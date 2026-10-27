Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Wednesday, October 28

What an odd kind of day is in store for each zodiac sign. On October 28, the Sun in Scorpio encourages secret-keeping. Meanwhile, the Moon enters Gemini, and it sends a different message: gossip! The Star is about wishful thinking. So, your dreams feel within reach.

That's great, but today calls for wisdom to protect your work. This means you need to be especially careful about who you share information with. You might tell someone you think will never spread a rumor, but Wednesday may prove you wrong.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card for Wednesday, October 28, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Wands, reversed

Honestly, Aries. They might just be jealous. Chasing your dreams takes a lot of courage.

Here you are, one of the brave ones! On Wednesday, when someone questions you, don't let it stop you from pursuing your goals. It's not about them anyway.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Pentacles

There's a right time and place for everything. The Ace of Pentacles is telling you not to be overly transparent right now.

You might feel so excited about what you're doing that you want to tell the world, but for Wednesday, the advice is to be discreet.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Swords

There's always that one person who seems to need to know your business, Gemini. And it's usually when you're doing better.

On Wednesday, the Six of Swords advises you to check in with how you feel when you're around someone who asks a lot of questions. Does it feel genuine to you? If not, don't overshare.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: The Empress

You're such a kind person, and you don't need anyone to prompt you to be that way. On Wednesday, though, don't let anyone in just because they want to. You want to be super selective with your energy right now.

The Empress is about nurturing, so your softer side is coming out strong, but it's best to stay conservative about who you share yourself with.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Cups, reversed

Today isn't the time to spill your deepest, darkest secrets, Leo. The Five of Cups, reversed, can point to someone who might use your info against you later. You don't want that.

Besides, it's not right for anyone who knows your previous mistakes to bring them up. So if you just met someone, think twice about disclosing past problems. Give things time to mature. Instead, talk through old baggage or hurts with a trusted friend or therapist.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Temperance

Today is one of those days when restraint and discretion are wise. On Wednesday, a group of people who love to socialize might start gossiping about things that are best left unsaid.

It's one thing to talk about the latest pop culture topic, but it's another to do it about a friend or colleague. You can be the bigger person and try to change the subject. Or, step away and avoid it altogether.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Cups, reversed

This card is special because it speaks to balance and harmony in relationships. In other words, this is the perfect day to feel safe around your favorite person.

But since this tarot card is in reversed, you're asked to make sure the feelings you have are mutual and not just one-sided.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Moon, reversed

A person can lie without even realizing it. The Moon in reverse can be a symbol of a dishonest statement being exposed.

If something feels more like a half-truth or a misinterpretation, ask for more details. You might discover they are misinformed and can help clarify things.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Wands

The Page delivers a message, but on Wednesday, information may come prematurely.

Question whether you have gotten the full story. Don't assume you know everything without checking the facts or getting to the source.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Swords

Taking a social media break on Wednesday could do your mind a lot of good.

The Four of Swords is about managing your thoughts and ideas. You don't need to always be online. Sometimes you can just read a book, think quietly, and let your ideas run.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Sun

Today's the best time to show how well you listen to others' goals without sharing your next move.

You don't need to be competitive right now. It's fine to keep your own intentions to yourself until later, when the timing is right.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Cups

Listen with an open heart, but keep your mouth closed.

On Wednesday, someone confides in you, and it's tempting to tell a friend or to break their confidence. Pisces, you gain a valuable lesson in emotional maturity. Be that safe space for someone.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.