3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success All Week From Now Through October 18

Three specific zodiac signs are attracting wealth and success this week, from October 12 to 18, 2026. While the universe is guiding you, don’t underestimate the impact your own effort makes.

Although Venus, the planet of love and money, is still retrograde, you have opportunities to move ahead in the coming days. Pluto stations direct on October 15, helping you embrace change and figure out your next steps. Perhaps you need to implement a new savings plan or say yes to a career change. On the same day, the Sun and Jupiter align. This is an extremely lucky aspect that also favors action, as does the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn on October 18.

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1. Capricorn

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You must be willing to embrace change, Capricorn. There’s no question that change can be difficult for you. However, you still can't avoid it. As Pluto stations direct in Aquarius on October 15, be open to new ways to improve your finances. Doing what you’ve always done will no longer work. Instead of fighting against the current, be innovative in your approach to wealth.

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This energy has you reflecting on your career. If you haven’t yet taken a more untraditional path, this may finally be your opportunity to do so. However, beyond how you make money, this is also about how you manage and invest it. Try to expand how you go about achieving wealth so you don’t miss the opportunities in the days ahead.

2. Cancer

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Don’t underestimate yourself, Cancer. When it comes to your career and financial matters, you and those around you tend to underestimate you. But this week, you must realize you are just as capable as anyone else. Just because you’re a water sign, or because you're more emotional, doesn't mean the wealth you crave can’t be yours. On October 15, the Libra Sun aligns with Jupiter in Leo, bringing divine insight and new ideas to improve your finances. Make sure you’re listening.

Because Libra energy governs the deepest part of your chart, this may not be connected to the work you already do. Instead, this could be about transitioning into a new career or even starting your own business. Whatever it is, it's tied to you receiving the wealth of Jupiter in Leo, so be sure you don't underestimate yourself or what you’re capable of achieving. Steady progress goes a long way in establishing a new financial path in your life.

3. Sagittarius

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It’s time to buckle down, Sagittarius. While you have no shortage of great ideas, you need to start putting in the real-life work to create the success you desire. On October 18, the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn rises, reminding you that dreams are wonderful, but action and dedication are how you actually achieve them. You are in a period of investing in yourself and what you want to create long-term. This isn’t just about you, but the legacy you want to leave behind.

This lunar phase is a time to invest time and effort into creating success and wealth. Whether this relates to your existing career or a new project you want to get off the ground, it’s time to do whatever is necessary to make it happen. Make a plan and get to work. Even if the plan changes, it will keep you focused on what you must do to achieve financial success.

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Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.