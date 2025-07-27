While it's true that human brains are intrinsically wired toward laziness and putting in the least amount of effort as possible — changing how we think and behave — it's the development of self-discipline that allows people to become "high-achievers" or productive in places like the workplace. Even though the temptation toward idleness and low effort work is there, they have habits and mechanisms that prompt them toward more complex thinking patterns.

However, there are still many people who fall victim to a constant state of idleness — avoiding too much work, feeding their internal desire for endless comfort, and staying in their comfort zone, even when it puts their well-being or relationships at risk. Many of the phrases lazy people use when they're trying to look busy but haven't done anything productive don't change how they operate, but rather act as disguises and excuses for others to grapple with.

Here are 11 phrases lazy people use when they're trying to look busy but haven't done anything

1. 'It's next on my list'

While it's true that to-do lists can be a productive means of time and task management, helping people to get more done and stick to their commitments, truly lazy people hardly ever mean phrases like "it's next on my list." In fact, they likely don't have a to-do list at all, but a chaotic rambling of responsibilities and tasks floating around in their head and causing a state of chronic idleness or procrastination.

They use phrases like this to distract other people from their idleness, not to actually motivate themselves or prove their productivity. It's one of the things lazy people use when they're trying to look busy but haven't done anything.

2. 'I was just about to do that'

"I was just about to do that" is one of the phrases lazy people use when they're trying to look busy but haven't done anything, and what they really mean is "I haven't started" or "I completely forgot about that."

Of course, if they actually meet their deadline and leverage self-discipline to be productive after a conversation like this, that's valid — everyone forgets things amid the chaos of everyday life. However, if it's a guise to give them more time for idleness or to excuse their lack of work, it can sabotage their success, relationships, and sense of self-worth in the long run.

3. 'I'm pretty swamped today'

Even though a phrase like "I'm pretty swamped today" is unlikely to be the case from a lazy person, it's true that multitasking and navigating distractions can negatively impact productivity, so at least it's a realistic guise.

They're trying to distract other people from realizing they're not really doing anything, so they pretend to be overworked, overwhelmed, and "swamped" with work to avoid taking on anything new.

4. 'I work better under pressure'

According to psychology professor Dr. Tim Pychyl, people who "work better under pressure" aren't actually motivated by time constraints to work more efficiently, they're actually just accomplishing something that was really that easy to do in the first place. Many lazy people are prompted into a state of constant idleness; similar to procrastination or overworking, it's a coping defense mechanism against discomfort.

One of the many phrases lazy people use when they're trying to look busy but haven't done anything is "I work better under pressure" or "I'll get to it later," all to divert attention away from their laziness for a reason. They know it's not healthy or productive, but it's much harder to actually make a change.

5. 'It's been unexpectedly busy today'

By trying on the guise of being overwhelmed and busy, lazy people can divert attention away from their idleness. Even if they're not intending to, misguided phrases like this can sabotage their relationships and trust in environments like the workplace.

Not everyone can keep up the guise of misguided laziness forever — at some point, their lack of enthusiasm and productivity will have a light shone on it. It's unfortunate too, because especially in situations where there's a physical laziness guiding someone, they tend to be smarter — with more intellect and competency to offer on the other side of self-discipline.

6. 'I don't want to rush through it'

Phrases like this one can be hard to catch, but they're often used by lazy people trying to look busy, even when they haven't done anything. They're feigning a kind of intentional and thoughtful attitude, even though they likely haven't started the project, are procrastinating, or don't want to spend time completing it.

Of course, hurrying does tend to sabotage productivity, quality, and intention in our work — whether it's in the workplace or beyond in our personal lives. But for a lazy person who's either procrastinating to rush later or putting off a project completely, it's hard to use as an excuse for lacking effort.

7. 'I'll get to it later'

There's a difference between procrastination and laziness — one intends to complete a project or thing at some point, while the other lacks motivation to do it completely. But what they do share, according to psychiatrist Neel Burton, is lacking motivation — they struggle to genuinely prioritize important tasks and flex their self-discipline muscle.

"I'll get to it later" is one of the phrases lazy people use when they're trying to look busy but haven't done anything, and while it could be completely valid, even for a procrastinator that's waiting until the last second at the expense of their mental clarity or well-being, for a lazy person, it's probably a sign that they haven't done or won't be doing anything.

8. 'I've got a lot going on right now'

Chances are, if a lazy person says something like "I've got a lot going on right now," the tasks and struggles at hand are probably not what you'd expect. There's a small percentage that they're actually busy with worthwhile tasks or projects and instead distract themselves from the guilt of their lacking productivity with things like doom-scrolling and mindless entertainment.

They may use a phrase like this to disguise their laziness, but that doesn't mean they're actually going to make a change and do anything differently.

9. 'I've been stuck in my inbox all day'

While it's certainly possible for unexpected administrative tasks like emails and texts to pile up, especially for workers who both manage people and have their own set of responsibilities, phrases like this can be one of the things lazy people use when they're trying to look busy but haven't actually done anything.

They focus on the tasks that take the least amount of attention or effort — like organizing their inbox or going through their spam folder — to look like they're being productive when, in reality, they're struggling with the self-discipline it takes to start a larger, more important task.

10. 'I have my own process'

To avoid taking accountability for their lack of productivity or to remove themselves from the pressure of authority, this can be one of the phrases lazy people use. They're trying to look busy, even though they're not really doing anything at all.

When they say "I have my own process" what they really mean is "I'm not doing anything right now and I'm not planning to." Everyone does tend to complete tasks and garner motivation in their own ways, but a lazy person likely lacks the self-discipline to anything at all, hence their reliance on phrases like this.

11. 'I want to get it right'

Many people weaponize misguided perfectionism as an excuse for their laziness, using phrases like this to try to look busy even when they haven't done anything. They'll push off projects, avoid taking on new responsibilities, and avoid accountability for their lack of productivity by pretending to be a perfectionist.

While it's possible to both be a perfectionist and fall into lazy habits — avoiding starting tasks over fears of not putting out their best work — it's hardly ever the true motivation for someone using a phrase like this to avoid work completely.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.