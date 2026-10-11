3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Abundance All Week From Now Through October 18

The week of October 12 to 18, 2026 is literally full of lucky days. With not even one so-called inauspicious day on the calendar this week, three zodiac signs are attracting wealth and abundance every single day.

This week is chock full of very supportive Receive, Open, Establish, and Full Days. Even the one day considered unfavorable is a Close Day, which isn’t a bad day at all. It’s more just a day meant for rest. And according to Feng Shui, well, even resting is a powerful way to attract wealth. And through it all, these animal signs are like magnets for prosperity.

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1. Pig

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Wealth is absolutely flowing to you this week because in Chinese astrology, your animal sign’s natural element is Water and there are two Water Days, Thursday and Friday.

First, October 15 is an Establish Day. I think this is the day you really set some good intentions for the kind of abundance you plan on manifesting into your life. October 16 is a Remove Day that shows the universe you’re serious about this. It’s the day any limiting beliefs show themselves out the door. Without these kinds of negative thoughts holding you back from realizing your full potential, there really isn’t anything you can’t do this week.

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One thing to note. If it seems like people start talking to you more than they normally do, it’s because your aura is extra approachable this week. I wouldn’t brush anyone off too soon. You never know where these seemingly random convos will lead, but according to this week’s astrology, it’s gonna be somewhere good.

2. Rabbit

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At first, this week might feel like it’s going nowhere. Fair warning, even though your financial luck is strong this week, it isn’t the kind of luck that makes money just show up out of nowhere.

No, Rabbit. This week, you attract abundance by making smart, intuitive decisions with what you have. Which is even better if you ask me, because this is the kind of wealth that lasts.

Things finally start picking up for you towards the end of the week, but I think Saturday is when you actually physically see a positive change in your bank account and literally feel the abundance surrounding you because it’s a Full Day. Like the fullness in this day, your cup runneth over!

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3. Horse

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Horse, you absolutely thrive under the two auspicious days at the beginning of the week. Monday is a Receive Day, which is exactly what it sounds like. That’s when you get either news of incoming good fortune or the good fortune itself. Since an Open Day follows on Tuesday, I think whatever you get on October 12 opens you up to an abundance of new opportunities throughout the rest of the week.

Your active nature is what helps you find lucrative positions before others catch on. The universe backs your enthusiasm this week for sure. This kind of go-getter mindset basically guarantees that prosperity continues finding its way to you long after this week is over.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.