Study Shows Why Gen Z Are Increasingly Choosing Blue-Collar Jobs Instead Of College

The traditional path for graduating high school students is fairly straightforward. They’re expected to pursue higher education by going to college, picking a major, then finding work in their field once they finish school.

Yet that path has proven itself to be incredibly expensive, and many young people are choosing a different way.

A research study showed why Gen Zers are increasingly choosing blue-collar jobs instead of college.

There are solid reasons why this generation is choosing to forgo college and learn a trade, instead. Student loan debt is a serious concern, as Americans owe a total of $1.75 trillion in educational debt. In 2022, 51% of college graduates had an average of $29,400 in student debt.

Yet there’s no guarantee that someone will find work after spending thousands to go to college. Many recent grads are struggling to find jobs in their chosen field, even though they’ve earned a degree.

With the economic odds stacked against them, it’s no surprise that Gen Z is seeking out alternative routes to earning a living.

The Pro Tool Reviews’ 2024 U.S. Trade Report highlighted the most in-demand and highest-paid trade jobs across the country.

The report analyzed data from job search websites and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find out which blue-collar roles are the most popular and what their average pay is.

Maintenance and repair workers have the most job opportunities, as there are over 55,000 vacancies for the position across job recruitment websites. This role tops the list of the most common trade jobs in the U.S., as there are 1,503,150 employees across the country.

Gen Z can find more available jobs at higher pay in a trade field than white-collar jobs.

An entry-level job as a maintenance worker starts at $30,000 a year, yet the pay increase over time is significant. A senior-level worker can earn $125,000 a year, showing a rise in income of $95,000.

Construction laborers and HVAC installers come in as the next most in-demand trade jobs.

A person working in construction can expect to see a $105,000 increase between an entry-level income and a senior-level income. They might start at $35,000 a year, yet by the time they’re in a senior position, they can make $140,000 a year.

The highest-paid trade workers in the U.S. are elevator and escalator installers, making an average annual salary of $100,060.

Trade jobs are among the fastest-growing occupations in the U.S., meaning there are more opportunities for young workers to make a solid living.

Earth drillers, excluding oil and gas, have seen a 177.2% increase in jobs between 2018 and 2023. The study noted that increased demand is likely due to the expansion of geothermal energy projects and an increased demand for environmental drilling.

Solar panel installers have seen a 173.9% increase in job availability in the past five years, a number that reflects how our world is changing. There’s more global emphasis on renewable energy sources, along with government incentives and the decreasing cost of solar technology.

Clint DeBoer, the editor-in-chief of Pro Tool Review, touched on the main reason why making the switch from white-collar to blue-collar benefits younger people, saying, “ In today’s economy, trade jobs … frequently offer a direct route to six-figure incomes.”

“Gen Z is beginning to realize they’ve been pushed toward a path that may not align with their desired outcomes in today's economic landscape,” DeBoer noted.

Trade jobs appeal to younger workers because they come without crushing student loan debt and major opportunities to learn a skill and rise up the ladder to make a stable living.

