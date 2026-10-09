Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For October 12 - 18 — You're Not Imagining It, Things Really Are Different This Week

Weekly horoscopes for October 12 to 18, 2026 make it very clear that love is a continuing theme for every zodiac sign this week.

At the start of the week, the Scorpio Moon continues carrying the torch from the New Moon in Libra. Our relationship with the concept of love could be challenged once again, but we'll start seeing some solutions once the Moon enters Sagittarius on the 14th. Although the past left some wounds, this is the time to start healing them through creative outlets. The Moon in Capricorn on the 17th encourages us to be a lot more independent and brave as we work on having a better relationship with ourselves.

Weekly horoscopes for October 12 to 18, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This is your week to level up, Aries. The Scorpio Moon alongside Venus retrograde at the start of the week shows you the path to healing and finding answers.

Embrace self-love and take good care of yourself this week because things start slowing down for you a bit now that the New Moon is behind us.

Starting on Wednesday, the Sagittarius Moon makes it easier to reconnect with friends and learn new things, but a more ambitious period begins once the Moon is in Capricorn at the end of the week. Your power becomes evident this weekend, when you take on a leadership role with a lot more confidence.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Not letting the past define you is part of the lesson of this Venus retrograde. That's why you start evaluating romantic relationships from a new perspective this week, Taurus.

Single folks are likely to see that relationships with friends or coworkers can honestly be just as fulfilling. Conversations with the people you care about are enhanced when the Moon is in Scorpio at the start of the week.

Diving into the past helps you unlock new stories once the Moon is in Capricorn oer the weekend, when you’re encouraged to take things slow and focus on doing inner work.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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On Monday, the Moon in Scorpio gives you a lot more discipline when it comes to your routines. This is a time for you to be more cognizant of your energy levels, Gemini, which will help you reach new heights in your career.

A creative awakening feels very possible during the Moon in Sagittarius midweek, when you’re pushed to think outside the box and explore some new ideas that you may have avoided.

Overall, this week you are feeling more in your element as Libra season has you focused on being more optimistic.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Get ready for an inner renaissance with the Moon in Scorpio redefining how you view love at the start of the week. Old romances will likely be on your mind, but you're more thrilled about what the future will bring.

The Sagittarius Moon makes the middle of the week a good time to consider releasing some old habits as you make way for new and better things.

When the Moon is in Capricorn at the end of the week, your love life and friendships start shifting and transforming. Prepare to welcome new experiences with more understanding and maturity, Cancer.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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You experience a grounding period this week with the Moon in Scorpio kicking things off, allowing you to prioritize what is needed at your home base.

Take a good look at all the moving parts you have going on right now, Leo. A positive learning experience midweek shows you more about the kinds of things that you’re more aligned with.

As we continue this retrograde season, things could change. But this week, at least, you're more willing to think outside the box and analyze things thoroughly.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friendships show you a lot about the path you want to take in the future during the Scorpio Moon at the beginning of the week. These connections also show you a lot about how far you've come in the last year.

You are more inspired and motivated by the people surrounding you once the Moon is in Sagittarius midweek. During this Venus retrograde, Virgo, you're becoming more aware of the people you want to have in your life moving forward.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This is quite a celebratory week, Libra! The Scorpio Moon on Monday makes sure everyone sees your hard work and triumphs over the last six months.

Putting together the missing pieces of your ongoing responsibilities becomes a priority when the Moon is in Sagittarius midweek. Pace yourself and don’t rush through your projects because the retrograde energy continues to intensify, demanding that you do more editing work.

When the Moon is in Capricorn this weekend, prepare for a moment when you'll need to be more cognizant of your partners, whether romantic or platonic.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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With the Moon in your sign on Monday, you're learning how to show up for yourself and show yourself love this week.

A deeper analysis of your finances is important this week, especially when the Moon is in Sagittarius towards the middle of the week. Patience is a virtue, Scorpio. If you want to make changes, it’s best to start being more mindful now.

When the Moon is in Capricorn, being part of a community is likely. Wait 'til you see the support you get from others when you show up for them.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Take a break to reflect at some point at the beginning of the week when the Moon in Scorpio helps you dive in and see yourself in a new light.

There is a lesson waiting for you during the Sagittarius Moon midweek. You're about to figure out how to take back your control and be more motivated to pursue your dreams, Sagittarius. Mars in Leo is pushing you to take the lead and be in the spotlight. Connecting with your muses is possible as well. Libra season awakens your old ideas.

Releasing your old romantic stories proves to be empowering during the Capricorn Moon this weekend.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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The Moon joins Venus retrograde in Scorpio at the beginning of the week, encouraging you to restructure your goals and dreams. This week, you're not worried about comparing what you have with others because you're more comfortable with your own successes.

The Moon in Sagittarius makes the middle of the week a great time for perfecting and learning. Improving your skills lets others see your many talents a lot better, Capricorn.

At the end of the week, the Moon in your zodiac sign reminds you that while Saturn in Aries might be presenting some setbacks, this is still a time for you to feel confident and empowered by your experiences since they’ve shaped who you are.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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There's a lot of focus on building your reputation and how others perceive you during the Scorpio Moon transit at the start of the week. As Venus continues in retrograde motion, there is still a lot for you to learn and change over the next several weeks, Aquarius.

Taking on a diplomatic role is the key to success when the Moon is in Sagittarius midweek. Thankfully, you are already receiving insight from Jupiter on how to be a team player.

Becoming more comfortable with your self-expression is part of the Moon in Capricorn this weekend. Be ready to shine without shying away.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Exploring new horizons gets a lot simpler for you during the Scorpio lunation at the beginning of the week, Pisces.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius midweek, I see you eyeing the top position. However, you could be reminded of the lessons learned during the Saturn in Pisces transit regarding pacing yourself and asking for support when needed. I wouldn't be surprised if you face a little dose of reality regarding your limits, especially if you’re overwhelmed with responsibilities.

When the Moon is in Capricorn over the weekend, it could be illuminating how taking time to rest actually makes you more of a serious contender.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.