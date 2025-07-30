Even though it can be uncomfortable to say "no," delegate tasks, and manage time in the workplace, it's essential to personal health and well-being to set clear boundaries with co-workers and leaders. Like a study from the Journal of Hospital Medicine argues, boundaries help to combat burnout, promote better professional relationships, and even de-stress workers with a lot on their plates, but sometimes finding the words to express them is a struggle in itself.

Many of the phrases brilliant people say at work that actually mean "you're not my problem" are ways to set boundaries, even if they seem subtle. When you don't have the time for a task, the knowledge to answer a question, or the social capacity to engage with a peer, it’s these phrases that help to protect your mental health.

Here are 11 phrases brilliant people say at work that actually mean 'you're not my problem'

1. 'Let me find the answer for you'

HIV in View | Shutterstock

According to a study from the Journal of Pedagogical Research, adopting a different point of view and introducing new perspectives are some of the most efficient ways to solve a shared problem, which is why brilliant professionals often source experts when they don't know how to answer a question.

Rather than saying "I don't know" and leaving a problem unsolved, they set a boundary and point a person in the right direction to professionally say "that's not my problem." Even if that means spending a little bit of extra time upfront finding the right person or sending another email, they're willing to do that to save time, energy, and effort later on.

Advertisement

2. 'Have you spoken to this person yet?'

Zivica Kerkez | Shutterstock

Rather than trying to investigate a question they're not qualified to answer or taking on projects they don't have the capacity for, brilliant people use a phrase like "Have you spoken to this person yet?" to delegate. They can point people in the right direction and offer them tools to solve their problem themselves, rather than saying something like "that's not my problem" and sabotaging the well-being of a professional relationship.

Learning from others is a skill and practice that can prove incredibly beneficial in the workplace, so by urging people to seek out answers, they're actually giving them the opportunity to grow.

Advertisement

3. 'Let's loop in this person'

fizkes | Shutterstock

This is one of the best phrases brilliant people say at work that actually mean "you're not my problem." It not only gives people another avenue to have their questions answered, it relieves stress and pressure from the person they're asking. It's a means to set a boundary — the kind of boundary that will likely protect them from unnecessary stress, burnout, or exhaustion down the road.

Even if it seems simple, protecting yourself and your energy at work is necessary. If that means turning away projects, delegating tasks, or looping in other peers to assist with problems, then that's the best way to navigate it.

Advertisement

4. 'I'm not sure I'm the best person to answer this'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Saying something like "I'm not the best person to answer this" is the perfect way to turn away unnecessary work, stress, and energy. Especially when you follow it up by pointing someone in the right direction or asking for help, you can set a boundary with the work you're taking on without too much extra effort or concern.

Even in these subtle conversations and situations, simply delegating tasks and asking for help can improve social connections, allowing other people to view you as more confident and competent, like a study from Management Science explains. So, it's a means to set boundaries and essentially say "you're not my problem," but it also builds trust and respect between co-workers and peers.

Advertisement

5. 'Good question — let me get back to you'

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Even if you're busy or overwhelmed, making a peer feel heard at work can ensure you're communicating with a level of respect that's essential for success in professional spaces. Feeling heard is the important foundation to all of our interactions and relationships, so instead of saying "you're not my problem" and turning away, a phrase like "good question, let me look into that" can be far more productive.

Of course, seeking out answers, learning something new, and taking a little bit of effort to help someone else can be beneficial for a working professional as well. It's a win-win — they don't have to manage and oversee an entire situation, but they can build trust and boost internal well-being by connecting them with the right person or solution.

Advertisement

6. 'I've got a full workload — let's come back to that'

pics five | Shutterstock

Navigating workplace burnout takes a toll on personal, social, professional, and mental health, according to experts from the American Psychological Association. When employees are consistently burnt out they not only take less pride in their work, they grow absent from peers, experience less job satisfaction, and develop a number of other physical and emotional symptoms.

That's why using a phrase like "I've got a full workload" can be so powerful — they're setting a boundary, protecting their time, and embracing a kind of self-aware attitude that allows them to be intentional about what kind of work they take on everyday.

Of course, following this up with "let's come back to this" or "let's find someone else to help" is also important, ensuring the other person feels heard and respected, rather than dismissed and ignored.

Advertisement

7. 'I'll defer to this person for that'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Being resourceful is one of the most important traits a person can have at work — allowing other people to view them as more competent, but also heightening their own confidence and success professionally. That's why phrases like "I'll defer to this person for that" or "let me find you an answer" are so powerful in the workplace — they're a sign that someone knows how to get things done, delegate, and find an answer on their own terms.

Of course, resourcefulness and competency in an office also protects personal well-being, like many of the other phrases brilliant people say at work that actually mean "you're not my problem." They're protecting themselves against burnout, taking on too much, or being a high-achiever without any real benefit.

Advertisement

8. 'Let's revisit this in a couple of weeks'

Friends Stock | Shutterstock

It's not always comfortable to speak up for yourself, set boundaries, or advocate for your time, especially in a stressful workplace situation, but using a phrase like this can make expressing your needs much easier.

By suggesting you take space and revisit a project or an issue, you give yourself the opportunity to plan. You can delegate tasks, find the time, and even deal with any unnecessary stress in your routine before you jump in head first. So, not only are you giving another person the chance to gather their insights and needs, you're protecting your own sanity and mental health in the long run.

Advertisement

9. 'Noted'

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Sometimes, when you're presented with information, insights, or comments from peers in the workplace, the best way to respond is simply with "noted." You don't have to make it clear that their concerns or presence is not your problem, you can simply invest your energy and time into the things that matter — and let everything else shy away.

This can be a boundary in itself, because even though you're not expressing it verbally, other nonverbal cues and body language strategies can speak for themselves.

Advertisement

10. 'Can you draft up something for this?'

Ilona Kozhevnikova | Shutterstock

Professionals and leaders who use a phrase like this are essentially telling their co-workers and peers to take initiative and do the work. Draft the proposal and start the project, then come back prepared to talk about it in full detail.

This not only teaches co-workers to practice their competency, accountability, and personal self-discipline, it ensures that their leaders aren't wasting time answering questions or managing projects that others can easily do on their own.

Advertisement

11. 'Let’s bring in this person to serve as your point of contact'

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

What a phrase like this really means is "stop bothering me, I'm not your boss," but it's a professional and healthy way to communicate it. Rather than stressing yourself out with another responsibility you don't have the time to complete, bringing in someone else to assist can be the perfect solution.

Even if it's just a "point of contact" that can answer their questions, guide them, and oversee their productivity until you have the time, space, and energy to come back to a project, it's worth spending a few moments investing into.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.