We are all busy these days. From the moment we wake up until we’re in bed, it’s a constant hustle. Although it often seems like staying busy is our only choice, we need to chill and put ourselves first. Easier said than done, I know.

There is an art to slowing down. Daily rituals that promote rest can look different for everyone. By going slower, we stay in the moment instead of worrying about the future. Adding a few of these simple habits to your daily routine can help you feel more like yourself instead of a ball of stress.

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Using these simple rituals can help you slow down and enjoy some peace:

1. Staying off your phone in the morning

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When you first wake up, your gut instinct is likely to pick up your phone and start scrolling. If you use your phone for an alarm, it’s already in your hand, so why not check your email?

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All day, you will be glued to that thing. At work, your eyes will be glued to a screen for hours. Instead of going straight to your phone, which can be overwhelming, take time for yourself instead.

Looking at our phones first thing in the morning triggers our stress response. It may feel like a simple scroll through Instagram, but it starts the day off on the wrong foot. Your mind starts moving immediately. Instead of easing into the day, you jump right into it. Give yourself a few moments before you begin doomscrolling.

2. Keeping your phone notifications on Do Not Disturb unless you absolutely can't

My partner always has his notifications on, and it stresses me out. I know he needs them on for work, but the constant noises coming from his phone feel overwhelming, and I’m not the one answering them!

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Our phones, though brilliant in so many ways, give people access to us 24/7. We are under too much pressure to be available to everyone in our lives, which only makes us feel more anxious and stressed out.

The constant stream of notifications feels urgent, found Columbia University’s Department of Psychiatry. It’s as if we need to reply or the world is going to end. It’s not surprising that living under that pressure can make us feel like we are running on limited energy. Keeping your phone on Do Not Disturb lowers that anxiety. While they’re still there, not hearing them or seeing them immediately can be calming.

3. Going for a relaxing unhurried stroll

Walking is great for our physical health. But most people treat walking as a serious workout. It can be, but sometimes working too hard takes away the relaxation that comes from taking a stroll. Slow, steady walks are a great way to release stress and slow down each day.

Walking decreases cortisol, the stress hormone. Cortisol levels rise in response to stress, which increases inflammation in the body and is a significant cause of food cravings. Consistent walking can lower the amount of cortisol in the bloodstream over time and reduce stress,” says Alyssa Hunt for Loma Linda University Health. Walking outside in the sun can be a great way to break up stressful moments in your day.

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4. Focusing on one major task at a time

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Multitasking feels more productive. When we’re doing a million things at once, we assume our day will go by faster. That isn’t always true. Sometimes, rushing through a task can do us more harm than good.

To control stress and anxiety, it’s important to take things one at a time. It’s not always easy since we live in a culture that believes we need to be constantly doing something or we’re not productive enough.

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“Although switch costs may be relatively small, sometimes just a few tenths of a second per switch, they can add up to large amounts when people switch repeatedly back and forth between tasks. Thus, multitasking may seem efficient on the surface but may actually take more time in the end and involve more errors,” the American Psychological Association has found. Focusing on one task helps you slow down and get things done accurately.

5. Taking a break to just breathe

When we’re constantly on the move, we don’t take time for ourselves. Most of us deal with stress and anxiety during the day. It likely stems from feeling like we have to reach a certain goal by a specific time. This constant movement can make us feel out of control. Instead of working calmly, our anxiety makes our hearts pound and our minds flustered.

Pausing to take deep breaths throughout the day resets you. You stop focusing on the bad and release that tension. It’s not only a mental release, but also a physical one. As you read this, take one deep breath, loosen your jaw, and lower your shoulders. How good does that feel?

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6. Indulging in your favorite hobby without feeling guilty

Most of us don’t take enough time for ourselves during the day. We’re more concerned about tackling our tasks and pleasing the people we love. While these things are important, at some point, it turns into self-neglect. We’ve all heard the saying that we can’t pour from an empty cup, and it’s true. Prioritizing our needs helps us get back to our responsibilities with a clearer head.

Hobbies help you cope with stress. Instead of letting other people control your every move, you are doing something that makes you feel fulfilled. It can be as simple as reading for 15 minutes each day or prioritizing a few hours for exercise. No matter which route you take, putting yourself first is important.

7. Creating a wind-down routine before bed

If we’re stressed from morning to night, we aren’t allowing ourselves to recover. Sleeping well is important. One way to end your day on a positive note is a good wind-down routine. Instead of working until your head hits your pillow, it’s much better to clear your mind and prepare for a good night's sleep.

“Winding down from our day is important to help us relax and initiate sleep. It’s a process where we intentionally put aside the events and worries from the day so they don’t get in the way of our having a restful night, something that’s essential to optimal brain restoration and functioning, memory, and learning,” writes Susan J. Noonan, MD, for Psychology Today.

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It can be difficult to do, especially because we want to stay glued to our phones. However, putting down technology and preparing for good sleep is best for your mind.

8. Actually enjoying your favorite coffee

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Life can imitate art. Picture a movie with a woman around the house, trying to get the kids ready and prepare for work. On her way out, she haphazardly grabs a cup of coffee and makes a break for the door. We’ve all been there. Allowing time to relax in the morning makes a difference. While it’s easier said than done most days, waking up a little early to have that moment for yourself can be important.

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According to the British Psychological Society, it is a central nervous system stimulant that improves focus and problem-solving skills. While these effects happen no matter how fast you drink your coffee, taking a slow morning can help you meet the day with a clearer, calmer mind. Rushing around only makes things worse when we’re already stressed out.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.