The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For October 12 - 18 Is Here With A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

The reversed King of Swords sets the tone for the weekly tarot horoscope for October 12 to 18, 2026, warning that a misuse of power is likely to reach its breaking point this week.

This week is about removing a manipulative middleman so all parties can get on the same page to do their individual part in rewriting the collective narrative for the betterment of everyone involved. Though Uranus's retrograde in Gemini influences a desire to clear up confusion within your network, this life-changing energy is best connected to Pluto stationing direct in Aquarius on Thursday, October 15. Finding your purpose and your people is classic Aquarius energy that brings honor to your community, but creating the right inner circle elevates each person's role in your collective story.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for October 12 to 18, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: Six of Pentacles, Reversed

After focusing on your emotions for two weeks (drawing a Two of Cups last week and Eight of Cups the week before), the reversed Six of Pentacles points to a one-sided situation. Whatever is pulling on your heartstrings has its own agenda, Aries. In the words of Scooby Doo, Ruh-roh!

You don't like to feel like you've been played. So, when the energy of Pluto direct in Aquarius mixes with the waxing Sagittarius moon on Thursday, you are putting all of your energy into reworking this situation so you can flip it back in your favor.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Cups, Reversed

With three weeks of Pentacles cards putting you in problem-solver mode to help create stability, this reversed Two of Cups is a welcome change of pace. You are no longer concerning yourself with fixing the problem, Taurus. This week, you're walking away.

Blame it on the two-day waxing crescent moon in Sagittarius midweek. In a world where people think they have you pegged and can predict your moves before you make them, you are challenged to show your unknown flexibility on Wednesday and Thursday.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Pentacles

After three weeks of major arcana cards leading you to make even greater moves, this week, you're about to find out what it was all for. Gemini, the Three of Pentacles sets the stage for a dream team. Oh, this is gonna be good!

Wednesday, under the waxing crescent moon in Sagittarius, what was missing suddenly appears. But it's not until Saturday's waxing Capricorn moon that everything comes together the way you knew it would.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Pentacles

This week, the Four of Pentacles has you channeling Janet Jackson. You are all about control, Cancer, gaining it over yourself and your life. As a cardinal water sign, you are known for openly expressing yourself, but having or needing control is different for you. What caused this?

According to Monday and Tuesday's waxing Scorpio moon, there was an ending that really rustled your feathers. It's very "fooled me once, shame on me; fool me twice, shame on you" coded. Now, you're not relying on them. You're trusting yourself to do what's best for you.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: The King of Wands

Having the King of Wands appear in your weekly horoscope means your ambition is showing this week, Leo. That lion-hearted dedication you are so well-known for.

When Friday's waxing crescent moon moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn, your plans are bolder than ever. People can't help but admit that you are a person of your word. Someone to keep an eye on and who never hesitates to make every moment feel larger than life.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Swords

Last week, you received the Three of Swords, which alluded to changes you were taking the lead on making despite who had an issue with your choice. This week, the Four of Swords cues up Hamilton, because it's time to take a break.

Granted, the moon is spending six of seven days in its waxing crescent phase, so you'll be focused on setting your intentions for the majority of the week. But Monday's Scorpio moon reveals what needs your full attention to make things happen and what distractions you need to take a step back from.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: King of Swords, Reversed

Having the same tarot card as the collective means that the main weekly tarot horoscope applies to you specifically, Libra. Whoever has been misusing their power is about to get a humbling wake-up call that the games are over and their time is up. Like SWV sang in "Weak," are you the cause, the cure, both, or neither?

Monday's waxing Scorpio moon shows that, though you've played it cool as you do, you have always known the hidden agendas in play. It isn't until Sunday's first-quarter moon in Capricorn that you take the initiative to show up as your full self, clear the air polluted with confusion, and help lead the way into a better direction.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: The Magician

When the Hierophant card appeared for you two weeks ago, it encouraged you to believe in what you were being guided, even if it wasn't time to move on it yet. According to the Magician card, you are certainly ready to act on it this week.

Considering the week ends with a first-quarter moon, representing decision-making and follow-through, you shouldn't be either. What will surprise you is how your actions show what you've learned and how much you've grown.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Pentacles

If keep your eyes on the prize were a person, it would be you this week, Sagittarius. Having the Ten of Pentacles for your weekly tarot horoscope shows that you are laser-focused on financial stability.

When the waxing moon is in your energy between Wednesday and Friday morning, you find it necessary to align your plans with your desired lifestyle. Something has been misinterpreted in recent weeks, and you feel your actions will correct it better than anything you or anyone else can say.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Six of Pentacles

After last week's Eight of Wands led you to immediately align with what was meant for you, this week's Six of Pentacles focuses on generosity. Is this about how generous you are now that you feel more established, or how kind you feel the universe has been to you?

True, Monday's waxing Scorpio moon makes your intentions unquestionably clear. But the fact that you trust the universe to continue guiding you is thanks to Pluto going direct in Aquarius during Thursday's waxing Sagittarius moon.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Wands

The Two of Wands appearing two weeks after the Ace of Wands in your weekly tarot horoscope is quite interesting, Aquarius. Then, you were ready to pivot and start over. Now, not only do you have confirmation that you made the right decision, but that you're headed in the right direction.

It is on Wednesday and Thursday, during the waxing Sagittarius moon, that an idea of yours takes off. But when the moon shifts into Capricorn on Friday, you see that every start of this journey served a greater purpose, landing you at this very spot.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Wands

According to the Knight of Wands, you may be a bit scattered this week. You may have many things you want to invest your energy in. Friday, the situation becomes clearer, allowing you to see what you need to see.

When the waxing crescent moon moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn, you realize that all things are possible. That changes the plethora of options from being scattered energy to becoming divinely guided assignments. It's time to get to work.

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.