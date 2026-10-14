Hard Times Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Thursday

Well, what do you know! It seems like a hard time is ending for four Chinese zodiac signs, in the best kind of way. The animal sign of the day is the Water Dog, and it's an Establish Day. The month is Earth Dog, and yes, we are still in the year of the Horse.

Water helps you make a change, and you don't even need to think about it. Your gut tells you to go, and you move. The fact that the day is in Dog means your loyalty is to yourself and the people you love. That makes decisions easier. If your priorities are in order, you're all right. Since today's an Establish Day, don't worry about perfection. What matters right now for the four animal signs is that they close one door and open another. Let's go!

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1. Dog

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It’s literally felt like a dog-eat-dog world (pun intended), and you’ve done everything in your power to stay ahead of the curve. Financially, there have been some seriously close calls where you didn’t think you’d make it. Whew. The great thing is, today’s Water Dog energy isn’t just that it’s in your sign, but that it comes with water’s intuitive energy. You’re really in tune with what’s going on around you right now.

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When you’re doing little things at work, you get this nudge to ask a question or look something up online. That little inclination takes you down a new path. You hear something and realize that it’s a great financial idea to test out. In fact, this little nugget is pure gold. Who knows? If you work hard enough, you’ll make more money, and your worries will be a thing of the past.

2. Tiger

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You’re a Tiger, so everything you do has to be perfect. That’s why it takes you a long time to change a system you put into place, even if it’s no longer working out the way you want it to. Trying to figure out how to switch up your routine has been quite the project. Lately, you’ve been dropping the ball at work and getting things done late at home. It’s been maddening. But with a little advice from a friend, you realize you need to stop doing one thing at the end of the day.

It’s throwing everything else off schedule. On October 15, you find the time you need to test the waters. Everything feels right. The green light is go during today’s Establish energy. Your new journey (and new life) has begun. You’re gonna feel much more rested and see your productivity

3. Horse

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Your hard times have come because of life happening. You get ahead, and then something breaks or an unexpected bill comes through. You’ve been trying to figure out what you need to do to cut expenses. You’ve made a lot of adjustments. Today, you carve out a little time to go through everything you spend money on. You even figure out where you spend some cash (when you have it). You didn’t realize you had so many small things you did each week that add up.

Establish Day helps you to mean business. On October 15, you cancel a few subscriptions and see if you can get discounts or buy things cheaper elsewhere. A little money gets back into your pocket at the end of the search. Life may not be better right now, but as things unfold, the changes you make now will add up to savings later.

4. Rabbit

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There’s this one dream in your heart that you know if you could just do it, life would be so much better. You’ve felt so much anxiety over the fact that you keep telling yourself you’ll start tomorrow. Tomorrow comes, and it passes, and then nothing. You draw the line on October 15. Water Dog energy helps you to connect with your Big Why, and coincidentally a friend reaches out to you, too.

Knowing you as well as they do, they can tell that you’ve got things on your mind. It’s the right moment to talk, so you share your dreams. They have some really good advice. Things you never thought they would say. The hardest part of starting is now behind you. You’ve got a small roadmap for next steps, and you’re on your way.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.