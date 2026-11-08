Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Monday, November 9: The New Moon Rises In Scorpio

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for November 9, 2026. The New Moon rises in Scorpio on Monday, allowing new beginnings to take root. But this is only possible because of what you’ve already released.

You've let retrograde season work its magic and acknowledged the truth of your love life. You've reflected on your past relationships and called out toxic behavior. Because of that, you are finally ready to choose what is healthy and have the new beginning you deserve. With Mercury stationing direct in Scorpio in just a few days, you might get the urge to speak your truth or seek something real. Embrace it all, knowing you are ready for what comes next.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 9, 2026:

Aries

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On Monday, the Scorpio New Moon is calling your attention to what needs to change. Don’t waste time trying to rewrite what is set in stone or resisting the direction you feel called to pursue.

Remember, you can’t control what another does, or even the course of a relationship. You can only control the choices you make, Aries. So, embrace the changes that come and surrender to it all.

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Taurus

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A new chapter of love is just beginning, Taurus. The New Moon in Scorpio is rising on Monday, creating a fresh start in your romantic life. But it’s one that is based on growth and karmic lessons.

This isn’t a lighthearted, casual beginning. Something is inherently changing within you, and how you approach matters of the heart. Honor the truth of your connection and of what it takes to actually make a relationship last.

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Gemini

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The New Moon on Monday creates a powerful opportunity to change how you’re living your life, Gemini. Of course, this will impact your romantic relationship, though it should only help to bring you and your partner closer together.

Stop focusing on what you think you should or have to do. Instead, pay attention to how you want to feel. That's way more important than any list will ever be.

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Cancer

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Learn from the past, Cancer. That's the only way to choose a relationship that actually honors your needs.

With Monday's New Moon, you're done chasing the rollercoaster of emotions that exist in unhealthy connections. You're starting to see that depth and consistency can coexist. You can have both passion and stability at the same time. Who knew? Learn from the loves that didn’t work out so you can choose one that will.

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Leo

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This is the fresh start you’ve been waiting for, Leo. On Monday, the New Moon in Scorpio gives you an incredible chance for a new beginning you could really use right about now.

Lately, your love life has felt strained at best and disastrous at worst. But that doesn't have to define what you do now. Honor what love really means to you and the people who make a house a home. You have the power to turn things around.

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Virgo

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You don’t need to keep anything inside, dear Virgo. The last few weeks have been intensely emotional, and you are due for some relief. Lucky for you, it comes in the form of the Scorpio New Moon.

On Monday, you can take all you’ve learned during this retrograde season and use it to create a new beginning. You're changing how you communicate in a relationship for the better. You're done keeping in your truth or trying to sugarcoat it for others. Now, you're staying true to yourself and speaking your mind. Good for you!

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Libra

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The past can’t touch you anymore, Libra. You don’t need to go back to learn more lessons. You don’t need to keep choosing people who will only hurt you or let you down.

On Monday, you're finally in a place to fully know and understand what you deserve. This changes everything. It's also exactly what you need to truly transform your relationship.

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Scorpio

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Make the most of your new beginning, Scorpio. With the New Moon rising in your zodiac sign on Monday, this is your chance for a fresh start.

This will affect how you approach matters of the heart and the types of partners you choose, but that's not what it's really about. The real focus is on you, and liking who you are. It's time to forgive yourself so you can move forward and not miss out on your fate.

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Sagittarius

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Let the truth change your life, Sagittarius. Scorpio rules the deepest part of your psyche and life. Monday's energy allows you to forge a new beginning based in your soul and the knowledge that you are always meant to follow your intuition.

You may need to swallow your pride with this energy. That's OK because it may also be the very thing that’s standing between you and the love you’ve always dreamed of.

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Capricorn

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You have to let people in, Capricorn. The New Moon arrives on Monday with the promise of emotional support and deep connection. But to have that, you need to stop pushing people away.

Your emotional walls or defense mechanisms may be keeping out the very thing you want. It's time to get into the messiness of love and the real work a relationship requires.

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Aquarius

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This is everything you deserve, Aquarius. But while you may be dreaming of romance, that’s not what the Scorpio New Moon is bringing into your life.

Monday's energy is all about a new beginning in your career or college track. That doesn’t mean you won’t have someone special by your side, but you deserve to go after what you want regardless. Don’t worry about balancing it all. Just keep chasing your dreams.

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Pisces

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Your second chance is finally here, Pisces. Monday's New Moon is bringing you exactly what you need.

Scorpio is all about luck and new beginnings. This energy will shake away any cobwebs of stagnancy so you can start moving forward. Anything is possible right now, from the career of your dreams to the relationship you've always imagined. Keep an eye out, as an unexpected romantic encounter may arrive in the coming days.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.