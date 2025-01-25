Mindset Coach Says If You Can Master These 3 Traits, You’ll Successfully Change Your Life For The Better

If you're looking to turn your life around in 2025, then it's time to prioritize three specific traits.

Mindset coach Kyla, known as @thoughtsbykyla on social media, helps people "develop unhinged confidence." She claimed that by embodying these attributes, you will improve your life by leaps and bounds.

Here are 3 traits to master to successfully change your life for the better:

1. Resourcefulness

"They never blame their lack of success on not having certain materials," Kyla said about those who achieve their goals. "They are so good at working with what they have to achieve the result they want."

Forbes described a resourceful person as someone who faces "obstacles with optimism," has a problem-solving mindset, and makes do what they have. They are adaptable, innovative, and can overcome difficult situations.

It's easy to look at other people's success and immediately think, "Well if I had X, Y, and Z, then I would be successful too." However, if you truly want to transform your life, you need to lose the chip on your shoulder and start working with what you have.

2. Scrappiness

Perfectionism has been on the rise since the 1980s, particularly among young people. Yet the quality can be incredibly limiting. When you believe that you have to do something perfectly the first time or it's not worth it, it's far too easy to get stuck and not do anything at all. However, as the saying goes, "Imperfect action is better than inaction."

To achieve your goals you must be willing to fail and learn from your mistakes. So get scrappy and mess up a few times — or more than a few times. Pursue progress instead of perfection and you will be one step closer to where you want to end up.

“Perfectionism isn't realistic, especially when trying something new,” Kyla stressed. “[Successful people] will always do something poorly before waiting to do something perfect.”

3. Consistency

If you ever want to see results, consistency is key. Whether you are building a business, writing a book, or trying to get healthy, you will need to be consistent.

This will likely be difficult at first because you want to see a difference right away, but the reality is that anything worth pursuing is going to take hard work and patience. To be successful you must fight the urge to quit and consistently show up.

“The people who are getting results are the people who are showing up like they already have it,” Kyla insisted. “The fit girl shows up like the fit girl before she is the fit girl.”

Even though you may not be able to pinpoint the exact day you see the difference, somewhere along the way the change you desire will transpire and it'll be because you put the work in every day for a long time without giving up.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.