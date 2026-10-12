Weekly Love Horoscopes For October 12 - 18 — Pluto Retrograde Is Finally Ending

Weekly love horoscopes for October 12 to 18, 2026 come with some very good news for each zodiac sign as Pluto retrograde finally comes to an end on Thursday. While Pluto is retrograde, its energy is often internalized, keeping certain things hidden. When it goes direct, situations appear to suddenly be revealed.

The truth is, you may be only just recognizing the things Pluto seems to bring out into the open this week. In some cases, while Pluto is retrograde, we go through an awakening or healing process. Some people are put into situations where they must face certain things, including negative relationships, and are forced to deal with them whether they are willing or not. Some gain wisdom or insight. Mars trining Saturn on Friday is thankfully a great transit for accomplishment. It is associated with energy and courage, which is a good sign that things are headed in the right direction for every astrological sign this week.

Weekly love horoscopes for October 12 to 18, 2026:

Aries

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Mars and Jupiter are transiting your 5th house of love, which is typically a great time for love. But the Mars-Venus square last weekend is still quite powerful this week.

This means you may have to choose between a connection that continues or remains stable versus being right about something (or at least believing you are). If you can get past this, Aries, it’s a far better week.

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Taurus

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At this point, your life probably feels like a pressure cooker with Venus retrograde in your 7th house. Mercury is transiting this house as well, and it has entered its pre-retrograde shadow period, which doesn't make things any better. With all this going on this week, minor disagreements can easily turn into major ones by making you more unyielding than usual.

On Thursday, Pluto’s direct motion is likely to open your eyes to something you were not previously aware of. Be ready, Taurus, because the powerful T-square this week could cause you to look at a relationship differently.

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Gemini

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Since the new moon last weekend fell in your 5th house of love, so it is very likely that your focus is on relationships this week, Gemini.

The Mars-Venus square is still close and continues to be for the rest of the week. This can cause agitation, especially if your relationship is difficult or uncommitted.

It is also possible you could connect with someone from work if you're single. But I don’t recommend putting a great deal of energy into it until Venus and Mercury turn direct in November.

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Cancer

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With retrograde Venus transiting your 5th house of love, your mind could be on old loves or someone from the past could appear this week. Don’t assume things will necessarily work out this time, Cancer. Rather, reserve judgment until after November 15th.

That said, this is a week you may feel more passion and desire along with a drive for emotional security. But some friction may be present.

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Leo

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Pluto stations direct in your 7th house of marriage and partnerships this week. Whatever you have been feeling or dealing with will not shift outward as opposed to being on an inner basis like it has been.

You have gained a lot knowledge and insight since Pluto first turned retrograde in May, Leo. I see you putting it to use this week because Venus is retrograde and square Mars in your 1st house of self, along with Pluto in your partnership house. Now is the time to let go of any negative baggage holding you back, or a negative relationship if you are in one.

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Virgo

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Your love life has likely shifted into a deep cycle of reflection as Venus transits your 3rd house, which rules our mind and thinking. It is still in a clash with Mars in your 12th house, which could bring up old negative tapes that can play in your head from time to time. Or it could represent a conflict with someone or even within yourself.

Mars in your 12th house, so this week, don’t be surprised if you turn even more inward than you already have. It's one of those weeks when you'll most likely want to spend extra time alone by choice, Virgo.

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Libra

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The new moon last weekend fell in your 1st house, meaning it was your birthday moon. This often serves as a reset, Libra. You are entering a period of time that includes profound reflection and emotional and romantic resetting.

Pluto turns direct in your 5th house of love on Thursday. If you have felt emotionally blocked in some way, that's finally about to change, especially since, by now, retrograde Venus is probably starting to make you realize how you have compromised boundaries due to not being in touch with your real vision of who you want to be.

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Scorpio

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Scorpio, there's a fixed T-square this week as retrograde Venus in your 1st house clashes with Mars and Pluto. This can bring out a lack of trust. You may find yourself acting in secret. If you are suspicious of a partner's motive, a direct question would serve you better than obsessing.

If any deep-seated issues from family or your early life are in your subconscious, prepare to become aware of them this week. Should this be the case, it is time to release these feelings.

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Sagittarius

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Retrograde Venus is transiting your 12th house, so you are entering a significant phase of reflection concerning the past as well as your future.

The powerful fixed T-square this week will play out mainly in your own subconscious mind, but if you do get together with a love interest, be careful not to project these feelings.

Pluto turns direct in your 3rd house of communication. If you have felt blocked, Sagittarius, that is finally changing.

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Capricorn

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This week, your focus is on aligning your values and personal long-term goals to mix with your desire for love.

On Thursday, Pluto turns direct in the part of your chart that rules finances and personal values, so you're about to become more aware of how your values have changed over the past few months. It's time to become more aware of your true needs, Capricorn.

The fixed T-square this week could easily cause some changes in social connections and your views of compatibility with others.

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Aquarius

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This week, Pluto turns stationary direct in your 1st house, which rules you and your personal identity. That's why you likely feel an urge to step into your own power and identity this week and heavily incorporate it into your life and relationships.

The fixed T-square hits some of the most significant points in your chart, linking your desires with any type of public identity you are connected to. Be aware that your reputation could come into question if you have not been straightforward with someone, Aquarius.

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Pisces

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On Thursday, Pluto stations direct in your 12th house, which rules the subconscious mind. If you have been dealing with negative relationship baggage or abandonment issues, this is the week you're finally able to let this go if you have been doing the work to address it.

The powerful fixed T-square this week may force you to deal with truth over fiction or get your personal romantic life in line with what is real.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.