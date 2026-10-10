How Your Zodiac Sign’s Financial & Relationship Status Starts Changing Between Now & October 18

Get ready, zodiac signs! This week, you're seeing your financial and relationship status start to change. Between October 12 and 18, 2026, we're focused on the future and creating something long-lasting.

Last week's Libra New Moon helped us learn what we want to see flourish. Now, it's time to get to work. On October 14, the Sagittarius Moon reminds us that it is never too late to start fresh. Just don't rush anything this week, because during the Capricorn Moon on October 17, impatience will backfire. Work on building discipline and planning your next steps.

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Aries

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After last week’s New Moon, you're feeling driven to accomplish new things. Nothing is out of your reach with Libra season serving as a source of motivation. Take action this week, Aries, but be prepared to revise your plans along the way since we're in the Mercury shadow phase.

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The Moon meets with Venus in Scorpio, illuminating your ideas and helping you perfect them. Once the Moon moves into Capricorn, the Saturnian impact gives you the discipline needed to get the work you want done.

Taurus

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This week is all about your relationships, Taurus, as the Moon joins Venus in your relationship sector early on. This is a good time to establish boundaries and have more compassion for others.

In the days ahead, you're evolving and learning how to show up for others. Pay extra attention to what your partner wants and needs. The Venus retrograde continues to help you see your worth and become more of a team player.

Gemini

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Inspiration is about to strike, Gemini! You have a lot of new ideas brewing this week. With the Moon in Sagittarius, you are more willing to put your thoughts on paper or begin your first draft.

You don't have to start something new, though. With the retrograde energy in full force, this is also a good time to pick up an old project you may have abandoned. Focus on trusting your ideas and connecting with your muses.

Cancer

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Romance is in the air, as the Scorpio Moon connects with Venus. It's time to let go of the old stories that still keep you up at night. You're learning how to see things for what they really are. With the Sagittarius Moon, you can officially take the steps needed to leave the past behind.

A fresh beginning awaits as the Capricorn Moon continues to intensify your relationship sector. Yet, it also reminds you to seek people worthy of your time.

Leo

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Your drive to succeed is in full force during the Scorpio Moon. You might face new obstacles at work or school, but you're learning not to let the pressure get to you. Be more methodical before taking action, Leo.

Once the Moon is in Sagittarius, your focus turns toward your home. You might get the urge to fix things you've put off or complete some tasks on your to-do list you've avoided.

Virgo

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Get outside, Virgo. This week is about exploring your community. You might suddenly be more appreciative of your neighborhood and family. Spend time with the people you love. This will feel nourishing, especially after the Libra New Moon.

This is also a good time to meet new people. You can learn a lot from the connections you make in the days ahead. Some friends from the past could also reach out, as the Venus retrograde makes it easier for them to contact you.

Libra

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Although the New Moon in your sign was last week, the Scorpio Moon echoes some of the same themes. Be mindful of where you pour your energy in the days ahead.

More responsibilities might be thrown your way, and you could be inclined to work independently. Take time to reflect, as it allows you to problem-solve at your own pace. This is a good time to figure out the direction you want to take your life and relationships moving forward.

Scorpio

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If you've been craving deeper connections, this is the week for you, Scorpio. The Moon in your sign makes you more aware of the quality friendships you have. But you also see which ones aren't quite as supportive.

You're learning not to settle for less or pour your energy into connections that are not reciprocated. Since Venus is in your sign, you might be more willing to forgive and let go of any grudges. The Sagittarius Moon is also a healing transit, offering you new perspectives while softening your heart.

Sagittarius

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With the flurry of activity, it's in your best interests to take it easy this week. Practice self-care and get the rest you need. This is a period for patiently planning your dreams.

Developing more discipline will be important, and with Saturn aspecting your sign, you have the advantage. The Moon in your sign makes you more future-oriented, so knowing which map to follow on your journey will be essential, especially when it comes to your career.

Capricorn

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It's time to step out of your comfort zone, Capricorn. Venus retrograde is asking you to be more open to spending time with friends and getting to know them better. The value of your friendships can not be understated.

Life is so much better when you give these connections the attention they deserve. What's more is they aid in other aspects of your life. Preserving your relationships at work or within your community can serve as stepping stones for future goals.

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Aquarius

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Venus retrograde continues to impact fixed signs like yourself. So, for you, Aquarius, this week is about building stronger connections and becoming more diplomatic. Pay extra attention to the dynamics at work or school.

Suddenly, you are more aware of the changes you need to make to improve your relationships. Being a leader might be challenging, but you're learning how to be more compassionate as you take on this role.

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Pisces

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All eyes are on you this week, Pisces, so take back control. Connect with new ideas and see what you can create. The Sagittarius Moon shows you that you can have it all with a little planning. Seeing your mentors succeed is also very inspiring.

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You're noticing who shows up for you, and who is less supportive than you'd expect. In your career, you have the chance to reach new heights as Venus continues to illuminate your mind. This is a great time to brainstorm some new ideas because your creativity is stronger than ever. And that's saying a lot!

A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.