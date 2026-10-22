Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Friday, October 23: Juno Moves Into Aquarius

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for October 23, 2026. Asteroid Juno moves into Aquarius on Friday, helping you choose what and who feels most authentic for you.

Despite what you’ve been told, there truly are no rules when it comes to love. You can date whoever your heart pulls you toward, and your relationship can look however you choose. But you must free yourself from the societal standards and norms to actually create and choose what is right for you. In all reality, it doesn’t matter how your love looks to the outside world. All that matters is how it feels to you and the person you’re sharing your life with.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, October 23, 2026:

Aries

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Don’t be afraid to open your heart again, dear Aries. On Friday, asteroid Juno moves into Aquarius, inspiring you to open your heart and life to new connections.

This isn’t only about romance, though a new love may catch you by surprise. It’s also about who you choose to surround yourself with. You deserve true connection, which means you must be open to meeting someone who defies your past patterns.

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Taurus

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Let yourself become excited about love, sweet Taurus. You have the chance for a romantic new beginning on Friday. But you must make sure you honor all you want in love.

Juno in Aquarius doesn’t just want you not to settle. It also helps you to create a true partnership that is both safe and exciting. It doesn't have to be one or the other.

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Gemini

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Let yourself experience life, Gemini. On Friday, you are urged to let go of all the rules and responsibilities and just have fun. Juno in Aquarius brings opportunities for romance and adventure, but most of all, it’s about living in the moment.

Don’t waste time worrying about what comes next or what the future holds. Instead, focus on making the most of each moment as it comes.

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Cancer

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Be open to an untraditional agreement, Cancer. This does not mean that you should sacrifice your needs or desires. However, you need to broaden your perspective when it comes to what kind of relationship you choose.

You deserve to have your needs met. But sometimes that can only happen once you embrace the untraditional. On Friday, try something new while remaining focused on what truly matters most.

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Leo

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Commitment should come naturally, Leo. While your relationship was never going to look how others thought it should, that doesn’t mean you can’t find the commitment that works for you.

Juno in Aquarius is about romantic commitment; however, it also reminds you that it should feel natural. You should never feel forced into a commitment or lifestyle that doesn’t actually align. Once you let that go, you may find that choosing to commit is easier than you once thought.

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Virgo

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You need a break from everything, Virgo, especially being around those who make you feel hard to love. While Juno in Aquarius brings a new chapter in your romantic life, it’s also about you stepping back from your routines.

Starting on Friday, you may want to focus your energy at home or on travel. Giving yourself a break isn’t about escaping or lazing around. The purpose is to remember what you actually deserve.

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Libra

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Don’t try to fit yourself or your love into a box, Libra. You often have a very hard time choosing what resonates with you instead of just trying to create what others say is the perfect relationship. Yet, what others are doing will never feel right for you.

On Friday, let yourself embrace a nonconformist attitude toward love. Date and create a relationship as if there are truly no rules, because there aren’t any. You are meant for love, but it won’t look how you think it will.

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Scorpio

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Suddenly, you can see why gratitude changes everything, Scorpio. It’s not that you’ve been consciously taking people for granted, but you also haven’t truly let yourself value them either. This can apply to a romantic partner or your family and friends who have tried to be there for you.

On Friday, Juno in Aquarius brings a newfound sense of gratitude and appreciation. This suddenly has you looking at your life through a completely new lens.

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Sagittarius

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The right person makes all the difference, Sagittarius. You’re not afraid of commitment. But you are afraid of committing to the wrong person.

Instead of letting your fears win out, on Friday, you are being guided to honor your desire for togetherness. Not only is a healthy and supportive relationship possible, but it’s something you have the power to create. Just be honest about everything, including your fears.

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Capricorn

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Be open to newness, Capricorn. On Friday, you are meant to hold space for a new type of connection and love in your life. Juno in Aquarius is all about how you do life with the person you love, along with what you receive from that special person.

You must be open to changing what you once thought was the best you could receive. Let yourself evolve and remain open to new people and energy, as that is the best way to get what you want.

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Aquarius

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Reaffirm your commitment to yourself, Aquarius. While Juno in your zodiac sign promotes partnership, it also encourages you to focus on the relationship you have with yourself. This could mean creating space in your life for love or honoring your boundaries more seriously.

Committing to yourself is actually key for you to be able to commit to another. That’s how you know you can actually trust this connection.

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Pisces

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Reconnect with your spirit guides, Pisces. On Friday, Juno in Aquarius increases your ability to attract a destined relationship like a soulmate or twin flame. However, it also reminds you to connect with your spirit guides and the universe.

You aren’t yourself if you’re not embracing your spirituality. This means that to find that great love, you first need to seek spirit. This is how you will attract someone who truly appreciates your unique kind of love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.