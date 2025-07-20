4 Red-Flag Phrases Only Sketchy Companies Use In Their Job Descriptions

Everyone is looking for work. Millions are always looking for work, but did you know the nature of work has changed significantly? Especially job applications. If you do not read them carefully, you could land yourself in some hot water and end up boiled in job loss and stress.

Here are four red-flag phrases only sketchy companies use in their job descriptions:

1. 'Perform other duties as assigned by manager'

When you see this statement on a job application, run. What this statement means is that you will be doing your work, plus someone else’s work, and the application oftentimes will not mention extra compensation.

This happened to me many years ago when I was a substitute teacher. I arrived half an hour early, but was told when I got there, I was supposed to get there even earlier to get the children off the bus. Also, during lunchtime, I had to monitor all the classes (basically, I was a cafeteria monitor too). I don’t remember ever having a lunch break. The teacher I subbed for wore too many hats.

There’s no way to navigate this aside from giving the job a try if it is your dream job. If you do find yourself doing the job of ten people, review the job assignment again, because the company may have the right to ask for these jobs if they used the statement above.

2. 'Preferred but not required'

ANTONI SHKRABA production / Pexels

I see this statement on applications, too — a lot. What this essentially means is you don’t necessarily need to have the credentials to be hired, but it is still desirable by the company.

I worked in insurance for three years without a business degree and mostly just education and customer service skills, but the job was difficult during the last two years of my employment there; the training was horrible, and those who were always stellar workers had backgrounds in business.

Would I still go for a job that requires skills I do not have? Probably not.

I would not tell you to disregard these jobs(I know work is hard to come by), but if the company desires it, they need you to have it. Hopefully ,if the company is known for hiring at certain times, you can always upgrade your skills using Udemy, Edx, Alison or other site to gain certifications then re-apply.

3. 'Hours of availability'

If we are desperate enough for a job, we may indicate we are open all days of the week to at least get the phone call. That’s admirable. I’ve done that before.

In 2011, I was trying to work at a retail company and left Sunday off the application. However, I never got a call back. I was confused. I indicated I can work all hours for six days! That should be enough!

When I thought long about it, I realized…”Oh, it’s retail.” So, I left all days and all hours open.

I got the call back. I did not get the job, though, because I was “overqualified. So…there’s that.

How do we navigate this, though? Two ways: Through self-reflection and respecting your time. If you have a family (or even if you live alone), your time is your time. Be selective of the kind of job you apply for.

Second, in case your availability is subject to change, please indicate that on your cover letter — cover letters are still very important. I know it seems optional on most job applications, but upload one anyway.

4. 'Do you have loved ones or other distractions in your home?'

Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels

Remote work is the norm. Although some offices are calling for us to trade our pajamas for the suit again and come back, remote work is here to stay; so when you are applying for a work-from-home job, you may see different variations of this question.

“Do you have loved ones, pets, or any other distractions?”

On the surface, this is a normal question. If I am the hiring manager or even the owner of a company, I’d like my employees to have a quiet spot to work. That’s logical. That’s business.

How much quiet is too quiet?

For example, it’s just me and my husband. No children. No pets. It’s pretty quiet in the room I use for writing and remote work. Some lawn mowers can be heard through the windows around this time. A book may fall and land with a soft, audible thud in the back of the room.

At times, nature calls, and like any normal human being, the bathroom calls. Another time, I remember I was waiting for a delivery that was supposed to arrive later that week. It arrived while I was on a call, so of course, there was knocking on the door (more sounds).

Most companies issue noise-canceling headsets these days, and of course, you can order them online to eliminate any background noise. The kind I used at my last job was perfect. The customers couldn’t hear a thing in the background.

My gripe was how the question was asked. Families are not “things” (no matter how much they may irritate us). Sounds will eventually happen. Life happens.

That’s life. But yeah, grab those noise-canceling headsets. Looking for work shouldn’t be a hassle. We should be strategic in choosing work, and if any job seems horrible, choose the one that you know you can deal with.

Erica Jean Smith is a writer who explores the intersections of culture, class, and capitalism. Her work critiques the polished fantasies of work life and narratives fed about each generation and reveals the hidden privileges and pressures beneath.