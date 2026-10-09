Luck Is Everywhere For 3 Zodiac Signs All Week From Now Until October 18

Three zodiac signs find luck everywhere they go between now and October 18, 2026. The key this week is to stay flexible. You can’t see how much the universe is working for you if you’re still mourning the plans you once had.

This week starts with a super lucky alignment between the Libra Sun and Jupiter in Leo. This optimistic energy helps you take advantage of the opportunities that surround you. Pay special attention to any networking possibilities. This is your chance to start walking a lucky new path.

Advertisement

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You are meant to take action, Sagittarius. You are heading into an exciting week of new beginnings and great wealth. But the caveat to all of that is that you will receive based on what you invest in yourself and your life. In other words, the power to make your dreams come true rests in your own hands. Leave behind the worries and even excuses, and look for where you can take action. Even a small step forward starts attracting more luck.

Advertisement

On October 15, the Libra Sun aligns with Jupiter in Leo, bringing new partnerships and opportunities for abundance. This is part of the energy creating a new financial beginning later in the week with the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn on October 18. Focus on what you want to create. Network and connect with others. Ask for help where you need it, but be sure you're willing to put in the work that luck is requiring of you in the days ahead.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Ground yourself in what's real, Taurus. That doesn’t mean there's no place for dreams or magic. It's more about approaching them with a sense of logic. This is one of your greatest skills, as you know how to make a plan for success. This week, reflect on what dream has been on your mind. Instead of dismissing it or prioritizing other things, create an action plan to achieve it. That is what it means to work with the universe for your greatest good.

The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn on October 18 wants you to be smart with the luck you recieve. This may involve a dream or even a new life path. While it may not feel overly logical at first, that doesn’t mean you can’t bring that energy to it. Make a plan with the Capricorn Moon, and whatever you do, don’t give up before you even get started.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Ease into this new chapter of clarity, Gemini. While this is a week for taking action, know that you don’t have to rush anything. There is no urgency to what you are working towards, even if it feels like there is. Pluto stations direct in Aquarius on October 15, bringing a deep sense of clarity over where you should take your life. This will involve business and romance; however, it also represents the path your soul feels called to take in this lifetime. You may need a period of adjustment, especially if what arises is different than the choices you’ve already made.

For you, this week is really about embracing change. Instead of thinking small, challenge yourself to think bigger. Go for what you really want, and ask for all of your dreams, not just the ones that fit into the life you’re already living. This will help you figure out what is meant for you and also become comfortable in moving towards it.

Advertisement

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert, and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.