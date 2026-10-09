Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message About The New Moon On Saturday

Your daily tarot horoscope for October 10, 2026, is here with a message about what today’s Libra New Moon ultimately means for your zodiac sign. The card of the day is the Two of Cups.

The Two of Cups, a card that represents genuinely fulfilling relationships, couldn’t come with a more perfect message for the Libra New Moon. It’s like a little extra reminder from the universe that true peace comes from the kind of give-and-take that may not always be 50-50 in practice, but as Brené Brown said, "A partnership works when you can carry their 20, or they can carry your 20, and that when you both just have 20, you have a plan where you don't hurt each other."

Tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 10, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday’s tarot card for Aries: Three of Wands

The Three of Wands is such a beautiful card to get for Saturday, especially since this Libra New Moon is extra relationship-coded for you. The Three of Wands represents new possibilities, much like the New Moon phase.

Aries, all signs point to your love life evolving for the better very, very soon. Whether you’re single or already with someone, I would spend some time thinking about what you want out of a relationship. Then be prepared to get it.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday’s tarot card for Taurus: Page of Pentacles

Since you’re the type of person who prefers working smarter, not harder (hey, can’t blame you for wanting to conserve your energy, Taurus), the Page of Pentacles is a great card for October 10. It’s a reminder that it’s those small steps that add up to major success over time.

New Moons are really the perfect time to start something new. The Page of Pentacles is reminding you to be realistic about what you choose to start on Saturday. Yes, taking better care of yourself is a wonderful goal, but today, think about what that actually means. Drinking one more cup of water a day? Walking for 20 minutes in the morning? One step at a time.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday’s tarot card for Gemini: The Sun

Life gets so much better from here, Gemini. That’s it. That’s your message from the tarot. Seriously, The Sun is one of the most positive cards you could get on any day, let alone the day of a New Moon.

It says that simply being yourself will bring you wonderful results, so no holding back on Saturday. Do at least one thing that makes you feel truly alive. Celebrate who you are.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday’s tarot card for Cancer: Four of Wands

According to the Four of Wands, you’re about to hit a big milestone, Cancer. If you don’t reach the milestone itself on Saturday, I get the feeling you’re at least about to see the first signs of it happening in real time.

Since both the Four of Wands and Libra New Moon happening on October 10 represent home and family, this is a really fulfilling milestone for you. You have the support you need. No shortage of people who love you. Enjoy!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday’s tarot card for Leo: Knight of Swords

Go ahead and get up on that soapbox on Saturday, Leo. The Knight of Wands comes with a message to speak your truth and clear the air.

While being direct is definitely your superpower, the Libra New Moon on October 10 has its own message to you. Balance that directness with some tactfulness, please and thanks!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday’s tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Pentacles

You have two jobs on Saturday. Show that you care about yourself and recognize the real wealth that already surrounds you. If you can do that, according to the Ten of Pentacles, abundance and stability will follow.

Don’t forget that true wealth includes peace of mind and feeling well-provided for. One way to do that is to stay on top of your finances, which would be a good thing to do under this Libra New Moon energy.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday’s tarot card for Libra: The Star

Happy New Moon in your zodiac sign! Consider this your own personal new year. And getting The Star as your tarot card for October 10 is the universe giving you a little cherry on top.

Whenever The Star shows up, it usually means that the most stressful part is over. You’re on the right path, Libra. Things are about to get so good from here. Love that for you!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday’s tarot card for Scorpio: High Priestess

Whatever you’ve been thinking a little too much about, Scorpio? The High Priestess is here to basically confirm your suspicions. This card usually comes up when you have all the answers but you haven’t listened to your intuition enough to make them out.

Take a nap on October 10. Touch some grass. Write your dreams down. Anything you can do to zone out a little so you can hear your intuition loud and clear.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday’s tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Cups

The Three of Cups represents friendship and joy. So if you don’t already have something planned with friends on October 10, Sagittarius, what are you waiting for?

There’s always something to celebrate. If you can’t think of anything, well, have you considered an impromptu Libra New Moon party? Like I said, always something to celebrate.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday’s tarot card for Capricorn: King of Pentacles

I hope you’re ready to enter a rich and successful era, Capricorn. According to the King of Pentacles, you are so unbelievably close to a breakthrough at work that I wouldn’t be surprised if you can already see the dollar signs when you close your eyes.

The Libra New Moon on October 10 only adds to this message. It means there’s a fresh start here for you. Time to step into your power.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday’s tarot card for Aquarius: The Fool

This New Moon in Libra wipes your slate clean. Like New Moons, The Fool is the card of new beginnings. It tells you that a brand-new adventure is waiting. As long as you're willing to step out of your comfort zone, that is.

On a conscious level, you may not know exactly what’s next. Don't let overthinking or fear of the unknown hold you back from trying something new. Approach this next chapter with an open mind, Aquarius. It’ll be worth it.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday’s tarot card for Pisces: Six of Swords

Pisces, you can breathe a sigh of relief. The Six of Swords shows up when hard times are over. After October 10, that stress you’ve been under all but disappears.

Keep in mind that this doesn’t mean the problems have disappeared. You’re just in the headspace to respond to them differently. That makes all the difference. Trust the process!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.