Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, November 15: There's A Lil' Spark In The Air

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for November 15, 2026. As retrograde Uranus in Gemini trines Pluto in Aquarius, you're meant to choose a soul connection.

I'm talking about the kind of relationship where you know what the other person is thinking before they even say a word. The kind of connection where you are totally in sync, to a near-spiritual level. But this can’t be found with just anyone. You can’t suddenly decide it’s what you want in a relationship. While you can work to increase your intimacy, you can’t force this kind of connection. That much is obvious on Sunday.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 15, 2026:

Aries

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Let yourself see where this goes, Aries. An unexpected connection takes you by surprise on Sunday. You hadn't looked at this person romantically before. But as this bond deepens, you suddenly find yourself thinking only of them. How romantic!

Let yourself see where this connection is meant to go. Enjoy the feeling of knowing you can be totally honest with this person.

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Taurus

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Be open to new paths, Taurus. Who knows where they might lead? On Sunday, the universe asks you to embrace new and unconventional connections.

This may involve falling for someone you’re working beside or who you had firmly in the friend zone. But the true purpose of this energy is to surround yourself with people who can help you. You don't have to continue down the same path you’ve been on, but you do have to be willing to take a chance on a new one.

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Gemini

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They know the way to your heart, Gemini. On Sunday, it feels like someone knows you in a way that you haven’t experienced before. You may already be in a relationship with this person, but more likely it's someone you're about to cross paths with. So keep your eyes peeled.

This connection will make you feel seen and excited for what the future holds. As always, there may be some tricky moments to work through. But this is the real thing.

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Cancer

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You want something different, Cancer. You want it to feel like the whole universe conspired to bring you and the person you love together. You want it to feel magical.

Sunday's energy is all about the spiritual connection, so you may find yourself falling for someone way different than your usual type. Go with it. Take a chance and let your soul decide who is right for you and who isn’t.

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Leo

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Be careful about where you’re investing your energy, Leo. While you should feel like you have a full and active life, be cautious about how close you let yourself get to others, especially if you’re in a relationship or working through what you should do.

On Sunday, it's a little too easy to cross boundaries and venture into the territory of an emotional affair. So, watch yourself. This is all preventable, as long as you're careful with the choices you make.

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Virgo

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Let yourself be inspired, Virgo. You're craving someone to help awaken your soul so you can finally understand what you need from your life.

You may have been thinking about making some changes in your daily life or work recently. But you haven’t felt that divine nudge to do anything just yet. Sunday changes all of that, and it arrives in the form of a person who inspires you to dream big.

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Libra

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You're craving meaning and clear intentions, Libra. And who can blame you? While you may be trying to navigate some difficult family situations, that doesn’t mean you can't also embrace this beautiful chapter you’re in.

You just need to make sure you’re honoring your needs during this time. Any relationship you choose can’t just speak to your soul (though it should). It also needs to be unique enough to fit into the life you’re already creating.

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Scorpio

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Things are finally improving, Scorpio. Hooray! You don’t have to worry that parts of your life are gonna slide backwards or that you will find yourself once again in a past situation. You’ve come so far that you must trust this new life that is forming around you.

The connections that matter most on Sunday remind you of who you are and what you can still become. You don’t need someone to box you in, but to help you keep growing.

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Sagittarius

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You can talk your way into love, Sagittarius. What? Really? Not by force, of course, but by sharing all the pieces of your mind and soul that you otherwise keep to yourself.

If you want something amazing, you must be willing to put yourself out there. Open up on Sunday and share your feelings and dreams. Let them see the parts of you that make you unique. The intimacy you are longing for isn’t found between the sheets, but between two souls.

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Capricorn

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Embrace something new, Capricorn. Stop thinking that there is only one way to live your life. While being a traditionalist is part of who you are, that doesn’t mean there isn’t more to you. I promise there is.

On Sunday, let yourself connect with someone who helps you see what you truly deserve, even if they're not who you expect. This pivotal relationship will also inspire you to make other changes in your life.

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Aquarius

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With the energies of Gemini and Aquarius in the air on Sunday, you're craving the kind of conversation that keeps you up all hours of the night. This isn’t just about talking, but the quiet privacy of a conversation under the stars. And it also so happens to be how you're gonna fall in love. Wow!

But this love will be different than any other, and it may be arriving differently from what you’ve planned. Be sure you’re making space for what you truly want, Aquarius. Because it's nearly here.

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Pisces

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You’ve had soul connections before, Pisces. Now, you want someone who has actual intentions for a future together. This doesn’t mean you’re willing to sacrifice that spiritual aspect, but it’s not what you’re gonna notice first on Sunday.

All of your lessons have led you to focus on what is real in a connection. Unfortunately, the past has taught you that you need more than just a soul bond to last. Be sure you’re not holding anything back, but also pay attention to what their true intentions are.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.