work has been amazing for flexibility and work-life balance," explained Jason Morris, CEO of SEO agency Profit Engine and an expert on the workplace.

"But… when you're not getting those casual ‘great job’ moments in the hallway or seeing colleagues nod in agreement during meetings, it becomes easier to assume you're falling behind.” So, Morris shared seven daily practices that remote workers can add to their routines to help fill this gap.

1. Document daily wins

"I tell my team to keep a ‘wins journal’, including even small victories like solving a technical problem or receiving positive client feedback," Morris said. "When you're working alone, it's easy to forget how much you accomplish." Creating a simple document where you can log daily achievements creates a record of your value that you can turn to when doubt creeps in.

2. Set clear communication boundaries

Tamara Velázquez | Studio South Korea | Canva Pro

Morris said remote workers often compensate for their anxiety by overcommunicating in a bid to prove their worth and competence. "I've seen talented people send updates every hour because they're worried their manager thinks they're slacking off," Morris noted. The problem is, "this hypervigilance is exhausting and counterproductive" because it leads to burnout, which only exacerbates feelings of inadequacy.

Instead, Morris suggested establishing specific check-in times with your manager for updates and sticking to the schedule. This will keep bases covered without overwhelming you.

3. Create virtual 'water cooler' moments

For the youngs reading this, "water cooler moments" is an old term for the conversations that would happen around the office water fountain (or coffee area, etc). Chit-chatting about the game last night or the big news headline is a way to gain face time with colleagues that can lead to stronger relationships or even mentorship, which helps boost confidence and bolster your career path.

The problem is, these don't really exist when you're a remote worker. But as Morris noted, humans are literally evolutionarily wired for the social connection fostered by these moments. So he suggested finding a way to create them from afar.

"We schedule informal coffee chats and have dedicated Slack channels for random conversations,” Morris explained of how this works at his own company. "These casual touchpoints help team members realize everyone faces similar challenges." And they provide opportunities to foster these loose social connections that can turn into beneficial workplace ties.

4. Seek specific feedback on a regular basis

vkstudio | Canva Pro

Generic platitudes like "good job" don't really provide the detailed feedback many remote workers need to get a real sense of their performance, so Morris suggested being proactive about asking for it, especially if you're feeling unsure.

"Instead of waiting for annual reviews, I encourage my team to ask specific questions: ‘How did my presentation land with the client?’ or ‘What could I improve about my project management approach?’” Morris said. Asking for monthly one-on-ones focused solely on professional development and concrete feedback is a good idea, too.

5. Master one new skill monthly

"Impostor syndrome thrives on the feeling that you're not qualified enough," Morris said, and a great way to push back on this is to proactively build your expertise in small chunks. Maybe it's a quick software tutorial or a communication skill that can help you in presentations.

Whatever the case may be, Morris said that "when you're learning something new every month, you're constantly proving to yourself that you can grow and adapt. And that shifts your mindset from "I'm worried I don't know enough" to "I'm always learning," especially if you're tracking this on the aforementioned "daily wins" document.

6. Build your personal brand

Much like the "water cooler moments," when you work in the office, your personal brand builds itself through daily face time with colleagues and bosses. Remote workers, however, have to be more intentional about finding opportunities to showcase their personality and expertise.

"Share insights in team meetings, contribute to company blog posts, or mentor newer team members," Morris suggested. "When people see you as a go-to person for certain topics, it reinforces your sense of competence." Work-related social media content is, of course, a great way to do this too, if that's of interest to you. Regardless, it's all about making your knowledge and contributions visible from afar.

7. Track confidence metrics

Morris recommended thinking of yourself as a human version of a business with KPIs: How is your confidence and professional acumen growing over time? Morris suggested focusing on three metrics: Weekly confidence check-ins, where you rate how you're feeling from 1-10 each Friday, noting what happened to influence the score; monthly evaluations of your job performance and improvements; and feedback collection, whether it's positive emails, client testimonials, or peer recognition that you can refer to when you need a boost.

"The most successful remote workers I know are those who've learned to be their own biggest advocates while staying connected to their teams," Morris said. "Data doesn't lie, and when you can see measurable progress in your skills and confidence levels, it becomes much harder for impostor syndrome to take hold."

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.