Four Chinese zodiac signs feel more intuitively connected on November 25, 2026, leading to a much more peaceful life. Wednesday is a Water Rooster Receive Day, making it easier to connect with the universe.

In Chinese astrology, Water represents the soul and the quiet voice within. During Rooster Days, you're much more observant and disciplined. You worry less, even when there are problems. Receive Days tell you to trust in a higher power. These animal signs realize today that what they need is coming without any additional effort required. Thank goodness.

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1. Rabbit

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Rabbit, what you want more than anything in the world is a comfortable home. On November 25, a disruption finally starts to settle down. It's not perfect, but with Rooster energy, you have patience. You realize that these things take time, and you're not going to push yourself to do more than is necessary right now.

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Water energy helps you to go with the flow. You're not going to add to the problem by having anxiety or anger. You feel calmer. There's nothing to fear. You know that when you surrender to the powers that be, things work out. They always do, and when you're grounded and centered, everything else follows.

2. Goat

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It's been one thing after another, Goat, but something you have always worried about is finances. You've had so many expenses truly hit your pocketbook hard this year. It's made you feel afraid that you wouldn't make it. Things change, and life gets peaceful.

When an uncertain and totally unexpected expense comes up on November 25, a mini miracle happens. You figure out a way to fix the problem. It's more manageable, and now your finances feel more predictable.

You're experienced enough to know that you can't always guess what will happen. What you can do, though, is make some moves to prepare. So, start saving a little bit every day. It's easier than you think!

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3. Dog

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You do a lot in your relationship, Dog, and you know everyone makes financial mistakes sometimes. It's one thing to just be plain irresponsible. But it's another when you're ignorant and make a mistake that's costly mistake. You can't always forgive that. The way someone in your life has created problems has hurt your finances and your heart.

On November 25, you decide that if life is ever going to get more peaceful, it's up to you to make it that way. You decide not to let someone's inconsistency define the relationship. You're not letting them lead you when they are struggling to lead themselves.

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You focus on what you can control: you and your choices. You're not abandoning ship, but you are setting boundaries that keep you feeling grounded.

4. Pig

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Pig, being at peace means having freedom. Lately, you have given a lot of yourself to others. On November 25, you feel slightly tattered by how many times you've been disappointed by friends' decisions. People don't always respect your time, and you have resented that.

Today, you're going to take back part of your heart and life. You're not letting yourself become emotionally numb. Work on your schedule and see where you can make time for yourself. You're done letting people put demands on your time and just dealing with it. You put in effort for the things that matter: your work, your friendships, and you. Having things compartmentalized is a good idea, and you feel much more at ease once you've got that handled.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.