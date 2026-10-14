Your Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 15 Has A Message For The Last Day Of Pluto Retrograde

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for October 15, 2026. Between the Sun in Libra and Moon in Sagittarius, and it's the last day of Pluto retrograde. The Seven of Cups in tarot pulls all these energies into a final decision. Focus on your dreams, it says!

All this combined means you get a free pass to focus a little more on yourself on Thursday. The Sun is in Libra keeps attention on relationships. But the Moon in Sagittarius has you thinking about your dreams and things you want to accomplish. Pluto is about change, so that means you're changing even if no one else sees the transformation you're going through just yet.

The daily tarot card reading for Thursday, October 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Cups

Don't let anyone tell you that you'll never change. You're working on a few things right now, and it's only a matter of time before those improvements are visible to the world. They don't have to be seen for them to work.

If you're in doubt about whether you'll succeed, today's Seven of Cups tarot card can help you explore your options! It's telling you to cherry-pick what you want to focus on the most. Those are the things that will get you where you want to go.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Pentacles

Oh, Taurus. It looks like you feel pulled in more than one direction right now. Twos in tarot often involve juggling priorities, and since this involves Pentacles, it may be about money.

On this last day of Pluto retrograde, listen to your heart and your gut. If there's something that you feel like is not what you ought to do, find a way to stop. You have the power to set your priorities. Life's too short to do things you don't want to do.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Four of Swords, reversed

Oh wow, Gemini. This tarot card often means that you've been putting something you really want on hold.

If the waiting has started to bother you, this is your sign to get moving. The Four of Swords, reversed, is a change in your thinking. Maybe you've thought you weren't good enough to do something.

The truth is, you're a go-getter, so don't wait too long when that motivation kicks in. When the universe tells you to take action, go!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Cups

Wow, this is a really good card for you, Cancer. The Knight of Cups is about following your emotions, suggesting you're about to do something that's driven by passion.

A person you talk to today can say something that truly gets your creative juices flowing. Pay attention because this could be sudden. But you'll know deep down inside that this is right for you. Your heart will tell you so.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Cups

Welp, Leo, you tried. The Five of Cups is about disappointment, and you sometimes have to admit that what you're doing simply isn't working.

Taking responsibility for your choices doesn't mean you'll stop feeling sad. But you can choose where your attention will go next.

This is your chance to try new things. Why not focus on something you truly love? Your time and effort can be directed in a way that works much better for you. You decide where you go from here.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Swords

Some problems seem so much bigger than they are. On October 15, the Nine of Swords is about anxiety, possibly over something you said that you regret.

Today you can forgive yourself, and even if you can't change what happened, you can try to make things right over time.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: King of Cups, reversed

It's time to bring focus back to yourself. The King of Cups, reversed, suggests you're losing sight of what you want or how you feel. That often happens when you're constantly trying to make other people feel happy.

On October 15, give yourself permission to take care of yourself. You want to feel emotionally connected, but that means you also have to be centered within yourself. Your feelings matter just as much as anyone else's.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Pentacles

Yeah, you did it, Scorpio! It looks like a certain money problem is reaching a point where you feel more in control. The tension is easing up, and whew, you are glad.

You were so worried and worked harder than ever to get out of that mess. On October 15, new information comes in, and you see how nicely things are improving. It feels good to be on the other side.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Pentacles

Nice work, Sagittarius. You're changing things around in a way that helps you to get that fresh start you've always wanted.

On October 15, the Page of Pentacles reminds you to focus on the future. You want to see what's coming next in your financial life and in that one relationship that means the world to you. It's baby steps right now, but that is what works best. Controlled growth!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Fool

You've wanted to do something new for a while now, but the opportunity never came. On October 15, you have a really good conversation and learn about an opportunity. It seems perfect for you. The nice thing is that the Fool tarot card indicates swift action, not overthinking it either.

You're just going to act. No questions asked. People might even think you're acting hastily, but they don't know how long you've wished for this moment.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Temperance

You're one of those people who love to surprise the world by never staying the same.

On October 15, you're so ready to change. But this time around, ironically enough, you hope to keep things a little understated. The Temperance tarot card is about moderation, so when you make adjustments to your style or your lifestyle, you'll do it with care and gradually.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: The Devil

It's time to really look deep within yourself to get to know yourself better.

The way to change is through introspection, and the Devil tarot card invites you to review your darker side. Everyone has one, and if you sometimes worry about being judged, on October 15, start there and reclaim your freedom.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.