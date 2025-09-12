There’s no denying that adults must work to pay the bills. The job you choose impacts every aspect of your life. The average adult spends more time working than doing anything else, so it is important to go down a career path you enjoy. However, there are career options that may not be as desirable, but pay seriously high wages.

If you are the type of person who sees work as something you do, not the focus of your entire life, it may be time to consider taking on one of these jobs that no one wants to do anymore. They are in demand as the employee pool is low, and for some, the salary could be worth the stress, disgust, or irritation these roles can bring. The needs of the workforce are constantly changing, but most of these jobs are stable and will provide you with financial success, even if they are completely undesirable.

These are 11 seriously high-paying jobs that no one wants to do anymore

1. Truck driver

Truck drivers are essential workers. They deliver over 70% of our goods and are the backbone of the economy. However, people are not lining up to do this job.

The hours are long, and the work can be hazardous. Being on the road away from family for extended periods can also be a deterrent. However, the starting wage for a truck driver is close to $30 an hour, and they provide impressive benefits that may be worth the struggles the job may bring.

2. Garbage worker

When I think of garbage truck drivers, I imagine how disgusting the working conditions must be. As it turns out, advances in trucks and technology have virtually eliminated the driver's need to interact with the trash.

Depending on which state and city you live in, the wages can vary. Salaries can be close to $70,000 a year.

3. Certified personal accountant

This one might not be as hazardous or gross as the others, but there is a serious need for certified personal accountants. The pay is high, yet no one wants to do this job anymore.

The industry is in a serious crisis, according to the CPA Journal. Fewer students are selecting accounting as their major in college. The process to become certified can be exhausting, as students have to dedicate a certain amount of time to the program. For those who do pursue the career, they find that the salary is worth the hoops they had to jump through.

4. Nurse

When I graduated from high school, I remember a lot of my classmates chose to pursue nursing school to advance their education. Throughout the years, the number of nursing students has dropped, and many are turned off by the career.

Nurses are on the frontlines of the healthcare industry. They are essential to helping people in moments of need. However, the notable struggles they face, such as dealing with angry patients and difficult doctors, have created a need for nurses. The salary is high, but the issues that come with the career have made it a less desirable job.

5. HVAC Installer

No one wants to struggle through the hot months without air conditioning or shiver from the lack of heat in the winter. To maintain a working HVAC system, we need installers and service workers, although the job seems to be one that no one wants to do anymore.

Though the pay is high, HVAC workers struggle with the physical demands of the job and the poor work-life balance. Many are on call, making them feel like they are always working, even when they’re off. They make an average of $70,000 a year, but often end up burnt out, making the job undesirable.

6. Offshore oil rig worker

Senior offshore oil rig workers make $250,000 annually, but the line for employees is short. That may be for good reason.

Offshore oil rig workers may make a great salary, but the risk is often not worth the reward. It can be incredibly dangerous, and the locations of the rigs are terrifying for most people to think about. I’d be terrified to work in the middle of the ocean!

7. Mortician

It’s not surprising that people are not lining up for this job. The concept of working with the no longer living can leave chills up their spines.

However, for those who get into the career, they’ll find that the salary is worthwhile. At the high end, morticians make nearly $100,000 a year.

8. Plumber

Working in sewage and repairing toilets and sinks doesn’t sound appealing to the average worker. No one may want to do this job anymore, but those who do are happy with the money they are bringing in.

The average plumber makes roughly $30 an hour, and that can go up with experience and time spent in the industry.

9. Portable toilet cleaner

Yes, it is someone’s job to empty the portable toilets you see at events or on construction sites. If it were up to me, those things would empty on their own without forcing an individual to do the dirty work, but unfortunately, that is not the case.

The salary of a portable toilet cleaner may not be as high as some of the others, coming in at about $50,000, but it is a stable job that no one wants to do, for obvious reasons!

10. Crab fisher

There are reality shows about the dangers of fishing. It’s no surprise that many are not lining up to join the career.

Crab fishing specifically can see high salaries to accompany the risks the employees face. A captain of a boat can make over $100,000 annually. That salary can make this job that no one wants to do anymore seem appealing.

11. Hazardous Material Remover

Talk about a risk factor! A hazardous material remover is tasked with removing toxic waste that could kill people or animals. This career is not for the faint of heart.

This is a job many people are not willing to do, but it can be seriously high-paying. Compensation ranges from location, but these workers will make over $50,000 at the entry level.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.