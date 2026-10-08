Something Very Lucky Happens For Your Zodiac Sign On One Specific Day This Week Between Now & October 18

Something very good happens on your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from October 12 to 18, 2026. To make the most of it, you must work with the universe and be willing to take action.

On October 15, the Libra Sun aligns with Jupiter in Leo, bringing exciting opportunities and beneficial partnerships into your life. Pluto stations direct in Aquarius on the same day, helping you see what your next steps should be. By the time the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn rises on October 18, you will be ready to take action.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Sunday, October 18

As the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn rises on October 18, be sure you’re choosing the best path in your career. This energy favors making a realistic and optimistic decision in terms of a new job or promotion.

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It’s not the time for risk or blindly following your dreams, Aries. Instead, look strategically at what you’re being offered, then choose what you believe will bring the greatest chance of success and financial benefits. This doesn’t mean there won’t be space for dreams later on, but this week, you need to invest in what is proven to work.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Tuesday, October 13

You can’t give up now, Taurus. On October 13, Lilith squares off with Neptune, inviting you to take a risk on your hopes and dreams. Black Moon Lilith brings a rebellious and risk-taking energy to your life. So, what you invest in during the coming days will be a break from your usual routine.

You must honor what Neptune brings up for you. This is where your dreams and inspiration collide with your ability to take action and see what happens. Don’t give up or talk yourself out from taking this amazing opportunity and making it yours.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Thursday, October 15

You deserve to live a life of joy, Gemini. On October 15, the Libra Sun aligns with Jupiter in Leo, bringing an offer for partnership that will make your life so much better. This could involve a personal relationship or a business one. Either way, stay open and be ready to work together.

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You get so used to working by yourself that you end up thinking that’s the only way. However, in this particular chapter, understanding the power of partnership is key. This will help you call in greater success and truly enjoy your life.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Thursday, October 15

Allow change to move through you, Cancer. You don’t have to upend your life or feel pressure to keep up with all the changes, but you do need to allow it to keep flowing. You are in a period of transformation that will touch every area of your life. However, this energy isn’t about random changes but about feeling more connected to the universe.

Pay attention to what begins to arise on October 15, as Pluto stations direct in Aquarius. This is the moment you can see where certain changes are guiding you and finally feel empowered to give this new path a chance.

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Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Tuesday, October 13

Everything is changing, dear Leo. But that doesn’t mean it will happen on its own or that you can take a backseat to the life you’re trying to manifest. On October 13, Lilith in Capricorn squares Neptune in Aries, helping you tap into your ambition.

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You must be willing to embrace change in your career and routine, as a new and incredible opportunity will arise in the days ahead. You must trust that you're on the right path. It is a risk worth taking.

Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, October 18

Be real with yourself and others, Virgo. As an earth sign, real is what you do; however, balance isn't always your biggest concern. On October 18, the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn rises, encouraging you to prioritize your happiness and not just the to-do list you’re always focusing on.

It’s OK to shift your perspective and focus on your personal life instead of only your career or improving your finances. Find a balance that works. This Moon is about taking action toward making a life that actually feels good to live. All the success in the world won’t help you to enjoy your life unless you make the time for it.

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Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Thursday, October 15

This is a gift from the universe, sweet Libra. The Sun in your sign aligns with Jupiter in Leo on October 15, bringing an offer you aren’t meant to refuse. While your Sun is helping you embrace new beginnings, Jupiter allows you to make a partnership that will improve all areas of your life.

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This partnership, though, isn’t someone that you’ve known for years. You likely only met them within the last six months or so. Whether it’s purely professional or a potential romance, this person has challenged the previous plans you’ve made for your life. Take steps to forge a partnership and start to see what is possible once you do.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Sunday, October 18

You are beginning to forge your own path, Scorpio. There is a great deal of interesting energy around you in the week ahead. With possibilities in your career and home life, it’s no surprise you’re standing on the cusp of a new beginning. But this beginning isn’t superficial. It's part of you discovering what is meant for you in this lifetime.

You may have been traveling recently or even purchasing a new home. While all of this is wonderful, the purpose has been for you to create your own life, which is what the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn on October 18 will help with. Be willing to commit to what you know is meant for you.

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Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Tuesday, October 13

Be willing to explore new options, Sagittarius. You are given immense fuel in the days ahead to forge a new beginning and find success in your career. But you have to be sure that you’re actually going after what you want. Don’t settle for less or think you can’t have it all.

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On October 13, Lilith squares off with Neptune, giving you the fortitude and ambition to achieve all you desire. This energy specifically calls you to manifest what you truly deserve, so it may feel like a risk. But that’s only because you have never aligned yourself with the abundance of the universe before.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Thursday, October 15

A lucky new start in your career is arriving, Capricorn. This really will be one of your luckiest weeks, especially as you tend to prioritize your work. On October 15, the Libra Sun aligns with Jupiter in Leo, bringing you a new and exciting opportunity. But of course, you must be willing to take it.

You may find yourself drawn toward a path you hadn’t planned for, or something unexpected that challenges your previous goals. Try to roll with this and see that it's happening for your greatest good. Especially with Jupiter on the scene, what begins now is part of your long-term abundance and success.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Thursday, October 15

You can finally see everything clearly, Aquarius. You may have felt stuck recently, even if it logically seemed like everything was going well in your life. With Pluto retrograde in your zodiac sign, you were meant to take time to reflect and think about how certain situations feel. Do they truly honor your authentic desires?

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Now that Pluto is stationing direct on October 15, it’s time for clarity to return. This will spur you to take action. It’s OK to take your time and process as things come up. But seeing the truth at this moment is truly priceless.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Thursday, October 15

Let yourself keep evolving, Pisces. Leaving behind old dreams and wishes doesn’t mean you’ve given up on them, but that you’re allowing yourself to keep growing. On October 15, the Libra Sun aligns with Jupiter in Leo, bringing a new set of goals into your life. But this energy is much different than the past. It’s quiet and long-lasting.

This isn’t about a one-and-done, or even just a streak of luck, but an entirely new way of living. You are tapping into your natural skills and talents and finally finding confidence in who you are. Let yourself keep evolving, because this new life will be nothing like you thought it would be in the best way.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.