11 Seriously High-Paying Jobs That No One Thinks About

The salaries behind these jobs may have you rethinking your career.

Written on Sep 13, 2025

Seriously High-Paying Jobs That No One Thinks About Robert Kneschke / Shutterstock
When it comes to high-paying jobs, several come to mind. Doctors, lawyers, and engineers are all known for having impressive salaries. Many people invest countless hours into school to achieve these careers, and their hard work pays off. However, there are a ton of seriously high-paying jobs that may be getting overlooked.

Many of these jobs fall into unique niches that are in high demand but often have a low employee pool. Employers will pay higher wages for positions that are hard to fill. This becomes especially relevant when a role requires unique skills or schooling. There are many unique jobs that pay seriously high salaries that will have you questioning your chosen career path.

These are 11 seriously high-paying jobs that no one thinks about

1. Voice actor

seriously high-paying jobs that no one thinks about voice actor GoodLifeStudio from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Sure, a voice actor may not get the public admiration one on screen does, but there is serious money in the business. Voice acting can range from film and television to audiobooks and video games.

It does take some time to work your way to the top, but once there, the salary is excellent. Voice actors can make over $100,000 a year without the stress of being on camera.

2. Piano tuner

seriously high-paying jobs that no one thinks about piano tuner syolacan from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Believe it or not, the life of a piano tuner is one of luxury. They are in high demand, but few pursue the career, making their pay significantly higher.

This is a job no one thinks about, but according to the Guardian, it needs to be considered by more workers. The pool of proper piano tuners is running low, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find trained professionals. There is room to build a high salary here, as most tuners set their own salaries. With so few in the workforce, piano tuners can make some serious cash.

3. Wastewater treatment plant operator

seriously high-paying jobs that no one thinks about wastewater treatment plant operator zstockphotos via Canva

This one may surprise you. Since it is a job that many find dirty and repulsive, the pay is rather high. You have to be prepared to deal with the smells that come along with a wastewater treatment plant, but the wages can top over $100,000 a year.

A wastewater treatment plant operator on Reddit shared that their holiday and overtime payments were incredible, and when they’d host tours for schools, children often said they should be making $1 million for working around those smells.

4. Elevator repair technician

seriously high-paying jobs that no one thinks about elevator repair technician Virrage Images Inc via Canva

I don’t know about you, but I have an odd fear of getting stuck in elevators. I have a sort of admiration for elevator repair technicians, in case they ever need to come rescue me.

This job isn’t easy. These workers install elevators, repair them, and keep them up to building codes. Taking on this career requires special training, but once it's completed, the pay is worthwhile. Plus, it’s a career that is expected to boom within the next several years. Job security and stable pay? This is a seriously overlooked career path.

5. Air traffic controller

seriously high-paying jobs that no one thinks about air traffic controller gorodenkoff from Getty Images via Canva

We all rely on air traffic controllers to keep us safe in the skies. However, it’s a job that many people overlook, but is high-paying.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median salary for an air traffic controller is $144,580 per year. It may be time to change up your career path with that impressive pay.

6. Medical equipment repairer

seriously high-paying jobs that no one thinks about medical equipment repairer Virrage Images Inc via Canva

This is a seriously overlooked job. Many rely on medical equipment to keep them healthy and, in some situations, alive. These workers are incredibly important and paid as such.

These employees make at least $30 an hour and are doing a job that is worthwhile.

7. Genetic counselor

seriously high-paying jobs that no one thinks about genetic counselor studioroman via Canva

Genetic counselors are in high demand. Their role is essential, as they go over the data for genetic disorders and possible birth defects.

These counselors make nearly $100,000 a year. You may have never thought about taking on this job title, but it is a wonderful career path with great benefits.

8. Court reporter

seriously high-paying jobs that no one thinks about court reporter Comstock from Photo Images via Canva

There will always be a courtroom, which means the job of a court reporter will be a long-term, in-demand career choice. Court reporters are needed all over the country, making it a flexible job for someone seeking to move around often.

A job posting for a court reporter in Los Angeles, California, has a salary of nearly $130,000 a year. If you want to hear some courtroom gossip and get paid good cash for it, maybe it’s time to switch career paths.

9. Crime scene clean up

seriously high-paying jobs that no one thinks about crime scene clean up cottonbro studio from Pexels via Canva

This career is not for the faint of heart. Since it is one that people are not exactly lining up to take on, the pay can be high depending on where you live.

In major cities, these clean-up crews make at least $80,000 a year. It’s a messy career, and many do not think about it, but it’s one that could pay off in the end.

10. Warehouse manager

seriously high-paying jobs that no one thinks about warehouse manager AnnaStills via Canva

All of our favorite stores and companies have warehouses where they keep their product. I had no idea that managing that space could be a serious game-changer financially.

The salary for someone who works as a warehouse manager can make you over $100,000 a year. Plus, you’re ensuring people are getting the goods they need, which can be rewarding.

11. Ditch digging

seriously high-paying jobs that no one thinks about ditch digging KatarzynaBialasiewicz from Getty Images Pro via Canva

When was the last time you thought about how a ditch you saw came to be? For me, I’m not sure I ever have. However, this is a job title that people hold, and the pay they get for it is great.

This construction job’s hourly salary can top out at $30. It’s hard work, and I have so much respect for anyone who does this gig.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories. 

