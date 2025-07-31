If you've been in any workplace, you likely have come across that person who talks a good game but always fails to deliver on their promises. They dodge accountability, overcomplicate simple tasks, and rely on everyone else to clean up the messes they've created. It's not their actions that give them away, but their words.

Certain words can be red flags that signal a lack of competence, even though the person saying them has no idea of the damage they are doing to their reputation. If you've ever cringed in a meeting or rolled your eyes when you read a colleague's email that was filled with excuses, you've encountered a person whose incompetence shows in the phrases they use.

Here are 11 phrases incompetent people say at work that make everyone else cringe

1. 'That's not my job'

Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels via Canva

Before I address this phrase, I am happy to admit that there are people in companies who will take full advantage of your willingness to work above your pay grade. They will assign tasks outside of your job description to spend as little money as possible on another person for the job. Those are not the situations I am referencing, as in those cases, you should never consistently be doing more work than you are paid to do.

However, when a person is asked to perform an extra task and refuses because it falls outside their job duties, they demonstrate an unwillingness to be a team player. While boundaries are important, constantly backing out of being of assistance shows that you are inflexible and lack initiative. Remember that your job description can't detail every little task you might be asked to do. Be willing to pitch in and understand the line between being a helping hand and being taken for granted.

Advertisement

2. 'I've always done it this way'

Kali9 from Getty Images via Canva

Anyone who has spent a significant amount of time working for an organization knows that what worked ten years ago probably doesn't work today. It's important that people be willing to learn and grow as the world changes, impacting business needs. It's never okay to be stuck in old ways or stagnant and unwilling to evolve.

Clinging to outdated processes is a sure way to stop progress. Those who refuse to adapt and have a problem with change unwittingly reveal that they are out of their depth when innovation is needed. Saying that you've always done things in a particular way is a sign that you are afraid to do things differently because you fear you may fail.

Advertisement

3. 'No one told me'

Alexander Suhorucov from Pexels via Canva

Communication breakdowns can happen from time to time. But when a person is constantly feigning ignorance in the workplace, it is a clear indicator that they are incompetent. Rather than intentionally seeking the information necessary to do their best work, they look to others to keep them up to speed. This gives them a person to blame when things don't go as planned.

Saying 'No one told me' is a way of subconsciously saying that you need to be spoon-fed information rather than taking proactive steps to stay informed. It's like ignoring the "12-foot" signs in the deep end of the pool, almost drowning, and blaming others for not reading them to you. Competent professionals seek clarity and never hide behind ignorance.

Advertisement

4. 'I didn't have time'

RDNE Stock Project from Pexels via Canva

Work can definitely be overwhelming. Competing priorities, deadlines, and ad hoc requests can keep you running from one fire to the next. But people who are competent at what they do are organized and intentional. They speak up when they don't have the bandwidth and prioritize important deliverables to make sure they do what they promised.

Claiming not to have time, while it might be true, is more about your poor time management than not having enough hours in the day. Everyone has limited time, but those who are adept at time management know how to use it wisely and can easily communicate often and early if critical deadlines are at risk of being missed.

Advertisement

5. 'That's above my pay grade'

SeventyFour from Getty Images via Canva

This phrase is a little bit more than just saying that something is not part of the job you were hired to do. It means that you are keenly aware that someone else would be paid much more than you are making to do the tasks you are asking to take on, with no additional compensation. It's used to avoid responsibility or decision-making, and while it might be totally justifiable, it is an incompetent way to have the discussion.

It is okay to defer things that you don't feel qualified to handle. However, if you are asked to do something that you are fully capable of, there are a couple of key steps you can take to show that you are very competent. First, if it's a quick task that doesn't disrupt your regular work, do it. It could lead to that promotion you've been hoping for. If it becomes too cumbersome and distracts from your normal duties, consider setting a meeting with leadership to discuss the demand and request fair compensation.

Advertisement

6. 'I thought someone else was handling that'

FG Trade from Getty Images Signature via Canva

This all-too-familiar phrase is typically thrown out when a person has not stepped up to take care of something at work, and they want to shift the blame without truly naming anyone else. This blame-shifting is a telltale sign of incompetence. It suggests that someone is flying under the radar, relying on others to do the work while they skate by.

Instead of having productive interactions where responsibilities are confirmed and followed up to ensure completion, this type of person defaults to finger-pointing and kicking the can down the road, so they don't have to do the heavy lifting.

Advertisement

7. 'I'm just following orders'

AndreyPopov from Getty Images via Canva

Speaking of blame-shifting, people who use the excuse that they are just following orders to avoid taking accountability typically only say that they were just following orders when things go wrong. If everything turns out perfectly, they are happy to take responsibility for the success and claim it as their own personal win.

When using it to deflect responsibility, they are letting you know that if you are looking for someone to blame, you should be looking in a different direction. Little do they know that blindly following directions or never thinking critically is as incompetent as it gets.

Advertisement

8. 'I'll try my best'

Edmond Dantes from Pexels via Canva

On the surface, promising to give a task or project your best efforts seems honorable. But the more you think about this phrase, the more you will start to realize it is a proactive excuse for failure. How can anyone be mad at a person who gave it their all but fell short? They are telling you that there is a high likelihood that it won't work out, but don't blame them.

It sounds well-meaning, but it exhibits an underlying lack of confidence or a precursor to underperforming. People who are truly competent commit with clarity and follow through to fruition. Instead of even considering that failure is an option upfront, but plan to succeed, and that's exactly what they do. Sure, they might not meet the expected goals, but they take the lessons and apply them, and that, in itself, is a win.

Advertisement

9. 'I didn't know that was important'

Capuski from Getty Images via Canva

It's not uncommon for incompetent workers to claim that they never understood the importance of a task they were asked to complete and never did. They either minimized its value in their mind to relieve the stress of getting it done or simply never paid enough attention to understand how vital it was. Either way, it's evident that they are not among the most competent folks.

These statements reveal a lack of awareness and curiosity about what they are supposed to be doing in life. People who cannot seem to grasp the critical aspects of a project or an organization are either poorly trained or willfully ignorant, and either scenario adds up to absolute incompetence.

Advertisement

10. 'Nobody else has a problem with it'

nortonrsx from Getty Images via Canva

Each human being on the planet has their own unique perspective, and that also applies to our colleagues at work. What might be insignificant to one person could be the end of the world for another. Competent and emotionally intelligent people understand those nuances and do their best to deal with others as individuals.

When an incompetent person gets feedback about their work, their go-to is to try to invalidate the criticism by becoming part of the crowd. They think there is strength in numbers, so they attempt to align themselves with others to avoid the glare of the spotlight. But this only serves to highlight exactly how incompetent a person is, making the hot seat even more uncomfortable.

Advertisement

11. 'That's how we've always done it'

SeventyFour from Getty Images via Canva

This might sound familiar because we saw the phrase 'That's how I've always done it' earlier in the article. This phrase takes it a step further by involving other people in the incompetence so that the person doesn't have to shoulder the blame alone. They are using the collective group of people in hopes of increasing the likelihood that the excuse will be embraced.

This phrase, like the former, shows a resistance to change and innovation and a fear of leaving one's comfort zone. It makes teams stagnant and minimizes momentum. The person using this is comfortable with the status quo and doesn't want to be faced with navigating new things. Competent people embrace challenges and changes as opportunities to do better.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.