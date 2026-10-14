Your Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, October 15: Moon Trine Jupiter Is Very Good News

Your zodiac sign's horoscope is here for October 15, 2026, and it's a good one! The Moon is in Sagittarius and trining Jupiter in Leo.

The Sagittarius Moon trine Jupiter in Leo is good vibes central. This is the kind of energy that can make a delusional optimist out of anyone. And you can do pretty much anything with a little delusional optimism. You'll also notice that people get along a lot easier. Fantastic day all around!

Daily horoscopes for Thursday, October 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Moon trine Jupiter puts some serious wind beneath your wings on October 15. I have a good feeling you'll feel more alive on Thursday than you have in a very long time.

I don't think there's much that can go wrong for you, to be honest. Even if something does, you're so focused on what's going right that you probably won't even notice. Enjoy!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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You're usually pretty even-keeled, Taurus. Sometimes it's hard for people to get a read on you. Not on Thursday, though.

Moon trine Jupiter is a truly liberating transit for you. You're about to feel so loved and supported that you won't be able to hide it. And it's only gonna make people want to love and support you even more.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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All that yapping is about to take you places, Gemini. On October 15, I see you talking your way into an awesome opportunity.

Let your personality come out to play. No filter needed, either, because people are more willing to jump in to play with you on Thursday.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Hard work is paying off for you on Thursday, Cancer. There's money involved here, too. People are extra generous when the Moon trines Jupiter.

This could show up for you as a little extra tip for a job well done or good news about a payment or raise you asked for recently. Or, if you haven't asked for it yet, October 15 is a very lucky day to do so.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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If it feels like all eyes are on you on Thursday, well, that's because they actually are. When the Moon connects with Jupiter in your sign, you're basically glowing.

The new people and unexpected opportunities that come into your life on October 15 (without you even trying, might I add) aren't showing up by accident. Don't be afraid to see where things go.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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That thing at home you've been stressed about? It basically disappears on its own on Thursday. I think someone is about to offer you the help you've been a little too proud to ask for.

Sweet relief, Virgo. You really needed this break. Enjoy the inner peace!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Your social circle is a main priority in your life. That's why it hits you especially hard whenever your friends are at odds. The last thing you want to do is pick sides.

But someone needs you to be a listening ear on Thursday. You can stay neutral and still be the supportive person you so naturally are, Libra.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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You don't always like being the center of attention, but I'd suggest getting used to it. October 15 looks like a day when you're (finally) getting some well-deserved recognition.

Someone noticed what you've been doing. They have nothing but good things to say, and on Thursday, they're telling anyone who will listen. Go you!

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Feeling restless is actually a good thing on October 15. The Moon is in your sign, which helps you shake off any doubts that have kept you from going after what you want.

Put this motivation to use, Sagittarius! Go after whatever inspires you. Delulu is truly the solulu on Thursday. This is only just the beginning.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Capricorn, you've been working on something without telling anyone about it. Par for the course for you, honestly. But I think this time, what you've been working on is yourself.

October 15 is the day you actually feel a difference in yourself. If it feels like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders all of a sudden, that's because it has. Keep doing what you're doing. It's working.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius, your logical side can occasionally intervene in your friendships. You show people you care by offering solutions or helping them figure things out. But actually saying how you feel? That's a different story.

Until October 15, that is. Someone actually gets you in a real heart-to-heart on Thursday. I think it makes you feel genuinely appreciated. See? Not so bad!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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You might be tempted to put off your everyday responsibilities until the last second on Thursday, but instead, you get a welcome change of pace. Mundane tasks feel less annoying than usual on October 15.

The trick is to stop treating your schedule like it's a punishment. Put on your playlist and reward yourself with little breaks. There will be lots of time left to do something fun!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.