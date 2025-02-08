7 Habits That Separate High Achievers From The Average Person, According To Psychology

Transitioning from an average person to a high achiever involves developing a growth mindset, building resilience in the face of setbacks, and surrounding yourself with supportive people who encourage your ambitions. Why do we talk for years about what we’d like to bring to fruition and never take action?

We often associate achievement with talent, intelligence, wit, and intellectual prowess. However, when we examine those who achieve great success and master skills at incredibly high levels, we see that it’s less about these things and more about emotional strength.

Here are the habits that separate high achievers from the average person:

1. They're ruthless with distractions

Creating momentum is extremely difficult when we allow ourselves to be distracted. Distractions take many forms, including other potential projects, online distractions, other people’s requests, and the negative thoughts that show up in our skulls.

High achievers are aware of this compelling force. But they override its pull day after day.

They continually re-prioritize their primary objectives. You must be clear on your priorities and deny anything that undermines them like a maniac.

2. They're unreasonably persistent

In ancient times, humans would continually face life-or-death situations that prompted them to act with ferocious levels of persistence to survive. Today, the need to persist is a seemingly alien experience for many because of the comfortable world in which we now live.

But without persistence, very little brilliance can be developed. It takes masses of work and attention over long periods to make an impact in anything.

This requires continual awareness of your target, regardless of how ‘forced’ this can sometimes seem. High achievers know when to pivot, but they refuse to quit.

Being persistent, often called grit, has significant advantages, including an increased likelihood of achieving goals, higher career success, greater resilience in the face of setbacks, improved well-being, and a positive correlation with life satisfaction.

A 2023 study concluded that when coupled with self-awareness and the ability to adapt to situations where persistence might not be the best strategy, excessive persistence can lead to negative emotions if not appropriately managed.

3. They're willing to look strange

It’s nearly impossible to be on a journey of high achievement without a willingness to appear odd to the general ‘normie’ masses. If you didn’t feel self-conscious or, to some degree an outsider, this would indicate that you aren’t transcending your societally-imposed boundaries.

Going beyond these emotional indicators leads to significant outcomes. This is part of the experience.

It can be lonely at the top, but high achievers get this and accept it. They are driven by the ultimate thrill of self-growth and inspiring those around them to grow.

4. They possess inhuman patience

In this quick-fix swipe-right Uber eats the world, most of us are conditioned to expect results fast. There may be more convenience, but it has also instilled in us an acute form of impatience to the point of irritability if we don’t get what we want quickly.

This is deadly for any creative endeavor worth putting time into. Nothing of any significance materializes quickly. Attempting shortcuts will only set you back further.

You must nurture an uncommon level of patience for whatever you set your mind to. Patience offers many advantages, including reduced stress levels, improved relationships, better decision-making, increased resilience, enhanced self-regulation, and a remarkable ability to achieve long-term goals.

A study published by Brigham Young University showed that patients report better overall well-being and fewer health complaints than those who are impatient. This is mainly due to their ability to navigate challenging situations and avoid impulsive reactions calmly.

5. They act the part

True winners understand the malleable nature of ‘personality.’ We can choose to wake up and be whoever we need to be given what we want to create in our realities. We create our reality; we don’t suck our thumbs and wait for a sunny day.

Winners create goals that encourage a leaning into their potential, and then they mold themselves to this vision through action, posture, and general demeanor right now, today. Be the kind of person who achieves the dreams you want today.

6. They're okay with pain

It is rare to experience physical hardship or pain as we once did years ago. We may have less external discomfort, but the pain in our lives will always be there whether we pursue lofty goals or choose to stay comfortable.

So high achievers create momentum through an acceptance and tolerance to pain, mainly at the psychological level.

Elite high achievers take it a step further and actively seek out pain and find a way to enjoy the more challenging moments in life and business. But here’s the thing: when they do, they barely perceive it as ‘pain’ at all.

High achievers may be more comfortable with pain due to a combination of factors, including a strong focus on goals, a higher tolerance for discomfort, a tendency to view challenges as opportunities for growth, and a mindset prioritizing perseverance over immediate gratification.

A 2018 study concluded that this often stems from past experiences where they had to push through difficult situations to succeed. They may have learned to reframe pain as a necessary step toward achieving their goals.

7. They do things the best they can be done

Most people are oblivious to a subtle force that constrains them within boundaries set by those who came before. In other words, few of us have the courage or foresight to transcend pre-established (social) boundaries because of a deep need to conform.

High achievers actively look for these boundaries and — instead of doing their best within these delineations — aim to go further than has ever been done before. They aim to do things the best they can be done, whether it is to go further than anyone else or to bring their unique spin to an old approach.

High achievers want nothing less than to be pioneers and innovators. You must be willing to appear ‘odd’ relative to the general populace. Expect to feel different; stay your course, and the world will look on in awe.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

