Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Wednesday, November 4: Mercury Cazimi Brings The Truth

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for November 4, 2026. Mercury Cazimi in Scorpio occurs on Wednesday, as the planet of communication forms an exact conjunction with the Sun.

This day marks the beginning of a new cycle. The Sun is acting as a magnifying glass, revealing whatever has been hidden or avoided. Be brutally honest because, one way or another, the truth is coming out. Don't worry, though. It's all leading to a brilliant moment of clarity.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 4, 2026:

Aries

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Acknowledge the truth, Aries. On Wednesday, Mercury Cazimi impacts your romantic life in a powerful way. This energy is bringing up long-buried secrets and truths related to power, control, money and intimacy.

You may have your own truths you need to acknowledge, but that doesn’t mean your partner doesn’t have some too. Be careful with this energy and hold space for it all without trying to control the outcome.

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Taurus

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You’re not meant to look away, Taurus. On Wednesday, you have to see the truth whether you want to or not, but it does have a silver lining.

Mercury Cazimi in Scorpio brings a shocking revelation along with the promise of a new beginning. While facing the truth of your romantic life isn’t easy, you must know that you’ll never be in this situation again. A cycle is ending, and a new and healthier one is beginning.

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Gemini

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Let everything change on its own, Gemini. On Wednesday, the truth is coming out, and you can't force everything to stay the same when it does.

With Mercury Cazimi in Scorpio, you're realizing how you’ve been abandoning yourself or becoming too lax on your boundaries. This is the wake-up call you need to honor your needs. Don't be afraid to call out those who don’t know how to love you well.

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Cancer

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Acknowledge your own darkness, Cancer. That is what will help you avoid unconsciously seeking it in a partner.

You aren’t just sugar and sweetness, despite some of the stereotypes. You have depth and purpose, and you crave a love that’s different from what anyone else has. Honor this desire and breathe life into it on Wednesday. That is how you attract what you truly want.

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Leo

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Admit when you’re wrong, Leo. Although you care a lot about how you’re seen by others, that doesn’t mean your behavior is infallible. No one's is.

You tend to save the worst of yourself for those who are closest to you, especially your romantic partner. While everyone does this to an extent, you often reveal a whole different self to the person you love. But it’s never too late to change or admit when you’re wrong.

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Virgo

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Let the truth be messy, Virgo, as it’s not always your job to clean it up. On Wednesday, embrace the mess of life and of love.

Speak the truth and follow your heart, without worrying about what everyone will do or think. Stop trying to solve other people's problems or take on more than your fair share. It's time to put yourself first, even if that comes with a little chaos.

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Libra

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You have to value yourself, Libra. You can’t go around demanding other people value you if you’re not leading by example. Of course you can try, but it won't work. It will just bring lessons into your life instead of the romantic blessings you want.

Take what comes up with Wednesday's Mercury Cazimi. See it as an opportunity to finally take action on what you deserve, which begins with your self-worth.

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Scorpio

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Embrace this new beginning, Scorpio. Something magical is happening in your life on Wednesday, but it's up to you to seize it.

While Mercury is beginning a new cycle on November 4, Venus already has. This incredibly powerful energy is helping you manifest everything you wish, including the love you’ve been dreaming of. Let yourself evolve, and don’t be afraid to close the door on some relationships from your past to do that.

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Sagittarius

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It feels good to not be at war with yourself, Sagittarius. When you resist your truth and intuition, you end up forging a battle with your inner self. On Wednesday, it's time to stop.

You've been following paths you think you should rather than what you’re meant to. But all of that is changing on November 4, as Mercury Cazimi occurs in Scorpio. Start accepting yourself and your feelings so you can get back to living your most radiant and amazing life.

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Capricorn

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The truth is always here to save you, Capricorn, even if it doesn’t feel like it. On Wednesday, Mercury Cazimi puts the focus on your relationships. This is not just about romance, but friendship and family, too.

This energy brings about a shocking moment of truth, either from yourself or someone close to you. It may feel like it’s going to destroy everything, but its purpose is to actually save you. You just have to be willing to work with a new reality.

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Aquarius

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Let your dreams change, Aquarius. Mercury Cazimi is shifting your life path. At first, it might feel like it's just affecting your career, but hold on. This energy will ripple out to impact all areas of your life, including romance.

The thing is, your priorities are shifting. Because of that, what you choose to invest your energy in is changing too. On Wednesday, let yourself and your dreams change. Take a chance on a new path that is close to your heart.

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Pisces

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Let yourself move forward, Pisces. No matter how it feels in this moment, the energy you’ve been moving through is all about lucky new beginnings.

Mercury Cazimi begins a new journey on Wednesday, helping you see what it means to live your best life. This includes that relationship you’ve almost given up hope of finding. Be open to the changes happening now and ready to say yes to new offers of romance and adventure.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.