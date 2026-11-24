Wednesday’s horoscope is so motivating. The astrology of November 25 gives us the mental energy to get down to business instead of pretending our lives are gonna fix themselves.

Mars entering Virgo puts less emphasis on impressing people. Since getting things done is more important than being flashy about it, we can be practical. The perfect energy to start working on the details of what yesterday’s Gemini Full Moon brought up for you. Let's get to it!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Mars entering Virgo during today's horoscope makes you take yourself seriously. Not in the all-work-no-play kind of way. More like there's nothing that’s gonna be able to stop you from getting what you want.

This lasts for the foreseeable future since your ruling planet is about to spend so much time in Virgo thanks to it turning retrograde this upcoming January. That means no rushing, Aries. Wednesday is just day one. You have plenty of time.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Mars in Virgo, your zone of happiness and play, is such a refreshing energy for you, Taurus. Starting on November 25, you start actually looking forward to things again. Phew!

No more feeling like you don’t have the time (or quite frankly the energy) to do the kinds of creative things you know you really enjoy. And better yet, to see them through instead of leaving things half-finished.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Whew! That Full Moon in your zodiac sign was really something, Gemini. Well, a Virgo Mars is coming to your rescue on Thursday. It’s sending lots of energy to your home zone.

This makes those little spots in your house that got ignored while you were on autopilot start annoying you enough to actually do something about it. Since Virgo’s a Mercury-ruled sign like you, you’ll have as much mental stamina as you do physical to actually get your life together.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday’s horoscope wants you to be super direct. Mars in Virgo, which rules your zone of communication, keeps you quite busy. It’s a time to say what you mean and mean what you say. It’ll save you so much time.

Get ready to make lots of decisions while Mars spends extra time in Virgo because it goes retrograde for a few months. Stay focused.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Don’t fret, Leo. A little dip in physical energy is normal and to be expected on Wednesday, since the planet of motivation leaves your zodiac sign on November 25.

It’s entering your values zone. You have a better handle on what you want your future to look like post-Gemini Full Moon. Now you’re about to figure out exactly how you need to act to make that your reality. Step by step.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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The planet of ambition enters your zodiac sign on November 25. Starting Wednesday, no one can tell you nothin’, Virgo.

It's easy to see what’s not working and quickly get things on the right track. Just don’t be too hard on yourself. Progress is more important than perfection.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Your introvert era starts on Wednesday, Libra. Mars in your zone of solitude means you’ll need a few extra business days to recover from social interaction.

Don’t forget Mars is in the planet of drive. A big part of the most recent retrograde season was about getting you comfortable with spending some time alone. Time to stand on business.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, Mars entering your social zone on Wednesday is just the start of what’s about to be quite a busy holiday season for you. Get ready!

Don’t forget that Virgo has high standards. The quality of time spent with people matters a lot more than the quantity of it. Time to show up for the people who’re always showing up for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday’s horoscope wants you to show, not tell. Mars entering Virgo, your reputation zone, motivates you to show you mean what you say by your actions. Not just words.

You’re on a mission, Sagittarius. Commitment-phobe who? Remember, shortcuts won’t work with hypervigilant Virgo involved. A little extra caution pays off.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday’s astrology finally gets you out of a rut. The trine Mars makes to your zodiac sign while it's in Virgo makes it an energy that’s much easier to work with.

You have the discipline to do what you keep saying you’re gonna do. The Virgo Mars gives you the structure to actually do it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Starting on November 25, expect to start noticing when people aren’t matching your energy. You’re not the kind of person who lets people in easily. Mars in Virgo makes you even more selective.

Just remember that Virgo can be overly critical. Don’t assume the worst of people right off the bat, Aquarius. It’s good to give people some grace.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Mars in Virgo fires up your relationship zone. Starting in your November 25 horoscope, you’re on a mission to get a close relationship back to a good place.

Friendships need maintenance but it’s easy for that to fall off being as busy as you’ve been lately. Virgo’s attention to detail makes you realize how long it’s actually been since you’ve talked to this person. What a great day to reach out!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.