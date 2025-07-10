In the workplace, appearances can carry more weight than actual productivity and performance. Some people go above and beyond to create the perception that they are successful at what they do, possess special authority, or hold high status. They mistakenly believe that certain behaviors will boost their credibility, but often these actions have the opposite impact because they are seriously unprofessional.

When professionals go out of their way to prove their worth, they can come across as insecure or arrogant. The goal should be to look powerful by being your authentic self. When you do things that feel inauthentic to appear more influential, people will see right through them, and your reputation will be severely impacted.

Here are 11 things people think will make them look high-status at work but are seriously unprofessional

1. Pretending to be busy

eclipse_images from Getty Images Signature via Canva

We all know that person in the office who seemingly has a lot of activity, but no results. They walk around with a consistent sense of urgency under the false belief that it makes them seem more important than they are. They have no idea that they are being busy, not productive. Instead of being focused and intentional, they are frantic.

Behaviors like sighing frequently, avoiding eye contact, and complaining out loud are intended to make others think they are slammed with projects that are too big for everyone else's pay grade. But they have no idea that, instead, they appear dismissive and inaccessible.

Truly being professional means that you make time for meaningful conversation, no matter how "slammed" you are.

Advertisement

2. Using big words and jargon to sound smart

NATHAPHAT from nathaphat via Canva

Don't you hate it when a Simple Simon hears an impressive word or phrase and adopts it into their vocabulary, using it at the most unnecessary times. Buzzwords like "paradigm shift" and "exacerbate" might sound intelligent in your mind, but to the people witnessing you vomiting word salad, you are just trying way too hard.

Overuse of industry jargon, acronyms that are just as cumbersome as saying each word, and complicated words for simple concepts can alienate your colleagues and make them collectively roll their eyes. Instead of adding clarity or expanding on an idea, trying to sound smart will obscure things and can make for ineffective communication.

Advertisement

3. Name-dropping the higher-ups

Alexander Suhorucov from Pexels via Canva

Name-dropping and pretending to have relationships with the people at the top of your organization is an ill-advised way of appearing high-status at work. You want others to perceive you to be in a position of respect, influence, and recognition within the company's hierarchy, but mentioning how close you are with someone on the executive team is never the flex you think it is.

Needing to ride on another person's coattails to validate your worth smells like insecurity and low self-esteem. It only serves to show that you value clout more than you do collaboration. People who are truly high-status have relationships that speak for themselves. They don't need to brag or boast about their connections to gain leverage.

Advertisement

4. Bringing luxury items to work as a flex

Godisable Jacob from Pexels via Canva

The people at work don't care if you are wearing designer logos from head to toe or showing off your fancy, expensive gadgets in an effort to appear to be more successful than you are. Like the habit of name-dropping, you are using external things to validate your importance instead of leaning on your God-given talents. It's tone-deaf and a distraction.

When you flex your financial abundance in the workplace, not only will people start to question your priorities, but they may also begin to wonder why you are there if you have money to blow. Instead of appearing high-status, you seem superficial and as if you lack any real substance. The focus should be on the work you do, rather than your wardrobe.

Advertisement

5. Dominating meetings just to be seen and heard

FatCamera via Canva

You know that person who sucks up all the air in the room and leaves everyone with no more clarity than they had before the meeting? They mistake airtime for value, thinking that the more they talk, the more high-status they will seem to be. But talking over other people, repeating the same points as if they are groundbreaking, and veering off-topic does more harm than good.

Overtaking what is intended to be a group discussion doesn't give the perception that you are in control. It undermines the spirit of teamwork and wastes time, rather than adding to productivity. Good communication isn't just about how you speak to people. It's about the ability to listen actively to understand, not just to reply with your next brilliant suggestion.

Advertisement

6. Micromanaging to seem authoritative

Kali9 from Getty Images via Canva

Micromanaging at work can be an indication that you don't believe you have given your team the necessary preparation, so you don't trust them to do their job effectively. It can come from your insecurities about your professional status or a desire to ensure work meets high standards so you look good. However, instead of seeming authoritative, those who engage in this practice often stifle growth and innovation.

Hovering over others while they perform routine tasks, double-checking their work unnecessarily, or refusing to delegate means that you lack the maturity to be in a position of leadership. If you truly want to demonstrate to others that you possess the level of status that commands respect, empower others instead of trying to control them.

Advertisement

7. Bragging about overworking

Theo Decker from Pexels via Canva

In 2025, boasting about having no work-life balance is not a flex. People have learned that having adequate time in their personal life while meeting the requirements of their career promotes productivity, reduces turnover, and is beneficial for their overall health. Boasting about pulling an all-nighter or having a Paid Time Off bank that has gone untouched is not inspiring. It's a recipe for burnout.

Truly high-status professionals understand that excellent time management and setting healthy boundaries are the cornerstones of good leadership. They teach others how to work smarter, not harder, because efficiency and productivity can be achieved without burning the candle at both ends.

Advertisement

8. Correcting others in public

filadendron from Getty Images Signature via Canva

One of the most unprofessional and low-status things you can do at work is to wait until you have an audience to point out the mistakes of your colleagues. Correcting other people's grammar or challenging their ideas just to one-up them and seem more intelligent looks very petty. Embarrassing another person, or what a friend of mine refers to as "shortening someone else's straw to make yours look longer," does not make you appear to be polished or high-status.

Constructive feedback is okay and a vital part of a professional relationship. But feedback should be given with respect and in a private setting. Your ability to belittle or humiliate others does not make you seem smarter or more qualified than them. You look like a mediocre person who can only feel better about yourself if you put others down.

Advertisement

9. Oversharing your personal wins

AndreyPopov from Getty Images via Canva

Fishing for compliments, or what my brother refers to as "prop fishing", setting up situations where people can praise you for your accomplishments or efforts, is obvious and gross. Whether you're discussing your huge new house, your expensive weekend plans, or your top-tier connections, oversharing at work is never a good look.

People won't admire you for your ability to get your hands on the finer things in life. They will find your reliance on external validation to be off-putting and tone-deaf when it comes to coworkers who are in a different tax bracket than you are. Confidence isn't something you can fake. It is natural and organic, and it definitely doesn't come with its own highlight reel.

Advertisement

10. Flirting with people in power to gain favor

nortonrsx from Getty Images via Canva

Very early on in my career, I worked for a small, family-owned business. The workplace was ablaze with tension when a new receptionist started working there and began openly flirting with the owner. He took the bait, hook, line, and sinker, even with his wife of decades working there. She definitely gained favor in his eyes, but the fallout was devastating. Colleagues didn't respect her, and that favoritism was short-lived. When his wife found out, she found herself out of a job and with a damaged reputation.

Using charm, innuendo, or open flirtation to gain influence at work can create uncomfortable dynamics and can do irrevocable damage to your professional credibility. There is nothing at all high-status about blurring the lines between personal and professional. What some might see as "charismatic", others will see as clear manipulation, and there's a strong chance that it will backfire in the long run.

Advertisement

11. Acting as if you are above certain tasks

Shotprime via Canva

Nobody likes a person who acts as if they are too good to do the work that they have taken on. They believe it is lower-level and balk at the idea that anyone would expect a person of their status to do it. This sense of entitlement can make others perceive you as avoidant and irresponsible. It creates a divide between you and the people you work with, framing you as pretentious rather than high-status.

People who truly have value at work know that no task is too small, and sometimes they might have to get their hands dirty for the greater good. They value teamwork and collaboration over a pretense of superiority and do what best serves the team or the mission.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.